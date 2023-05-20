2023 Mare Nostrum Monaco: Day 1 Finals Live Recap

2023 MARE NOSTRUM MONACO
- Saturday, May 20th & Sunday, May 21st
- Prince Albert II Swimming Pool, Stade Louis II, Monaco
- LCM (50m)
- World Championships/2024 Olympic Games Qualifier
MEN’S 50 FLY – ROUND 2
- Mare Nostrum Record: 22.53, Andrii Govorov (UKR) 2018
- World Championships ‘A’ cut – 23.53
Top 8:
- Dylan Carter (TTO), 23.47
- Michael Andrew (USA), 23.49
- Noe Ponti (SUI), 23.65
- Thomas Ceccon (ITA), 23.74
- Thomas Verhoeven (NED), 23.79
- Meiron Cheruti (ISR), 24.11
- Andrii Govorov (UKR), 24.17
- Jakub Majerski (POL), 24.18
As the sprint 50’s of each discipline for both men and women are contested as a series of knockout rounds, the morning’s 50m fly field was narrowed down to the top 8 here. These 8 competitors will race once again later in the session where the pack will be narrowed down to just 4 for tomorrow night’s final 2 rounds.
Trinidad & Tobagoan national record holder Dylan Carter led the way in 23.47 while American Olympian Michael Andrew was next in line in 23.49.
Swiss Olympic medalist Noe Ponti put up a solid swim of 23.65 while Italian World Record holder in the 100m back, Thomas Ceccon, hit 4th in 23.74.
Reigning World Record holder Andrii Govorov of Ukraine lurks as the 7th-seeded swimmer in 24.17.
WOMEN’S 50 FLY – ROUND 2
- Mare Nostrum Record – 24.76, Sarah Sjostrom (SWE)
- World Championships ‘A’ cut – 26.32
Top 8:
- Sarah Sjostrom (SWE), 25.25
- Rikako Ikee (JPN), 25.93
- Melanie Henique (FRA), 26.01
- Farida Osman (EGY), 26.22
- Maggie MacNeil (CAN), 26.23
- Paulina Peda (POL), 26.40
- Katarine Savard (CAN), 26.72
- Amel Melin (ALG), 27.39
Olympic gold medalist Sarah Sjostrom didn’t miss a beat since bypassing the Barcelona meet, putting up the quickest 50m fly of round 2 in 25.25.
The 29-year-old scored one of two sub-26 seconds swims of this semi-final, with Japan’s Rikako Ikee right there in 25.93 while French ace Melanie Henique was 3rd in 26.01.
Henique took the gold in this 50m fly just days ago in a time of 25.67 while Ikee struck silver in 25.77 in Barcelona.
MEN’S 50 BACK – ROUND 2
- Mare Nostrum Record – 24.45, Michael Andrew (USA) 2019
- World Championships ‘A’ cut – 25.16
Top 8:
WOMEN’S 50 BACK – ROUND 2
- Mare Nostrum Record – 27.37, Anastasia Fesikova (RUS) 2018
- World Championships ‘A’ cut – 28.22
Top 8:
MEN’S 50 BREAST – ROUND 2
- Mare Nostrum Record – 26.33, Felipe Lima (BRA) 2019
- World Championships ‘A’ cut – 27.33
Top 8:
MEN’S 50 FREE – ROUND 2
- Mare Nostrum Record – 21.31, Bruno Fratus (BRA) 2019
- World Championships ‘A’ cut – 22.12
Top 8:
WOMEN’S 50 FREE – ROUND 2
- Mare Nostrum Record – 23.85, Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) 2017
- World Championships ‘A’ cut – 25.04
- Paris 2024 OQT – 24.70
Top 8:
MEN’S 400 FREE – FINAL
- Mare Nostrum Record – 3:41.71, Ian Thorpe (AUS) 2001
- World Championships ‘A’ cut – 3:48.15
- Paris 2024 OQT – 3:47.91
GOLD –
SILVER –
BRONZE –
WOMEN’S 400 IM – FINAL
- Mare Nostrum Record – 4:30.75, Katinka Hosszu (HUN) 2016
- World Championships ‘A’ cut – 4:43.06
- Paris 2024 OQT – 4:38.53
GOLD –
SILVER –
BRONZE –
MEN’S 200 BREAST – FINAL
- Mare Nostrum Record – 2:07.23 Arno Kamminga (NED) 2021
- World Championships ‘A’ cut – 2:10.32
GOLD –
SILVER –
BRONZE –
WOMEN’S 100 BREAST – FINAL
- Mare Nostrum Record – 1:04.82, Yulia Efimova (RUS) 2017
- World Championships ‘A’ cut – 1:07.35
GOLD –
SILVER –
BRONZE –
MEN’S 100 FREE – FINAL
- Mare Nostrum Record – 48.08, Nathan Adrian (USA) 2014
- World Championships ‘A’ cut – 48.51
- Paris 2024 OQT – 48.58
GOLD –
SILVER –
BRONZE –
WOMEN’S 200 FREE – FINAL
- Mare Nostrum Record – 1:54.66, Camille Muffat (FRA) 2012
- World Championships ‘A’ cut – 1:58.66
- Paris 2024 OQT – 1:57.26
GOLD –
SILVER –
BRONZE –
MEN’S 200 FLY – FINAL
- Mare Nostrum record: 1:53.89, Kristof Milak (HUN) 2022
- World Championships ‘A’ cut: – 1:56.71
- Paris 2024 OQT – 1:56.36
GOLD –
SILVER –
BRONZE –
WOMEN’S 100 FLY – FINAL
- Mare Nostrum Record – 55.76, Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) 2017
- World Championships ‘A’ cut – 58.33
- Paris 2024 OQT – 57.92
GOLD –
SILVER –
BRONZE –
MEN’S 100 BACK – FINAL
- Mare Nostrum Record- 53.00, Ryosuke Irie (JPN) 2022
- World Championships ‘A’ cut – 54.03
- Paris 2024 OQT – 54.01
GOLD –
SILVER –
BRONZE –
WOMEN’S 200 BACK – FINAL
- Mare Nostrum Record – 2:06.66, Emily Seebohm (AUS) 2017
- World Championships ‘A’ cut – 2:11.08
- Paris 2024 OQT – 2:10.39
GOLD –
SILVER –
BRONZE –
MEN’S 200 IM – FINAL
- Mare Nostrum Record – 1:56.31, Hugo Gonzalez (ESP) 2021
- World Championships ‘A’ cut – 1:59.53
- Paris 2024 OQT – 1:58.53
GOLD –
SILVER –
BRONZE –
MEN’S 50 FLY – ROUND 3
- Mare Nostrum Record: 22.53, Andrii Govorov (UKR) 2018
- World Championships ‘A’ cut – 23.53
Top 4:
WOMEN’S 50 FLY – ROUND 3
- Mare Nostrum Record – 24.76, Sarah Sjostrom (SWE)
- World Championships ‘A’ cut – 26.32
Top 4:
MEN’S 50 BACK – ROUND 3
- Mare Nostrum Record – 24.45, Michael Andrew (USA) 2019
- World Championships ‘A’ cut – 25.16
Top 4:
WOMEN’S 50 BACK – ROUND 3
- Mare Nostrum Record – 27.37, Anastasia Fesikova (RUS) 2018
- World Championships ‘A’ cut – 28.22
Top 4:
MEN’S 50 BREAST – ROUND 3
- Mare Nostrum Record – 26.33, Felipe Lima (BRA) 2019
- World Championships ‘A’ cut – 27.33
Top 4:
MEN’S 50 FREE – ROUND 3
- Mare Nostrum Record – 21.31, Bruno Fratus (BRA) 2019
- World Championships ‘A’ cut – 22.12
Top 4:
WOMEN’S 50 FREE – ROUND 3
- Mare Nostrum Record – 23.85, Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) 2017
- World Championships ‘A’ cut – 25.04
- Paris 2024 OQT – 24.70
Top 4: