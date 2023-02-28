Haiden Schoessel, Kylee Sullivan Set Two State Records Each at MSHSAA State Championship

2023 MSHSAA Girl’s Class 2 Swimming and Diving State Championships

February 16-17, 2023

St. Peters Rec-Plex, St. Peters, Missouri

Short Course Yards (25 Yards)

Full Results (PDF)

Results on MeetMobile: “2023 MSHSAA Girls State-Class 2”

Last weekend girls from Class 2 schools, the largest schools in the state, converged in St. Peters, Missouri to compete for the state championships. For the second straight year, Parkway South climbed to the top of the team battle. The 2023 state titles were swept by Parkway schools on the girl’s side, with Parkway West winning the Class 1 title.

While Parkway South won the meet, it was Eureka junior Haiden Schoessel who put on a show, setting a state record every time she dove into the pool for an individual event. Her display started in prelims, where she set the Class 2 record in both the 50 and 100 freestyles, touching in 23.13 and 50.35, respectively.

Schoessel only improved more during the finals of her events. In the 50, she knocked another tenth of a second off of her record, touching at 23.02. Later in the finals session, she took two-tenths of a second off of her prelims time in the 100 free, winning by over a second in 50.11. That time was not only good enough to set the Class 2 record but the overall state record as well. Shoessel has now won three straight titles in the 50 free, while her 100 free title is her first.

Schoessel wasn’t the only swimmer to take down two individual records at the meet, as Parkway South’s Kylee Sullivan also claimed a pair of Class 2 records on the day. In her first individual race of the day, Sullivan took down the Class 2 200 IM record, finishing in 2:01.88. That swim marks Sullivan’s first time dipping below 2:02 in the event. She followed that performance with a second Class 2 record in the 100 fly. Leading the field by nearly two seconds, she finished just off of her lifetime best in 54.27.

Sullivan was the state champion in both the IM and fly last season as well. She’s committed to the University of Missouri for the fall.

Sullivan’s individual records weren’t the only ones she was a part of, as Parkway South took down the Class 2 record in the 200 medley relay on their way to the state title. The team of Lexi Cook, Alayna Henage, Kylee Sullivan, and Lucy Price combined to finish in 1:44.51.

Parkway South also won the 400 free relay, with Sullivan, Cook, Henage, and Mia Muckerman combining for first in 3:30.51.

Avery True of Liberty North claimed gold in the 200 free, winning the race by over two seconds. After finishing second to Class 2 record holder Avery Moehn a year ago, she returned as a junior to take the top spot with a time of 1:50.55.

True’s best performance came later in the meet when she set not only the Class 2, but the overall state record in the 500 freestyle. In a tight battle with Macey Hansen from start to finish, True pulled ahead by two-tenths of a second over the final 50, touching in 4:54.12. Hansen, who was the top seed out of prelims, was just behind her with a time of 4:54.33.

The final new addition to the state record books came near the end of the meet in the 100 back. Timberland junior Isabelle Ackley took down the previous Class 2 record in the event, finishing in 54.46. Only a junior, Ackley now sits just over three-tenths of a second off of the overall state record that was set by Timberland alumni Taylor Wohrley back in 2009. Wohrley went on to represent both Indiana and Arizona State at the NCAA Championships.

On the diving board, Park Hill claimed the top-2 spots, with Megan Wells and Brooke Robbins winning gold and silver. Wells finished less than two points ahead of Robbins with a score of 375.30 for gold.

The 200 free relay saw MICDS claim their first gold of the meet, with Juliette Phillips, Lindsay Naber, Mikaela Mikulec, and Grace Coppel combining for first in a time of 1:37.09.

Cor Jesu senior Caroline Foltz picked up her second straight title in the 100 breast, winning by a second and a half in 1:02.37. She was just off of the Class 2 record, which stands at 1:02.19.

Team Scores