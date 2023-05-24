Siobhan Haughey, Ippei Watanabe Claim Overall Mare Nostrum Trophy Wins

The 2023 Mare Nostrum Tour concluded with the final stop over this past weekend. That means we have the complete set of results from the three competitions – Canet, Barcelona and Monaco – in order to determine the overall men’s and women’s winners of the individual points trophy.

As a refresher, swimmers not only won cash for event wins at each of the three stops but their 3 best performances based on World Aquatics points were added up for a final ranking. The top four men and women point earners all took home some dough.

Event Prizes:

1st place – €350

2nd place – €200

3rd place – €100

Best FINA Points Swims of the Series, per gender:

Best FINA Points swim – €7,000

2nd best FINA Points swim – €2,000

3rd best FINA Points swim – €1,000

4th-best FINA Points swim – €500

For the women, Siobhan Haughey of Hong Kong was crowned the overall Mare Nostrum champion, accumulating 2839 points over the trio of tour stops. Her best performances included the following:

Canet – 1:55.42 200m free (937 pts)

Barcelona – 52.50 100m free (955 pts)

Monaco – 1:55.04 200m free (947 pts)

The next-closest swimmer was South African Lara van Niekerk whose performances reaped 2764 points in all.

Top 4 Women’s Mare Nostrum Trophy Finishers

The men’s side saw Japan’s Ippei Watanabe come out on top with a total of 2770 points. He led a quartet of men all hailing from his nation who finished in the top tier in terms of Mare Nostrum Trophy points.

Watanabe’s best performances included:

Canet – 2:10.08 200m breast (907 pts)

Barcelona – 2:08.48 200m breast (942 pts)

Monaco – 2:09.41 200m breast (921 pts)

Top 4 Men’s Mare Nostrum Trophy Finishers

Although European swimmers have made a dent in the list of past Mare Nostrum Trophy winners, partly due to their geographic advantage, Asia has had its share of victors.

Haughey joins 2011 winner Shiho Sakai (JPN), 2013 winner Aya Terakawa (JPN) and 2018 Rikako Ikee (JPN) among women’s winners stemming from the Asian continent.

For the men, Watanabe’s trophy follows teammate Ryosuke Irie‘s 2011 win, Yasuhiro Koseki‘s 2014 victory and his own trophy claimed 5 years ago at the 2018 edition.