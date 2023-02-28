Projecting The Cut Line: 2023 Women’s NCAA Championships

2023 WOMEN’S NCAA SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

March 15-18, 2023

Allan Jones Aquatic Center–Knoxville, Tennessee

SCY (25 yards)

Pre-Scratch Psych Sheets

The pre-selection psych sheets for the 2023 Women’s NCAA Championships were released Tuesday morning, showing entries for next month’s championship meet.

The field has gotten increasingly competitive at the top, with just one swimmer on row 39 projected to be invited. Last year, five swimmers on row 39 were in position to be invited. A big thank you to SwimSwam’s Andrew Mering for running the numbers.

As always, our projections are unofficial. The NCAA will release their official psych sheet with the cut list tomorrow.

Selection process

1. 35 of the men’s spots and 41 of the women’s spots are set aside for divers, who qualify for the meet at zone competitions closer the NCAA Championships. That leaves 235 men’s spots and 281 for the women.

2. Every ‘A’ cut put up this season is added.

3. The next fastest swimmers in each event are added until every event has the same number of entries. For example, if the 50 free were to have the most ‘A’ cuts of any event with 10, then every other event would get swimmers with the top 10 fastest times in.

4. Finally, one entry is added to each event to keep the entries per event even. This process is repeated until all of the swimming spots (235 for men, 281 for women) are filled. Keep in mind that as more rows are added, swimmers will start to double and triple up. The #1 seed in the 200 back might be the #15 seed in the 100 back – as the 15th row of swimmers is added to each event, she’ll be added to the 100 back list, but won’t take up another one of the 281 invite spots, as she already has her official invite.

5. The final row of swimmers added won’t come out exactly even. In the final row, the swimmers with entry times closest to the NCAA ‘A’ cut will get added first, and when the 235th man or 281st woman is added, the process stops. So the 100 fly could have 38 women and the 200 fly 39 women – that would mean the 39th 200 flyer was closer to the NCAA ‘A’ cut than the 39th 100 flyer and therefore won the ‘tie-breaker’ for the final spot.

2023 CUT LINE PROJECTIONS

Projected Alternates

With the projected cut line falling one line into row 39, the NCAA tiebreaker comes into play to determine who is selected. The NCAA uses a simple formula to determine how close the swimmer is to the NCAA ‘A’ cut to break ties, a change that was made four years ago. The mathematical formula is the A cut divided by the swimmer’s time, with the highest percentage (or closest relative time to the A cut) winning the tiebreak.

However, this year, two swimmers, Arizona’s Maddy Burt and Missouri’s Taylor Williams tied right on the nose, due to the fact they both have the 100 fly as their best event, and they have the same qualifying time: 52.20. As a result, the second tiebreaker comes into play.

The second tiebreaker uses the swimmers’ times in the next event in which the swimmer is highest on the list and therefore closest to being selected in that event. The NCAA computes the percentage of each respective swimmer’s time in their next-best event to the ‘A’ cut, and whoever is closest will earn an invite to the meet.

Burt wins the tiebreak as her #2 event, the 100 freestyle, is closer to the ‘A’ cut (96.74 percent) than Williams is in the 200 butterfly (95.5 percent). That makes Williams the first projected alternate.

Last First Age School Seed Event Tiebreaker Rank Williams, Taylor 20 Missouri, University of-SEC (S 52.20 100 Fly 0.9754789272 39 Stevenson, Katie 21 William and Mary, College of-Coloni 48.37 100 Free 0.975397974 39 Liu, Karen 23 Columbia University-Ivy Le 1:55.99 200 Fly 0.9730149151 39 Brunzell, Hannah 21 Northwestern University-Big Te 59.76 100 Breast 0.9722222222 39 Sansome, Millie 22 Georgia, University of-SEC (S 52.38 100 Back 0.9715540283 39 Spitz, Zoe 22 Rice University-Americ 1:54.01 200 Back 0.9692132269 39

QUALIFIERS BY SCHOOL

The two-time defending national champion Virginia Cavaliers lead the way with 17 projected qualifiers, followed by the newly-crowned SEC champions from Florida with 16.

Stanford and Ohio State, fresh off defending their conference titles, are tied for third with 15 projected qualifiers, while Big 12 champion Texas follows with 14.

School Qualified Swimmers Virginia, University of 17 Florida, University of 16 Stanford University 15 Ohio State University 15 Texas, University of 14 Kentucky, University of 13 North Carolina State University 13 Louisville, University of 11 University of Tennessee 10 Georgia, University of 9 California, University of, Berkeley 9 Indiana University 8 Auburn University 8 Wisconsin, University of, Madison 8 University of Alabama 8 Texas A&M University 7 University of Southern California 7 Michigan, University of 6 North Carolina, University of, Chapel Hill 6 Duke University 6 University of Arkansas 6 South Carolina, University of, Columbia 6 VA Tech 5 Northwestern University 5 University of California, Los Angeles 5 Louisiana State University 4 Florida State University 4 Arizona State University 3 Missouri, University of 3 Akron, University of 3 San Diego State University 3 Notre Dame, University of 2 University of Miami (Florida) 2 Pittsburgh, University of 2 Washington State University 2 Arizona, University of 2 Rice University 1 University of Nebraska 1 University of Pennsylvania 1 University of Minnesota 1 Georgia Institute of Technology 1 University of Hawaii 1 Cincinnati, University of 1 Miami University (Ohio) 1 Florida International University 1 Princeton University 1 University of Nevada, Las Vegas (W) 1 Oakland University 1 Buffalo, State University of New York 1 George Washington University 1 University of North Carolina Asheville 1 Southern Methodist University 1 University of Nevada, Reno 1 University of Denver 1

LIST OF PROJECTED QUALIFIERS BY SELECTION PRIORITY

Below is the list of projected NCAA qualifiers. Arizona’s Maddy Burt is the last projected swimmer to earn an invite due to her tiebreaker advantage.