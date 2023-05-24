Freestyler Patrick Kirby Commits To Wheeling University (2023)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Patrick Kirby has announced his commitment to continue his academic and swimming career at Wheeling University this upcoming fall. Kirby is finishing up his final year at Estero High School, located in Estero, Florida.

He shared why he chose Wheeling with SwimSwam: “After visiting and speaking with Coach Cory, Wheeling University felt like an excellent fit both athletically and academically! Go Cardinals!”

Kirby trains and competes year-round with Gulf Coast Swim Team, and focuses largely on freestyle events. He most recently competed at the Florida Senior Championships, where he earned his highest finish in the 200 IM at 20th with a best time by nearly three seconds (1:57.94). In addition to the 200 IM, Kirby also hit best times in the 100 fly (52.92) and 100 back (54.41).

Earlier in the short course season, Kirby competed for his high school at the Florida High School State Championships. He made the podium in the 50 freestyle in a best time of 21.52, good for a 3rd place finish overall. He also competed in the 100 free, where he took 21st in 49.65.

Top SCY Times:

50 free – 21.52

100 free – 48.86

200 free – 1:45.54

500 free – 4:52.24

200 IM – 1:57.93

Wheeling University is a NCAA Division II program located in Wheeling, West Virginia. The Cardinals compete in the Mountain East conference, where the men finished 9th. The team’s top individual performer was junior Ethan Banks, who took 12th in the 1650 freestyle.

Kirby’s personal best times would have led the team this year in multiple events. The sprint squad specifically was led by redshirt freshman Quinton Tayali, who posted season best times of 22.79 and 50.35 in the 50 and 100 free.

Wheeling currently fields a relatively small team after the program was cut in 2017 due to a school-wide budget issue. They reinstated the team in 2020, with their first return to competition being the 2021-2022 season. Wheeling is currently under the direction of head coach Cory Kephart, who took the reins this past fall.

Kirby is currently the only public commitment for Wheeling’s incoming class.

