Sarah Sjostrom Proves She’s Back To Form With 24.89 50 Fly/23.82 50 Free Combo

2023 MARE NOSTRUM MONACO

Sweden’s Sarah Sjostrom proved her mettle and then some on the final day of action at the final stop of the 2023 Mare Nostrum Tour.

Just over two years since breaking her elbow in a pre-Olympic Games slip on the ice, as well as just months removed from back pain suffered earlier this year, the 29-year-old is fully back to form.

Competing in Monaco yesterday and today, Sjostrom put up some of the quickest performances of her career to prove once again she is one of the best athletes to ever dive into a pool.

The Swede stuck to the 50m fly and 50m free sprints at this competition, with the events contested as a series of knockout rounds which culminated in a fast and furious duel to wrap up tonight’s session.

In each sprint 50, the prelims (round 1) were held yesterday morning, while the field was reduced to 8 and then 4 in rounds 2 and 3 last night. This evening, round 4 reduced the field to just 2 competitors while round 5 determined the ultimate winner in a head-to-head race.

Let’s take a look at Sjostrom’s performances over the 5 rounds of the women’s 50m fly.

Round 1 – 25.58
Round 2 – 25.25
Round 3 – 25.28
Round 4 – 25.07
Round 5 – 24.89

Sjostrom has held the World Record in this event since clocking a time of 24.43 in 2014. She remains the only woman in history to have ever dipped under the 25-second barrier in this event and has recorded the top 25 times in history.

Before this evening, Sjostrom’s last 24-point 50m fly came at the 2022 World Championships where she put up 24.95 to claim gold in Budapest. Remarkably, her time of 24.89 tonight beat out that gold medal-worthy effort and ranks as the 7th swiftest performance in history.

Sjostrom’s Top 10 LCM 50 Fly Performances

  1. 24.43, 2014
  2. 24.60, 2017
  3. 24.69, 2015
  4. 24.76, 2017
  5. 24.79, 2019
  6. 24.87, 2014
  7. 24.89, 2023
  8. 24.87, 2014
  9. 24.90, 2017
  10. 24.95, 2017 & 2022

Sjostrom remains ranked #1 in the world on the season in the 50m fly, with her return to sub-25 second territory putting the world’s competitors on notice.

2022-2023 LCM Women 50 Fly

SarahSWE
Sjostrom
05/21
24.89
2Arina
Surkova		RUS25.3004/19
3Zhang
Yufei 		CHN25.3203/24
4Rikako
Ikee		JPN25.5904/08
5Maaike
de Waard		NED25.6412/04
View Top 28»

As for the 50m free, Sjostrom logged the following times over the course of the 5 rounds of competition in Monaco.

Round 1 – 24.57
Round 2 – 24.23
Round 3 – 24.03
Round 4 – 23.82
Round 5 – 23.90

Sjostrom’s 23.82 round 4 outing established a new Mare Nostrum Tour Record, overtaking the previous mark of 23.85 she put on the books in 2017.

She owns the World Record at the 23.67 clocked at the 2017 World Championships and owns 4 of the top 10 performances ever produced in the 50m free.

All-Time Women’s LCM 50 Free Performances

  1. 23.67 – Sarah Sjostrom (SWE), 2017
  2. 23.69 – Sarah Sjostrom (SWE), 2017
  3. 23.73 – Britta Steffen (GER), 2009
  4. 23.74 – Sarah Sjostrom (SWE), 2018
  5. 23.75 – Pernille Blume (DEN), 2018
  6. 23.78 – Cate Campbell (AUS), 2018*
  7. 23.78 – Sarah Sjostrom (SWE), 2019*
  8. 23.79 – Cate Campbell (AUS), 2018
  9. 23.81 – Cate Campbell (AUS), 2018*
  10. 23.81 – Emma McKeon (AUS), 2021*

Sjostrom’s 23.82 Mare Nostrum Record swim here represents the 11th-swiftest time ever produced and would have garnered her the silver medal at Tokyo behind Olympic champion Emma McKeon‘s 21.81 Olympic Record.

Sjostom remains ranked #1 in this women’s 50m free event on the season, maintaining a scary trajectory heading into Fukuoka.

2022-2023 LCM Women 50 Free

SarahSWE
Sjostrom
05/21
23.82
2Shayna
Jack		AUS24.2603/11
3Meg
Harris		AUS24.2905/12
4Cate
Campbell		AUS24.3405/20
5Zhang
Yufei		CHN24.4003/23
View Top 26»

