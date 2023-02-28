Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Projecting The Cut Line: 2023 Women’s NCAA Championships

Comments: 2

2023 WOMEN’S NCAA SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

  • March 15-18, 2023
  • Allan Jones Aquatic Center–Knoxville, Tennessee
  • SCY (25 yards)
  • Meet Central
  • Pre-Scratch Psych Sheets

The pre-selection psych sheets for the 2023 Women’s NCAA Championships were released Tuesday morning, showing entries for next month’s championship meet.

The field has gotten increasingly competitive at the top, with just one swimmer on row 39 projected to be invited. Last year, five swimmers on row 39 were in position to be invited. A big thank you to SwimSwam’s Andrew Mering for running the numbers.

As always, our projections are unofficial. The NCAA will release their official psych sheet with the cut list tomorrow.

Selection process

1. 35 of the men’s spots and 41 of the women’s spots are set aside for divers, who qualify for the meet at zone competitions closer the NCAA Championships. That leaves 235 men’s spots and 281 for the women.

2. Every ‘A’ cut put up this season is added.

3. The next fastest swimmers in each event are added until every event has the same number of entries. For example, if the 50 free were to have the most ‘A’ cuts of any event with 10, then every other event would get swimmers with the top 10 fastest times in.

4. Finally, one entry is added to each event to keep the entries per event even. This process is repeated until all of the swimming spots (235 for men, 281 for women) are filled. Keep in mind that as more rows are added, swimmers will start to double and triple up. The #1 seed in the 200 back might be the #15 seed in the 100 back – as the 15th row of swimmers is added to each event, she’ll be added to the 100 back list, but won’t take up another one of the 281 invite spots, as she already has her official invite.

5. The final row of swimmers added won’t come out exactly even. In the final row, the swimmers with entry times closest to the NCAA ‘A’ cut will get added first, and when the 235th man or 281st woman is added, the process stops. So the 100 fly could have 38 women and the 200 fly 39 women – that would mean the 39th 200 flyer was closer to the NCAA ‘A’ cut than the 39th 100 flyer and therefore won the ‘tie-breaker’ for the final spot.

2023 CUT LINE PROJECTIONS

Projected Alternates

With the projected cut line falling one line into row 39, the NCAA tiebreaker comes into play to determine who is selected. The NCAA uses a simple formula to determine how close the swimmer is to the NCAA ‘A’ cut to break ties, a change that was made four years ago. The mathematical formula is the A cut divided by the swimmer’s time, with the highest percentage (or closest relative time to the A cut) winning the tiebreak.

However, this year, two swimmers, Arizona’s Maddy Burt and Missouri’s Taylor Williams tied right on the nose, due to the fact they both have the 100 fly as their best event, and they have the same qualifying time: 52.20. As a result, the second tiebreaker comes into play.

The second tiebreaker uses the swimmers’ times in the next event in which the swimmer is highest on the list and therefore closest to being selected in that event. The NCAA computes the percentage of each respective swimmer’s time in their next-best event to the ‘A’ cut, and whoever is closest will earn an invite to the meet.

Burt wins the tiebreak as her #2 event, the 100 freestyle, is closer to the ‘A’ cut (96.74 percent) than Williams is in the 200 butterfly (95.5 percent). That makes Williams the first projected alternate.

Last First Age School Seed Event Tiebreaker Rank
Williams, Taylor 20 Missouri, University of-SEC (S 52.20 100 Fly 0.9754789272 39
Stevenson, Katie 21 William and Mary, College of-Coloni 48.37 100 Free 0.975397974 39
Liu, Karen 23 Columbia University-Ivy Le 1:55.99 200 Fly 0.9730149151 39
Brunzell, Hannah 21 Northwestern University-Big Te 59.76 100 Breast 0.9722222222 39
Sansome, Millie 22 Georgia, University of-SEC (S 52.38 100 Back 0.9715540283 39
Spitz, Zoe 22 Rice University-Americ 1:54.01 200 Back 0.9692132269 39

QUALIFIERS BY SCHOOL

The two-time defending national champion Virginia Cavaliers lead the way with 17 projected qualifiers, followed by the newly-crowned SEC champions from Florida with 16.

Stanford and Ohio State, fresh off defending their conference titles, are tied for third with 15 projected qualifiers, while Big 12 champion Texas follows with 14.

School Qualified Swimmers
Virginia, University of 17
Florida, University of 16
Stanford University 15
Ohio State University 15
Texas, University of 14
Kentucky, University of 13
North Carolina State University 13
Louisville, University of 11
University of Tennessee 10
Georgia, University of 9
California, University of, Berkeley 9
Indiana University 8
Auburn University 8
Wisconsin, University of, Madison 8
University of Alabama 8
Texas A&M University 7
University of Southern California 7
Michigan, University of 6
North Carolina, University of, Chapel Hill 6
Duke University 6
University of Arkansas 6
South Carolina, University of, Columbia 6
VA Tech 5
Northwestern University 5
University of California, Los Angeles 5
Louisiana State University 4
Florida State University 4
Arizona State University 3
Missouri, University of 3
Akron, University of 3
San Diego State University 3
Notre Dame, University of 2
University of Miami (Florida) 2
Pittsburgh, University of 2
Washington State University 2
Arizona, University of 2
Rice University 1
University of Nebraska 1
University of Pennsylvania 1
University of Minnesota 1
Georgia Institute of Technology 1
University of Hawaii 1
Cincinnati, University of 1
Miami University (Ohio) 1
Florida International University 1
Princeton University 1
University of Nevada, Las Vegas (W) 1
Oakland University 1
Buffalo, State University of New York 1
George Washington University 1
University of North Carolina Asheville 1
Southern Methodist University 1
University of Nevada, Reno 1
University of Denver 1

LIST OF PROJECTED QUALIFIERS BY SELECTION PRIORITY

Below is the list of projected NCAA qualifiers. Arizona’s Maddy Burt is the last projected swimmer to earn an invite due to her tiebreaker advantage.

Last First Age School Seed Event Tiebreaker Rank
Douglass, Kate 21 Virginia, University of-ACC (A 48.84 100 Fly 1.042588043 1
Walsh, Gretchen 20 Virginia, University of-ACC (A 20.83 50 Free 1.039846375 1
Curzan, Claire 18 Stanford University-Pacifi 1:47.43 200 Back 1.028576748 1
Dobler, Kaitlyn 21 University of Southern California-Pacifi 56.94 100 Breast 1.020372322 1
MacNeil, Maggie 23 Louisiana State University-SEC (S 46.27 100 Free 1.019667171 1
Nelson, Ella 21 Virginia, University of-ACC (A 3:59.33 400 IM 1.017925041 1
Sticklen, Emma 20 Texas, University of-Big 12 1:51.37 200 Fly 1.013378827 1
McKenna, Paige 19 Wisconsin, University of, Madison-Big Te 15:46.90 1650 Free 1.005818988 1
Douthwright, Brooklyn 19 University of Tennessee-SEC (S 1:42.45 200 Free 1.003806735 1
Sullivan, Erica 22 Texas, University of-Big 12 4:35.88 500 Free 0.9995650283 1
Berkoff, Katharine 22 North Carolina State University-ACC (A 49.45 100 Back 1.029120324 2
Stadden, Isabelle 20 California, University of, Berkeley-Pacifi 1:48.75 200 Back 1.016091954 2
Walsh, Alex 21 Virginia, University of-ACC (A 1:51.95 200 IM 1.015274676 2
Jacoby, Lydia 19 Texas, University of-Big 12 2:04.32 200 Breast 1.01496139 2
McSharry, Mona 22 University of Tennessee-SEC (S 57.25 100 Breast 1.014847162 2
Pash, Kelly 21 Texas, University of-Big 12 1:51.45 200 Fly 1.012651413 2
Weyant, Emma 21 Florida, University of-SEC (S 4:01.18 400 IM 1.010116925 2
McMahon, Kensey 23 University of Alabama-SEC (S 15:47.02 1650 Free 1.005691538 2
Canny, Aimee 19 Virginia, University of-ACC (A 1:42.62 200 Free 1.002143832 2
Stege, Rachel 19 Georgia, University of-SEC (S 4:36.31 500 Free 0.9980094821 2
Huske, Torri 20 Stanford University-Pacifi 49.25 100 Fly 1.033908629 3
Albiero, Gabi 21 Louisville, University of-ACC (A 21.36 50 Free 1.014044944 3
Luther, Dakota 23 Texas, University of-Big 12 1:51.58 200 Fly 1.01147159 3
Bray, Olivia 21 Texas, University of-Big 12 1:50.09 200 Back 1.003724226 3
Pasadyn, Felicia 19 Ohio State University-Big Te 4:03.62 400 IM 1 3
Stege, Kristen 21 University of Tennessee-SEC (S 4:36.35 500 Free 0.9978650262 3
Elendt, Anna 21 Texas, University of-Big 12 57.48 100 Breast 1.01078636 4
Hartman, Zoie 22 Georgia, University of-SEC (S 2:05.48 200 Breast 1.005578578 4
Regenauer, Christiana 21 Louisville, University of-ACC (A 21.58 50 Free 1.003707136 4
Fuller, Josephine 19 University of Tennessee-SEC (S 1:50.12 200 Back 1.003450781 4
Hook, Charlotte 19 Stanford University-Pacifi 1:52.48 200 Fly 1.003378378 4
Breslin, Aly 20 University of Tennessee-SEC (S 15:52.71 1650 Free 0.9996851088 4
Fulmer, Amy 21 Ohio State University-Big Te 1:42.94 200 Free 0.9990285603 4
Noble, Kennedy 18 North Carolina State University-ACC (A 1:50.24 200 Back 1.002358491 5
Looney, Lindsay 21 Arizona State University-Pacifi 1:52.68 200 Fly 1.001597444 5
White, Rhyan 23 University of Alabama-SEC (S 50.84 100 Back 1.000983478 5
Countie, Grace 23 North Carolina, University of, Chapel Hill-ACC (A 21.64 50 Free 1.000924214 5
Maccausland, Heather 21 North Carolina State University-ACC (A 58.16 100 Breast 0.9989683631 5
Ruck, Taylor 22 Stanford University-Pacifi 1:43.04 200 Free 0.9980590062 5
Poole, Lauren 22 Kentucky, University of-SEC (S 4:04.62 400 IM 0.9959120268 5
Peplowski, Noelle 22 Indiana University-Big Te 2:05.52 200 Breast 1.005258126 6
Tiltmann, Reilly 19 Virginia, University of-ACC (A 50.90 100 Back 0.9998035363 6
Arens, Abby 21 North Carolina State University-ACC (A 1:52.91 200 Fly 0.9995571694 6
Kalandadze, Anna 21 University of Pennsylvania-Ivy Le 15:53.88 1650 Free 0.9984589257 6
Bach, Hannah 22 Ohio State University-Big Te 58.19 100 Breast 0.9984533425 6
Muzzy, Emma 22 North Carolina State University-ACC (A 1:50.96 200 Back 0.9958543619 6
Atkinson, Emma 21 VA Tech-ACC (A 1:43.31 200 Free 0.9954505856 6
Van Berkom, Megan 21 University of Minnesota-Big Te 4:04.86 400 IM 0.9949358817 6
ERTAN, DENIZ 19 Georgia Institute of Technology-ACC (A 4:38.04 500 Free 0.991799741 6
Alons, Kylee 23 North Carolina State University-ACC (A 50.64 100 Fly 1.005529226 7
Polonsky, Leah 20 California, University of, Berkeley-Pacifi 1:54.02 200 IM 0.9968426592 7
Panitz, Josie 21 Ohio State University-Big Te 58.29 100 Breast 0.9967404358 7
Antoniou, Kalia 22 University of Alabama-SEC (S 21.74 50 Free 0.9963201472 7
Zenick, Katherine 21 Ohio State University-Big Te 47.37 100 Free 0.9959890226 7
Peplowski, Anna 20 Indiana University-Big Te 1:43.33 200 Free 0.9952579115 7
Sheble, Grace 20 North Carolina State University-ACC (A 4:04.98 400 IM 0.9944485264 7
Hay, Abby 21 Louisville, University of-ACC (A 1:53.51 200 Fly 0.9942736323 7
Carlson, Abby 19 Wisconsin, University of, Madison-Big Te 4:38.15 500 Free 0.9914075139 7
Wiseman, Avery 20 University of Alabama-SEC (S 2:05.85 200 Breast 1.002622169 8
Gan, Ching Hwee 19 Indiana University-Big Te 15:56.55 1650 Free 0.9956719461 8
Stepanek, Chloe 21 Texas A&M University-SEC (S 1:43.37 200 Free 0.9948727871 8
Klinker, Rachel 22 California, University of, Berkeley-Pacifi 1:53.57 200 Fly 0.993748349 8
Bacon, Phoebe 20 Wisconsin, University of, Madison-Big Te 1:51.22 200 Back 0.9935263442 8
Podmanikova, Andrea 25 North Carolina State University-ACC (A 58.56 100 Breast 0.9921448087 8
Gati, Izzy 23 Kentucky, University of-SEC (S 4:38.18 500 Free 0.9913005967 8
Lee, Meghan 21 Auburn University-SEC (S 51.01 100 Fly 0.9982356401 9
Foley, Sally 20 Duke University-ACC (A 1:54.12 200 IM 0.9959691553 9
McCulloh, Abby 20 Georgia, University of-SEC (S 15:57.08 1650 Free 0.9951205751 9
Ivan, Teresa 19 Ohio State University-Big Te 21.78 50 Free 0.9944903581 9
Peroni, Martina 19 Duke University-ACC (A 1:53.76 200 Fly 0.9920886076 9
Wilson, Kayla 19 Stanford University-Pacifi 1:43.74 200 Free 0.991324465 9
Weber, Emma 19 Virginia, University of-ACC (A 58.61 100 Breast 0.9912984132 9
McCarty, Eboni 19 Georgia, University of-SEC (S 51.35 100 Back 0.9910418695 9
Denigan, Mariah 19 Indiana University-Big Te 15:57.82 1650 Free 0.9943517571 10
Goerigk, Giulia 20 Texas A&M University-SEC (S 4:05.75 400 IM 0.9913326551 10
Cronk, Micayla 19 Florida, University of-SEC (S 1:43.77 200 Free 0.9910378722 10
Nordmann, Lillie 20 Stanford University-Pacifi 1:53.89 200 Fly 0.9909561858 10
Tankersley, Morgan 23 Stanford University-Pacifi 4:38.36 500 Free 0.9906595775 10
Platts, Daisy 22 Auburn University-SEC (S 1:51.63 200 Back 0.9898772731 10
Odgers, Isabelle 22 University of Southern California-Pacifi 2:06.66 200 Breast 0.9962103269 11
Flynn, Lindsay 20 Michigan, University of-Big Te 47.50 100 Free 0.9932631579 11
Miller, Hayden 18 Florida, University of-SEC (S 15:59.21 1650 Free 0.9929108329 11
Dennis, Julia 18 Louisville, University of-ACC (A 21.83 50 Free 0.9922125515 11
Crom, Katelyn 19 Michigan, University of-Big Te 1:53.94 200 Fly 0.990521327 11
Webb, Abbey 22 North Carolina State University-ACC (A 1:43.84 200 Free 0.9903697997 11
Harter, Abby 21 Virginia, University of-ACC (A 1:54.83 200 IM 0.989811025 11
Maceachern, Paige 20 University of California, Los Angeles-Pacifi 4:06.17 400 IM 0.9896413048 11
Funderburke, Nyah 20 Ohio State University-Big Te 51.44 100 Back 0.9893079316 11
Hetrick, Paige 21 Louisville, University of-ACC (A 1:51.70 200 Back 0.9892569382 11
Gridley, Kaelyn 18 Duke University-ACC (A 2:06.74 200 Breast 0.9955815054 12
Theall, Olivia 21 Texas A&M University-SEC (S 51.25 100 Fly 0.9935609756 12
Donohoe, Madelyn 21 Virginia, University of-ACC (A 15:59.54 1650 Free 0.9925693561 12
Sim, Letitia 20 Michigan, University of-Big Te 58.71 100 Breast 0.9896099472 12
Motekaitis, Mia 22 California, University of, Berkeley-Pacifi 1:43.92 200 Free 0.9896073903 12
Dixon, Zoe 18 Florida, University of-SEC (S 4:06.18 400 IM 0.9896011049 12
Vannote, Ellie 21 North Carolina, University of, Chapel Hill-ACC (A 1:54.07 200 Fly 0.9893924783 12
Varga, Ella 19 Louisiana State University-SEC (S 1:51.74 200 Back 0.9889028101 12
Parker, Maxine 20 Virginia, University of-ACC (A 21.86 50 Free 0.9908508692 13
Cuomo, Lexi 21 Virginia, University of-ACC (A 51.47 100 Fly 0.9893141636 13
Nikonova, Ekaterina 19 Florida, University of-SEC (S 1:43.96 200 Free 0.9892266256 13
Bridges, Jenna 19 Louisiana State University-SEC (S 1:54.18 200 Fly 0.9884393064 13
McCarville, Kate 19 University of Tennessee-SEC (S 4:38.99 500 Free 0.9884225241 13
Rees, Meredith 21 Missouri, University of-SEC (S 51.59 100 Back 0.986431479 13
Roghair, Aurora 19 Stanford University-Pacifi 16:02.28 1650 Free 0.9897431101 14
Bell, Lucy 18 Stanford University-Pacifi 4:06.28 400 IM 0.9891992854 14
Bates, Talia 22 Florida, University of-SEC (S 47.75 100 Free 0.9880628272 14
Vovk, Tara 23 University of Miami (Florida)-ACC (A 58.89 100 Breast 0.9865851588 14
Hanlon, Lydia 18 Kentucky, University of-SEC (S 1:52.16 200 Back 0.9851997147 14
Welch, Ella 19 Louisville, University of-ACC (A 21.89 50 Free 0.9894929191 15
Yendell, Sophie 20 Pittsburgh, University of-ACC (A 21.89 50 Free 0.9894929191 15
Cooper, Grace 20 Texas, University of-Big 12 21.89 50 Free 0.9894929191 15
Coetzee, Dune 20 Georgia, University of-SEC (S 16:03.09 1650 Free 0.9889106937 15
Mathieu, Tylor 22 Florida, University of-SEC (S 4:39.21 500 Free 0.987643709 15
Kraus, Morgan 21 Ohio State University-Big Te 51.58 100 Fly 0.9872043428 15
Wizard, Betsy 19 University of Arkansas-SEC (S 1:54.33 200 Fly 0.9871424823 15
Keating, Anna 20 Virginia, University of-ACC (A 2:07.91 200 Breast 0.9864748651 15
Makarova, Stasya 20 Auburn University-SEC (S 58.91 100 Breast 0.9862502122 15
Transom, Laticia-Leigh 21 University of Hawaii-Mounta 47.86 100 Free 0.985791893 15
Davey, Gillian 21 Kentucky, University of-SEC (S 4:07.36 400 IM 0.9848803364 15
Ulett, Rye 18 Louisville, University of-ACC (A 1:52.24 200 Back 0.9844975053 15
Hetzer, Emily 22 Auburn University-SEC (S 16:03.46 1650 Free 0.9885309198 16
Zavaros, Mabel 22 Florida, University of-SEC (S 4:39.28 500 Free 0.9873961616 16
Guevara, Miriam 22 Northwestern University-Big Te 51.59 100 Fly 0.987012987 16
Ulett, Tristen 20 Louisville, University of-ACC (A 51.59 100 Fly 0.987012987 16
Wright, Cat 22 University of Alabama-SEC (S 2:08.10 200 Breast 0.9850117096 16
Crye, Joleigh 18 Cincinnati, University of-Americ 59.07 100 Breast 0.9835788048 16
Waldrep, Ellie 20 Auburn University-SEC (S 51.74 100 Back 0.9835717047 16
Williams, Liberty 21 Louisville, University of-ACC (A 16:03.60 1650 Free 0.9883872976 17
McMurray, Olivia 20 Texas, University of-Big 12 4:39.38 500 Free 0.9870427375 17
Reinstein, Sloane 21 Georgia, University of-SEC (S 1:44.26 200 Free 0.9863802033 17
Tang, Amy 20 Stanford University-Pacifi 47.89 100 Free 0.9851743579 17
Kwan, Victoria 22 South Carolina, University of, Columbia-SEC (S 4:07.46 400 IM 0.9844823406 17
Brooks, Caitlin 22 Kentucky, University of-SEC (S 1:52.38 200 Back 0.9832710447 17
Gatrall, Maddy 20 Akron, University of-Mid-Am 51.84 100 Back 0.9816743827 17
Stotler, Sara 19 University of Tennessee-SEC (S 1:54.61 200 Fly 0.9847308263 18
Yu, Audrey 18 Northwestern University-Big Te 47.92 100 Free 0.984557596 18
Williams, Christiana 21 San Diego State University-Mounta 2:08.23 200 Breast 0.9840131015 18
Golding, Kathleen 22 Florida, University of-SEC (S 4:07.83 400 IM 0.9830125489 18
Kucheran, Nina 22 Florida, University of-SEC (S 59.12 100 Breast 0.9827469553 18
Novelline, Carly 19 Virginia, University of-ACC (A 51.89 100 Back 0.9807284641 18
Russo, Catherine 21 Ohio State University-Big Te 51.60 100 Fly 0.9868217054 19
Travis, Chase 20 VA Tech-ACC (A 16:05.31 1650 Free 0.9866364173 19
Batchelor, Molly 22 Arizona State University-Pacifi 4:39.54 500 Free 0.9864777849 19
Dickinson, Callie 23 Georgia, University of-SEC (S 1:54.63 200 Fly 0.984559016 19
Lundgren, Emily 19 Washington State University-Pacifi 2:08.33 200 Breast 0.9832463181 19
McEnroe, Annika 20 California, University of, Berkeley-Pacifi 1:52.61 200 Back 0.9812627653 19
Maier, Nicole 22 Miami University (Ohio)-Mid-Am 4:09.22 400 IM 0.9775298933 19
Paegle, Kristina 18 Indiana University-Big Te 21.91 50 Free 0.9885896851 20
Geringer, Maya 21 Ohio State University-Big Te 16:05.34 1650 Free 0.9866057555 20
Kragh, Mia 19 California, University of, Berkeley-Pacifi 51.63 100 Fly 0.9862483052 20
Nevmovenko, Polina 20 Auburn University-SEC (S 1:44.39 200 Free 0.9851518345 20
Cook, Lizzy 20 California, University of, Berkeley-Pacifi 1:54.70 200 Fly 0.9839581517 20
Yegher, Jaycee 24 Virginia, University of-ACC (A 59.18 100 Breast 0.9817505914 20
Frericks, Grace 19 Kentucky, University of-SEC (S 1:52.78 200 Back 0.9797836496 20
Kozan, Justina 19 University of Southern California-Pacifi 4:09.33 400 IM 0.9770986243 20
Nel, Olivia 20 North Carolina, University of, Chapel Hill-ACC (A 21.92 50 Free 0.9881386861 21
Daniel, Abby 19 Akron, University of-Mid-Am 51.65 100 Fly 0.9858664085 21
Strouse, Ashley 20 Northwestern University-Big Te 1:44.64 200 Free 0.9827981651 21
Looze, Mac 23 Indiana University-Big Te 2:08.58 200 Breast 0.9813345777 21
Nordmann, Lucie 22 Stanford University-Pacifi 51.91 100 Back 0.9803506068 21
Roberts, Alex 20 San Diego State University-Mounta 1:52.89 200 Back 0.9788289485 21
Ownbey, Hannah 21 Auburn University-SEC (S 4:09.42 400 IM 0.9767460508 21
Woodbury, Gwen 20 Ohio State University-Big Te 16:05.80 1650 Free 0.9861358459 22
Spitz, Ayla 22 California, University of, Berkeley-Pacifi 4:39.93 500 Free 0.9851034187 22
Gillilan, Coleen 21 Notre Dame, University of-ACC (A 51.73 100 Fly 0.9843417746 22
Rhee, Rachel 22 University of California, Los Angeles-Pacifi 48.00 100 Free 0.9829166667 22
Mrozinski, Julia 23 University of Tennessee-SEC (S 1:44.71 200 Free 0.9821411518 22
Raab, Allie 22 Stanford University-Pacifi 2:08.64 200 Breast 0.9808768657 22
Chue, Christie 22 Florida International University-Americ 59.28 100 Breast 0.9800944669 22
Pattison, Greer 20 North Carolina, University of, Chapel Hill-ACC (A 51.93 100 Back 0.9799730406 22
Barzelay, Aviv 20 Texas A&M University-SEC (S 1:52.91 200 Back 0.9786555664 22
Pfeifer, Abby 20 Texas, University of-Big 12 16:07.14 1650 Free 0.9847695266 23
Sansores De La Fuente, Andrea 23 University of Arkansas-SEC (S 51.77 100 Fly 0.9835812246 23
Leibel, Kyla 21 Texas, University of-Big 12 1:44.75 200 Free 0.9817661098 23
Smith, Skyler 19 North Carolina, University of, Chapel Hill-ACC (A 59.30 100 Breast 0.9797639123 23
Runnels, Aris 19 Florida, University of-SEC (S 51.97 100 Back 0.9792187801 23
Weiler Sastre, Carmen 18 VA Tech-ACC (A 1:52.97 200 Back 0.9781357883 23
Wheeler, Kaitlynn 22 Kentucky, University of-SEC (S 4:40.17 500 Free 0.9842595567 24
Peoples, Olivia 19 Florida, University of-SEC (S 51.81 100 Fly 0.9828218491 24
Venema, Nikki 22 Princeton University-Ivy Le 1:44.79 200 Free 0.9813913541 24
Baker, Leah 21 Ohio State University-Big Te 59.31 100 Breast 0.9795987186 24
Mannion, Natalie 19 Stanford University-Pacifi 1:53.08 200 Back 0.9771842943 24
Eden, Jessica 19 Ohio State University-Big Te 4:09.77 400 IM 0.9753773472 24
Delgado, Anicka 20 University of Southern California-Pacifi 21.97 50 Free 0.9858898498 25
McNeese, Beth 21 Kentucky, University of-SEC (S 16:08.38 1650 Free 0.98350854 25
Kan, Natalie 20 Michigan, University of-Big Te 51.84 100 Fly 0.9822530864 25
Heimstead, Julia 20 Arizona, University of-Pacifi 1:44.83 200 Free 0.9810168845 25
Schobel, Marie 23 Georgia, University of-SEC (S 51.99 100 Back 0.978842085 25
Viberg, Cecilia 18 Louisville, University of-ACC (A 59.37 100 Breast 0.9786087249 25
Grover, Claire 22 University of California, Los Angeles-Pacifi 59.37 100 Breast 0.9786087249 25
Moore, Elizabeth 21 Wisconsin, University of, Madison-Big Te 2:09.05 200 Breast 0.9777605579 25
Brown, Charli 20 Arizona State University-Pacifi 4:09.78 400 IM 0.9753382977 25
Nguyen, Claire 22 University of Tennessee-SEC (S 16:08.41 1650 Free 0.9834780723 26
Dang, Gabby 22 University of California, Los Angeles-Pacifi 51.85 100 Fly 0.9820636451 26
Lindner, Sophie 22 North Carolina, University of, Chapel Hill-ACC (A 52.03 100 Back 0.9780895637 26
Bokros, Blanka 22 University of Nevada, Las Vegas (W)-Mounta 1:55.44 200 Fly 0.9776507277 26
Tadder, Samantha 20 Stanford University-Pacifi 4:10.01 400 IM 0.9744410224 26
Turak, Ashley 22 Indiana University-Big Te 22.00 50 Free 0.9845454545 27
Auld, Anna 19 Florida, University of-SEC (S 4:40.32 500 Free 0.9837328767 27
Hastings, Emma 18 North Carolina State University-ACC (A 16:08.90 1650 Free 0.9829806998 27
Toh, Nicholle 21 South Carolina, University of, Columbia-SEC (S 51.89 100 Fly 0.9813066101 27
Herrmann, Vanessa 22 University of Arkansas-SEC (S 59.39 100 Breast 0.9782791716 27
Engel, Bridget 20 Kentucky, University of-SEC (S 2:09.17 200 Breast 0.9768522103 27
Gorecka, Weronika 22 Akron, University of-Mid-Am 1:53.33 200 Back 0.9750286773 27
Metzler, Anna 22 Florida State University-ACC (A 4:10.18 400 IM 0.9737788792 27
Mack, Katie 21 Florida, University of-SEC (S 22.01 50 Free 0.9840981372 28
Barczyk, Jillian 22 Georgia, University of-SEC (S 16:09.34 1650 Free 0.982534508 28
Harrison, Tristan 20 Ohio State University-Big Te 52.05 100 Back 0.9777137368 28
Phelan, Denise 18 Kentucky, University of-SEC (S 59.46 100 Breast 0.9771274807 28
Purnell, Catherine 21 Duke University-ACC (A 1:55.55 200 Fly 0.9767200346 28
Ferraguti, Alessia 24 University of Arkansas-SEC (S 2:09.27 200 Breast 0.9760965421 28
Lagrand, Susan 22 Oakland University-Horizo 1:53.37 200 Back 0.9746846608 28
Bathurst, Ella 19 Virginia, University of-ACC (A 1:53.37 200 Back 0.9746846608 28
Stoneburg, Blair 18 Wisconsin, University of, Madison-Big Te 4:40.38 500 Free 0.9835223625 29
Petkova, Diana 22 University of Alabama-SEC (S 59.49 100 Breast 0.9766347285 29
Murphy, Kristina 22 San Diego State University-Mounta 2:09.28 200 Breast 0.9760210396 29
Goettler, Laura 21 South Carolina, University of, Columbia-SEC (S 4:10.27 400 IM 0.973428697 29
Drumm, Megan 21 Kentucky, University of-SEC (S 16:09.97 1650 Free 0.9818963473 30
Longi, Ava 20 Texas, University of-Big 12 52.01 100 Fly 0.9790424918 30
Hayon, Arielle 19 Rice University-Americ 52.01 100 Fly 0.9790424918 30
Hanley, Channing 20 Texas, University of-Big 12 2:09.32 200 Breast 0.9757191463 30
Grosse, Malin 20 Missouri, University of-SEC (S 2:09.32 200 Breast 0.9757191463 30
Kennett, Bobbi 21 Texas A&M University-SEC (S 59.55 100 Breast 0.9756507137 30
Sommerstad, Kyra 20 Ohio State University-Big Te 4:10.34 400 IM 0.9731565072 30
Mull, Lola 20 Northwestern University-Big Te 4:40.53 500 Free 0.982996471 31
Pelzek, Greta 20 South Carolina, University of, Columbia-SEC (S 1:55.64 200 Fly 0.9759598755 31
Melton, Kobie 22 University of Arkansas-SEC (S 52.19 100 Back 0.9750910136 31
Kahler, Marlene 21 University of Southern California-Pacifi 4:40.57 500 Free 0.9828563282 32
Semenuk, Bridget 21 Texas, University of-Big 12 22.06 50 Free 0.9818676337 32
Lindorfer, Alivia 21 Wisconsin, University of, Madison-Big Te 16:11.56 1650 Free 0.9802894314 32
Davidson, Emma 21 California, University of, Berkeley-Pacifi 48.27 100 Free 0.9774186866 32
Kitchel, Devon 19 Michigan, University of-Big Te 1:56.36 200 IM 0.9767961499 32
Caldow, Elle 20 University of Tennessee-SEC (S 52.25 100 Back 0.9739712919 32
Deboer, Camille 18 Florida, University of-SEC (S 16:11.63 1650 Free 0.9802188076 33
Crush, Annabel 20 North Carolina State University-ACC (A 1:45.10 200 Free 0.9784966698 33
Naccarella, Toni 23 Buffalo, State University of New York-Mid-Am 48.28 100 Free 0.9772162386 33
Shackelford, Sarah 21 VA Tech-ACC (A 48.28 100 Free 0.9772162386 33
Fisher, Jocelyn 22 University of Alabama-SEC (S 2:09.36 200 Breast 0.9754174397 33
Crawford, Brearna 20 Indiana University-Big Te 2:09.36 200 Breast 0.9754174397 33
Mason, Zorry 22 University of Miami (Florida)-ACC (A 59.60 100 Breast 0.9748322148 33
Jernstedt, Edith 21 Florida State University-ACC (A 1:55.78 200 Fly 0.9747797547 33
Knox, Julia 19 George Washington University-Atlant 4:10.57 400 IM 0.9722632398 33
Salcutan, Tatiana 21 South Carolina, University of, Columbia-SEC (S 1:53.74 200 Back 0.9715139793 33
Carlton, Delaney 21 University of North Carolina Asheville-Coasta 22.07 50 Free 0.9814227458 34
Preble, Averee 21 Auburn University-SEC (S 16:11.93 1650 Free 0.9799162491 34
Jump, Mallory 21 Wisconsin, University of, Madison-Big Te 52.07 100 Fly 0.9779143461 34
Carlson, Eva 20 University of California, Los Angeles-Pacifi 59.61 100 Breast 0.9746686798 34
Taber, Paige 18 Kentucky, University of-SEC (S 1:53.75 200 Back 0.9714285714 34
Ackerman, Kathryn 20 Michigan, University of-Big Te 4:10.89 400 IM 0.9710231576 34
Grottle, Abby 21 Texas A&M University-SEC (S 16:12.04 1650 Free 0.9798053578 35
Mendenhall, Olivia 19 Kentucky, University of-SEC (S 2:09.37 200 Breast 0.9753420422 35
Thomas, Luciana 23 University of Arkansas-SEC (S 1:55.87 200 Fly 0.9740226115 35
Jansen, Claire 18 Pittsburgh, University of-ACC (A 52.33 100 Back 0.9724823237 35
Crisera, Alex 21 Stanford University-Pacifi 1:53.77 200 Back 0.9712578008 35
McConagha, Mackenzie 20 Wisconsin, University of, Madison-Big Te 1:53.77 200 Back 0.9712578008 35
McMillan, Ashley 19 University of Southern California-Pacifi 4:11.21 400 IM 0.9697862346 35
Knapp, Sophia 18 Virginia, University of-ACC (A 16:12.11 1650 Free 0.9797348037 36
Alonso, Luana 18 Southern Methodist University-Americ 52.08 100 Fly 0.9777265745 36
Huggins, Maddy 20 Florida State University-ACC (A 2:09.55 200 Breast 0.9739868777 36
Ray, Amanda 20 Florida, University of-SEC (S 1:55.88 200 Fly 0.9739385571 36
Baron, Sam 20 Virginia, University of-ACC (A 1:55.88 200 Fly 0.9739385571 36
Perttula, Andrea 22 Texas A&M University-SEC (S 59.69 100 Breast 0.9733623723 36
Kuwata, Paige 18 Louisville, University of-ACC (A 16:12.19 1650 Free 0.9796541828 37
Smith, Janie 21 South Carolina, University of, Columbia-SEC (S 48.32 100 Free 0.9764072848 37
Brathwaite, Katrina 23 Missouri, University of-SEC (S 2:09.62 200 Breast 0.9734608857 37
Brouwer, Aubree 19 North Carolina State University-ACC (A 59.72 100 Breast 0.9728734092 37
Brennan, Jamie 19 Northwestern University-Big Te 1:56.87 200 IM 0.9725335843 37
Jones, Emily 19 University of Alabama-SEC (S 52.36 100 Back 0.9719251337 37
Shuppert, Emma 22 Duke University-ACC (A 52.36 100 Back 0.9719251337 37
Bentz, Caroline 20 VA Tech-ACC (A 1:53.78 200 Back 0.971172438 37
Nagy, Benedict 21 University of Nevada, Reno-Mounta 4:11.29 400 IM 0.9694774961 37
Henderson, Hanna 21 University of Southern California-Pacifi 22.13 50 Free 0.9787618617 38
Jorgenson, Gena 19 University of Nebraska-Lincoln-Big Te 16:13.54 1650 Free 0.9782957043 38
Barnes, Megan 19 Louisiana State University-SEC (S 1:45.26 200 Free 0.9770093103 38
Hathazi, Dori 19 Washington State University-Pacifi 1:55.92 200 Fly 0.9736024845 38
Mansson, Julia 20 Florida State University-ACC (A 2:09.68 200 Breast 0.9730104874 38
Jew, Ellie 21 Notre Dame, University of-ACC (A 59.73 100 Breast 0.9727105307 38
Belyakov, Catherine 20 Duke University-ACC (A 1:56.90 200 IM 0.9722840034 38
Arky, Natalie 23 University of Denver-The Su 1:53.94 200 Back 0.9698086712 38
Hierath, Yara 21 North Carolina State University-ACC (A 4:11.36 400 IM 0.9692075111 38
Burt, Maddy 21 Arizona, University of-Pacifi 52.20 100 Fly 0.9754789272 39

2
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

2 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Questionable
31 minutes ago

Audrey Yu entered the NCAA championship with a 47.92 100 freestyle supposedly done at a dual meet in December. Looking at the results, she split 23.88/24.04. In a 8×50 free relay?

1
0
Reply
swimcoach29
Reply to  Questionable
8 minutes ago

Yea the splits from that meet all look whacky. Doesn’t add up.

0
0
Reply

About James Sutherland

James Sutherland

James swam five years at Laurentian University in Sudbury, Ontario, specializing in the 200 free, back and IM. He finished up his collegiate swimming career in 2018, graduating with a bachelor's degree in economics. In 2019 he completed his graduate degree in sports journalism. Prior to going to Laurentian, James swam …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!