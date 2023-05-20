2023 Mare Nostrum Monaco: Day 1 Finals Live Recap

2023 MARE NOSTRUM MONACO

Saturday, May 20th & Sunday, May 21st

Prince Albert II Swimming Pool, Stade Louis II, Monaco

LCM (50m)

World Championships/2024 Olympic Games Qualifier

MEN’S 50 FLY – ROUND 2

Mare Nostrum Record: 22.53, Andrii Govorov (UKR) 2018

(UKR) 2018 World Championships ‘A’ cut – 23.53

Top 8:

As the sprint 50’s of each discipline for both men and women are contested as a series of knockout rounds, the morning’s 50m fly field was narrowed down to the top 8 here. These 8 competitors will race once again later in the session where the pack will be narrowed down to just 4 for tomorrow night’s final 2 rounds.

Trinidad & Tobagoan national record holder Dylan Carter led the way in 23.47 while American Olympian Michael Andrew was next in line in 23.49.

Swiss Olympic medalist Noe Ponti put up a solid swim of 23.65 while Italian World Record holder in the 100m back, Thomas Ceccon, hit 4th in 23.74.

Reigning World Record holder Andrii Govorov of Ukraine lurks as the 7th-seeded swimmer in 24.17.

WOMEN’S 50 FLY – ROUND 2

Mare Nostrum Record – 24.76, Sarah Sjostrom (SWE)

(SWE) World Championships ‘A’ cut – 26.32

Top 8:

Sarah Sjostrom (SWE), 25.25 Rikako Ikee (JPN), 25.93 Melanie Henique (FRA), 26.01 Farida Osman (EGY), 26.22 Maggie MacNeil (CAN), 26.23 Paulina Peda (POL), 26.40 Katarine Savard (CAN), 26.72 Amel Melin (ALG), 27.39

Olympic gold medalist Sarah Sjostrom didn’t miss a beat since bypassing the Barcelona meet, putting up the quickest 50m fly of round 2 in 25.25.

The 29-year-old scored one of two sub-26 seconds swims of this semi-final, with Japan’s Rikako Ikee right there in 25.93 while French ace Melanie Henique was 3rd in 26.01.

Henique took the gold in this 50m fly just days ago in a time of 25.67 while Ikee struck silver in 25.77 in Barcelona.

MEN’S 50 BACK – ROUND 2

Mare Nostrum Record – 24.45, Michael Andrew (USA) 2019

(USA) 2019 World Championships ‘A’ cut – 25.16

Top 8:

WOMEN’S 50 BACK – ROUND 2

Mare Nostrum Record – 27.37, Anastasia Fesikova (RUS) 2018

World Championships ‘A’ cut – 28.22

Top 8:

MEN’S 50 BREAST – ROUND 2

Mare Nostrum Record – 26.33, Felipe Lima (BRA) 2019

World Championships ‘A’ cut – 27.33

Top 8:

MEN’S 50 FREE – ROUND 2

Mare Nostrum Record – 21.31, Bruno Fratus (BRA) 2019

World Championships ‘A’ cut – 22.12

Top 8:

WOMEN’S 50 FREE – ROUND 2

Mare Nostrum Record – 23.85, Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) 2017

(SWE) 2017 World Championships ‘A’ cut – 25.04

Paris 2024 OQT – 24.70

Top 8:

MEN’S 400 FREE – FINAL

Mare Nostrum Record – 3:41.71, Ian Thorpe (AUS) 2001

World Championships ‘A’ cut – 3:48.15

Paris 2024 OQT – 3:47.91

GOLD –

SILVER –

BRONZE –

WOMEN’S 400 IM – FINAL

Mare Nostrum Record – 4:30.75, Katinka Hosszu (HUN) 2016

World Championships ‘A’ cut – 4:43.06

Paris 2024 OQT – 4:38.53

GOLD –

SILVER –

BRONZE –

MEN’S 200 BREAST – FINAL

Mare Nostrum Record – 2:07.23 Arno Kamminga (NED) 2021

World Championships ‘A’ cut – 2:10.32

GOLD –

SILVER –

BRONZE –

WOMEN’S 100 BREAST – FINAL

Mare Nostrum Record – 1:04.82, Yulia Efimova (RUS) 2017

World Championships ‘A’ cut – 1:07.35

GOLD –

SILVER –

BRONZE –

MEN’S 100 FREE – FINAL

Mare Nostrum Record – 48.08, Nathan Adrian (USA) 2014

World Championships ‘A’ cut – 48.51

Paris 2024 OQT – 48.58

GOLD –

SILVER –

BRONZE –

WOMEN’S 200 FREE – FINAL

Mare Nostrum Record – 1:54.66, Camille Muffat (FRA) 2012

World Championships ‘A’ cut – 1:58.66

Paris 2024 OQT – 1:57.26

GOLD –

SILVER –

BRONZE –

MEN’S 200 FLY – FINAL

Mare Nostrum record: 1:53.89, Kristof Milak (HUN) 2022

World Championships ‘A’ cut: – 1:56.71

Paris 2024 OQT – 1:56.36

GOLD –

SILVER –

BRONZE –

WOMEN’S 100 FLY – FINAL

Mare Nostrum Record – 55.76, Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) 2017

(SWE) 2017 World Championships ‘A’ cut – 58.33

Paris 2024 OQT – 57.92

GOLD –

SILVER –

BRONZE –

MEN’S 100 BACK – FINAL

Mare Nostrum Record- 53.00, Ryosuke Irie (JPN) 2022

World Championships ‘A’ cut – 54.03

Paris 2024 OQT – 54.01

GOLD –

SILVER –

BRONZE –

WOMEN’S 200 BACK – FINAL

Mare Nostrum Record – 2:06.66, Emily Seebohm (AUS) 2017

World Championships ‘A’ cut – 2:11.08

Paris 2024 OQT – 2:10.39

GOLD –

SILVER –

BRONZE –

MEN’S 200 IM – FINAL

Mare Nostrum Record – 1:56.31, Hugo Gonzalez (ESP) 2021

World Championships ‘A’ cut – 1:59.53

Paris 2024 OQT – 1:58.53

GOLD –

SILVER –

BRONZE –

MEN’S 50 FLY – ROUND 3

Mare Nostrum Record: 22.53, Andrii Govorov (UKR) 2018

(UKR) 2018 World Championships ‘A’ cut – 23.53

Top 4:

WOMEN’S 50 FLY – ROUND 3

Mare Nostrum Record – 24.76, Sarah Sjostrom (SWE)

(SWE) World Championships ‘A’ cut – 26.32

Top 4:

MEN’S 50 BACK – ROUND 3

Mare Nostrum Record – 24.45, Michael Andrew (USA) 2019

(USA) 2019 World Championships ‘A’ cut – 25.16

Top 4:

WOMEN’S 50 BACK – ROUND 3

Mare Nostrum Record – 27.37, Anastasia Fesikova (RUS) 2018

World Championships ‘A’ cut – 28.22

Top 4:

MEN’S 50 BREAST – ROUND 3

Mare Nostrum Record – 26.33, Felipe Lima (BRA) 2019

World Championships ‘A’ cut – 27.33

Top 4:

MEN’S 50 FREE – ROUND 3

Mare Nostrum Record – 21.31, Bruno Fratus (BRA) 2019

World Championships ‘A’ cut – 22.12

Top 4:

WOMEN’S 50 FREE – ROUND 3

Mare Nostrum Record – 23.85, Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) 2017

(SWE) 2017 World Championships ‘A’ cut – 25.04

Paris 2024 OQT – 24.70

Top 4: