Jasmine Anderson Drops 5 Seconds for Summer Juniors Cut in 200 Breast in Alaska

Another young Alaska breaststroker is rising to the top in the Great Frontier. Jasmine Anderson from the Chugiak Aquatics Club in suburban Anchorage swept the breaststroke races and booked her ticket to Summer Juniors three weeks ago at Bartlett High School, following in the tradition of the defending Olympic Champion in the 100 meter race Lydia Jacoby, who is also from Alaska.

Anderson won the 200 breaststroke in 2:14.34, which combined with a 2:16.73 in prelims knocked more than 6 seconds off her previous personal best in the event.

It has been a big run for her this spring. Last season, she finisher her year with a 2:20.13 at the Alaska JOs; she dropped that to 2:19.58 at Sectionals in March, and now blew straight through the Winter Juniors standard to clear the Summer Juniors mark of 2:15.49.

That was one of two wins for her at the meet. She also won the 100 breaststroke in 1:02.95 (after 1:02.73 in prelims). That shaved .01 seconds off her best time from Sectionals.

Like Jacoby, Anderson developed faster in the 100 and the 200, but also like Jacoby, Anderson is catching up in the longer distance.

Anderson is a rising high school senior who has not yet announced her collegiate commitment.

She wasn’t the only Chugiak swimmer to show out during the meet. 16-year-old Wes Mank split 22.78 leading off the team’s winning 200 medley relay, tipping off a record-setting meet for him. His runner-up time of 50.22 in the 100 back broke the 15-16 LSC Record of 50.27 that was set by Talon Lindquist in 2015.

