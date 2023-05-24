Missouri State Finalist Juliette Phillips Commits to Binghamton

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Juliette Phillips, a Missouri state finalist in the 100 free, has announced her verbal commitment to Binghamton University for the fall of 2023. She plans to study engineering.

“I am looking forward to continue my competitive swimming career and perform at the highest level at a school were I can also pursue a high level engineering degree. Binghamton is exactly the place for me, I am excited about the fact that pioneering studies on lithium ion batteries, which power our cellphones and computers, were done at Binghamton and that one of the university professors was recently awarded the Nobel Prize in Chemistry.”

Phillips graduated from Mary Institute Country Day School (MICDS) in Missouri in mid-May. As captain of the MICDS swim team, she placed third in the 100 free at the MSHSAA Girls Class 2 State Championships in February. She was a two-time finalist at the same meet her junior year, placing sixth in the 100 free and eighth in the 50 free. The Midwest native also ran cross country during her freshman year at Parkway Central High School, ultimately qualifying for the district meet.

Phillips trains year-round with the CSP Tideriders. In March, she dropped more than one second in the 200 IM to lower her Futures qualifying time to 2:06.12 and earn 10th place at the Columbia Sectionals meet. She has made a lasting impact on the Tideriders. She still holds their team records in the girls’ 11-12 and 13-14 100 IM, as well as all-time top 10 times in 18 other events and six team relay records.

Top SCY times:

100 free – 52.45

200 free – 1:54.29

100 breast – 1:08.93

100 fly – 58.07

200 IM – 2:06.12

Phillips already has America East Conference finalist potential in four events. Her lifetime best 200 IM time would have made her Binghamton’s highest-placing finisher at last season’s championship meet in 6th place. Binghamton women only had two finalists in this event last season led by junior Courtney Moane in 11th place.

Phillips’s best times also would have finished 12th in the 100 fly, 14th in the 100 free, and 17th in the 100 breast. She’ll be joining strong training groups in each of those events as junior Maddie Hoover snagged fifth in the 100 free at the 2023 America East Conference Championships and Moane earned second place in the 100 breast. Phillips looks to especially strengthen the 200 IM and 100 butterfly groups as Hoover took third place in the 100 fly at last season’s championships, but the team had no other ‘A’ or ‘B’ finalists in the event.



Binghamton women are coming off an impressive second-place finish at the 2023 America East Conference Championships under head coach Jerry Cummiskey, just 63 points behind UMBC. They had not placed higher than fourth since at least 2010.

Phillips is Binghamton’s top recruit in the 200 IM this cycle, although her fellow recruits Ava Olsian and Katie Lynch just about match her speed in the 100 breast (an event Phillips may or may not focus on in college since her best time is from 2019). And Haley Nowak, who owns a best 100 fly time of 56.10, will be an especially strong training partner for her during butterfly sets. Phillips also joins Megan Lathrop, Lila Meyers, and Maddy Domster in The Bearcats’ class of 2027 verbal commitments.

