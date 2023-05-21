Sarah Sjostrom Proves She’s Back To Form With 24.89 50 Fly/23.82 50 Free Combo

2023 MARE NOSTRUM MONACO
- Saturday, May 20th & Sunday, May 21st
- Prince Albert II Swimming Pool, Stade Louis II, Monaco
- LCM (50m)
- World Championships/2024 Olympic Games Qualifier
- Meet Central
- Day 1 Prelims Recap/Day 1 Finals Recap/Day 2 Prelims Recap/Day 2 Finals Recap
- Results
- Livestream
Sweden’s Sarah Sjostrom proved her mettle and then some on the final day of action at the final stop of the 2023 Mare Nostrum Tour.
Just over two years since breaking her elbow in a pre-Olympic Games slip on the ice, as well as just months removed from back pain suffered earlier this year, the 29-year-old is fully back to form.
Competing in Monaco yesterday and today, Sjostrom put up some of the quickest performances of her career to prove once again she is one of the best athletes to ever dive into a pool.
The Swede stuck to the 50m fly and 50m free sprints at this competition, with the events contested as a series of knockout rounds which culminated in a fast and furious duel to wrap up tonight’s session.
In each sprint 50, the prelims (round 1) were held yesterday morning, while the field was reduced to 8 and then 4 in rounds 2 and 3 last night. This evening, round 4 reduced the field to just 2 competitors while round 5 determined the ultimate winner in a head-to-head race.
Let’s take a look at Sjostrom’s performances over the 5 rounds of the women’s 50m fly.
Round 1 – 25.58
Round 2 – 25.25
Round 3 – 25.28
Round 4 – 25.07
Round 5 – 24.89
Sjostrom has held the World Record in this event since clocking a time of 24.43 in 2014. She remains the only woman in history to have ever dipped under the 25-second barrier in this event and has recorded the top 25 times in history.
Before this evening, Sjostrom’s last 24-point 50m fly came at the 2022 World Championships where she put up 24.95 to claim gold in Budapest. Remarkably, her time of 24.89 tonight beat out that gold medal-worthy effort and ranks as the 7th swiftest performance in history.
Sjostrom’s Top 10 LCM 50 Fly Performances
- 24.43, 2014
- 24.60, 2017
- 24.69, 2015
- 24.76, 2017
- 24.79, 2019
- 24.87, 2014
- 24.89, 2023
- 24.87, 2014
- 24.90, 2017
- 24.95, 2017 & 2022
Sjostrom remains ranked #1 in the world on the season in the 50m fly, with her return to sub-25 second territory putting the world’s competitors on notice.
2022-2023 LCM Women 50 Fly
Sjostrom
24.89
|2
|Arina
Surkova
|RUS
|25.30
|04/19
|3
|Zhang
Yufei
|CHN
|25.32
|03/24
|4
|Rikako
Ikee
|JPN
|25.59
|04/08
|5
|Maaike
de Waard
|NED
|25.64
|12/04
As for the 50m free, Sjostrom logged the following times over the course of the 5 rounds of competition in Monaco.
Round 1 – 24.57
Round 2 – 24.23
Round 3 – 24.03
Round 4 – 23.82
Round 5 – 23.90
Sjostrom’s 23.82 round 4 outing established a new Mare Nostrum Tour Record, overtaking the previous mark of 23.85 she put on the books in 2017.
She owns the World Record at the 23.67 clocked at the 2017 World Championships and owns 4 of the top 10 performances ever produced in the 50m free.
All-Time Women’s LCM 50 Free Performances
- 23.67 – Sarah Sjostrom (SWE), 2017
- 23.69 – Sarah Sjostrom (SWE), 2017
- 23.73 – Britta Steffen (GER), 2009
- 23.74 – Sarah Sjostrom (SWE), 2018
- 23.75 – Pernille Blume (DEN), 2018
- 23.78 – Cate Campbell (AUS), 2018*
- 23.78 – Sarah Sjostrom (SWE), 2019*
- 23.79 – Cate Campbell (AUS), 2018
- 23.81 – Cate Campbell (AUS), 2018*
- 23.81 – Emma McKeon (AUS), 2021*
Sjostrom’s 23.82 Mare Nostrum Record swim here represents the 11th-swiftest time ever produced and would have garnered her the silver medal at Tokyo behind Olympic champion Emma McKeon‘s 21.81 Olympic Record.
Sjostom remains ranked #1 in this women’s 50m free event on the season, maintaining a scary trajectory heading into Fukuoka.
2022-2023 LCM Women 50 Free
Sjostrom
23.82
|2
|Shayna
Jack
|AUS
|24.26
|03/11
|3
|Meg
Harris
|AUS
|24.29
|05/12
|4
|Cate
Campbell
|AUS
|24.34
|05/20
|5
|Zhang
Yufei
|CHN
|24.40
|03/23
THE SPRINT GOAT
Dread it, run from it, destiny arrives all the same
on desktop, the thumbnail is a GIF. that’s insane!
It’s that way in a phone too. I love it!
Sarah Sjostrom is the closest thing swimming has to a superhero. I wish she wouldn’t completely give up on the 100 fly because she definitely still has a 55 in the chamber. It’s pretty crazy to think that she very well could break the 50 free record again this summer, 14 YEARS after breaking her first World Record.
Her 50 fly needs to be discussed in comparison to Ledecky 800 dominance. They are both so far ahead and have recorded the top 25+ times in history
How do we define the word BACK? I mean, she’s never gone away.
she’s honestly broken