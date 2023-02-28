Projecting The Cut Line: 2023 Women’s NCAA Championships

2023 WOMEN’S NCAA SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- March 15-18, 2023
- Allan Jones Aquatic Center–Knoxville, Tennessee
- SCY (25 yards)
The pre-selection psych sheets for the 2023 Women’s NCAA Championships were released Tuesday morning, showing entries for next month’s championship meet.
The field has gotten increasingly competitive at the top, with just one swimmer on row 39 projected to be invited. Last year, five swimmers on row 39 were in position to be invited. A big thank you to SwimSwam’s Andrew Mering for running the numbers.
As always, our projections are unofficial. The NCAA will release their official psych sheet with the cut list tomorrow.
Selection process
1. 35 of the men’s spots and 41 of the women’s spots are set aside for divers, who qualify for the meet at zone competitions closer the NCAA Championships. That leaves 235 men’s spots and 281 for the women.
2. Every ‘A’ cut put up this season is added.
3. The next fastest swimmers in each event are added until every event has the same number of entries. For example, if the 50 free were to have the most ‘A’ cuts of any event with 10, then every other event would get swimmers with the top 10 fastest times in.
4. Finally, one entry is added to each event to keep the entries per event even. This process is repeated until all of the swimming spots (235 for men, 281 for women) are filled. Keep in mind that as more rows are added, swimmers will start to double and triple up. The #1 seed in the 200 back might be the #15 seed in the 100 back – as the 15th row of swimmers is added to each event, she’ll be added to the 100 back list, but won’t take up another one of the 281 invite spots, as she already has her official invite.
5. The final row of swimmers added won’t come out exactly even. In the final row, the swimmers with entry times closest to the NCAA ‘A’ cut will get added first, and when the 235th man or 281st woman is added, the process stops. So the 100 fly could have 38 women and the 200 fly 39 women – that would mean the 39th 200 flyer was closer to the NCAA ‘A’ cut than the 39th 100 flyer and therefore won the ‘tie-breaker’ for the final spot.
2023 CUT LINE PROJECTIONS
Projected Alternates
With the projected cut line falling one line into row 39, the NCAA tiebreaker comes into play to determine who is selected. The NCAA uses a simple formula to determine how close the swimmer is to the NCAA ‘A’ cut to break ties, a change that was made four years ago. The mathematical formula is the A cut divided by the swimmer’s time, with the highest percentage (or closest relative time to the A cut) winning the tiebreak.
However, this year, two swimmers, Arizona’s Maddy Burt and Missouri’s Taylor Williams tied right on the nose, due to the fact they both have the 100 fly as their best event, and they have the same qualifying time: 52.20. As a result, the second tiebreaker comes into play.
The second tiebreaker uses the swimmers’ times in the next event in which the swimmer is highest on the list and therefore closest to being selected in that event. The NCAA computes the percentage of each respective swimmer’s time in their next-best event to the ‘A’ cut, and whoever is closest will earn an invite to the meet.
Burt wins the tiebreak as her #2 event, the 100 freestyle, is closer to the ‘A’ cut (96.74 percent) than Williams is in the 200 butterfly (95.5 percent). That makes Williams the first projected alternate.
|Last
|First
|Age
|School
|Seed
|Event
|Tiebreaker
|Rank
|Williams,
|Taylor
|20
|Missouri, University of-SEC (S
|52.20
|100 Fly
|0.9754789272
|39
|Stevenson,
|Katie
|21
|William and Mary, College of-Coloni
|48.37
|100 Free
|0.975397974
|39
|Liu,
|Karen
|23
|Columbia University-Ivy Le
|1:55.99
|200 Fly
|0.9730149151
|39
|Brunzell,
|Hannah
|21
|Northwestern University-Big Te
|59.76
|100 Breast
|0.9722222222
|39
|Sansome,
|Millie
|22
|Georgia, University of-SEC (S
|52.38
|100 Back
|0.9715540283
|39
|Spitz,
|Zoe
|22
|Rice University-Americ
|1:54.01
|200 Back
|0.9692132269
|39
QUALIFIERS BY SCHOOL
The two-time defending national champion Virginia Cavaliers lead the way with 17 projected qualifiers, followed by the newly-crowned SEC champions from Florida with 16.
Stanford and Ohio State, fresh off defending their conference titles, are tied for third with 15 projected qualifiers, while Big 12 champion Texas follows with 14.
|School
|Qualified Swimmers
|Virginia, University of
|17
|Florida, University of
|16
|Stanford University
|15
|Ohio State University
|15
|Texas, University of
|14
|Kentucky, University of
|13
|North Carolina State University
|13
|Louisville, University of
|11
|University of Tennessee
|10
|Georgia, University of
|9
|California, University of, Berkeley
|9
|Indiana University
|8
|Auburn University
|8
|Wisconsin, University of, Madison
|8
|University of Alabama
|8
|Texas A&M University
|7
|University of Southern California
|7
|Michigan, University of
|6
|North Carolina, University of, Chapel Hill
|6
|Duke University
|6
|University of Arkansas
|6
|South Carolina, University of, Columbia
|6
|VA Tech
|5
|Northwestern University
|5
|University of California, Los Angeles
|5
|Louisiana State University
|4
|Florida State University
|4
|Arizona State University
|3
|Missouri, University of
|3
|Akron, University of
|3
|San Diego State University
|3
|Notre Dame, University of
|2
|University of Miami (Florida)
|2
|Pittsburgh, University of
|2
|Washington State University
|2
|Arizona, University of
|2
|Rice University
|1
|University of Nebraska
|1
|University of Pennsylvania
|1
|University of Minnesota
|1
|Georgia Institute of Technology
|1
|University of Hawaii
|1
|Cincinnati, University of
|1
|Miami University (Ohio)
|1
|Florida International University
|1
|Princeton University
|1
|University of Nevada, Las Vegas (W)
|1
|Oakland University
|1
|Buffalo, State University of New York
|1
|George Washington University
|1
|University of North Carolina Asheville
|1
|Southern Methodist University
|1
|University of Nevada, Reno
|1
|University of Denver
|1
LIST OF PROJECTED QUALIFIERS BY SELECTION PRIORITY
Below is the list of projected NCAA qualifiers. Arizona’s Maddy Burt is the last projected swimmer to earn an invite due to her tiebreaker advantage.
|Last
|First
|Age
|School
|Seed
|Event
|Tiebreaker
|Rank
|Douglass,
|Kate
|21
|Virginia, University of-ACC (A
|48.84
|100 Fly
|1.042588043
|1
|Walsh,
|Gretchen
|20
|Virginia, University of-ACC (A
|20.83
|50 Free
|1.039846375
|1
|Curzan,
|Claire
|18
|Stanford University-Pacifi
|1:47.43
|200 Back
|1.028576748
|1
|Dobler,
|Kaitlyn
|21
|University of Southern California-Pacifi
|56.94
|100 Breast
|1.020372322
|1
|MacNeil,
|Maggie
|23
|Louisiana State University-SEC (S
|46.27
|100 Free
|1.019667171
|1
|Nelson,
|Ella
|21
|Virginia, University of-ACC (A
|3:59.33
|400 IM
|1.017925041
|1
|Sticklen,
|Emma
|20
|Texas, University of-Big 12
|1:51.37
|200 Fly
|1.013378827
|1
|McKenna,
|Paige
|19
|Wisconsin, University of, Madison-Big Te
|15:46.90
|1650 Free
|1.005818988
|1
|Douthwright,
|Brooklyn
|19
|University of Tennessee-SEC (S
|1:42.45
|200 Free
|1.003806735
|1
|Sullivan,
|Erica
|22
|Texas, University of-Big 12
|4:35.88
|500 Free
|0.9995650283
|1
|Berkoff,
|Katharine
|22
|North Carolina State University-ACC (A
|49.45
|100 Back
|1.029120324
|2
|Stadden,
|Isabelle
|20
|California, University of, Berkeley-Pacifi
|1:48.75
|200 Back
|1.016091954
|2
|Walsh,
|Alex
|21
|Virginia, University of-ACC (A
|1:51.95
|200 IM
|1.015274676
|2
|Jacoby,
|Lydia
|19
|Texas, University of-Big 12
|2:04.32
|200 Breast
|1.01496139
|2
|McSharry,
|Mona
|22
|University of Tennessee-SEC (S
|57.25
|100 Breast
|1.014847162
|2
|Pash,
|Kelly
|21
|Texas, University of-Big 12
|1:51.45
|200 Fly
|1.012651413
|2
|Weyant,
|Emma
|21
|Florida, University of-SEC (S
|4:01.18
|400 IM
|1.010116925
|2
|McMahon,
|Kensey
|23
|University of Alabama-SEC (S
|15:47.02
|1650 Free
|1.005691538
|2
|Canny,
|Aimee
|19
|Virginia, University of-ACC (A
|1:42.62
|200 Free
|1.002143832
|2
|Stege,
|Rachel
|19
|Georgia, University of-SEC (S
|4:36.31
|500 Free
|0.9980094821
|2
|Huske,
|Torri
|20
|Stanford University-Pacifi
|49.25
|100 Fly
|1.033908629
|3
|Albiero,
|Gabi
|21
|Louisville, University of-ACC (A
|21.36
|50 Free
|1.014044944
|3
|Luther,
|Dakota
|23
|Texas, University of-Big 12
|1:51.58
|200 Fly
|1.01147159
|3
|Bray,
|Olivia
|21
|Texas, University of-Big 12
|1:50.09
|200 Back
|1.003724226
|3
|Pasadyn,
|Felicia
|19
|Ohio State University-Big Te
|4:03.62
|400 IM
|1
|3
|Stege,
|Kristen
|21
|University of Tennessee-SEC (S
|4:36.35
|500 Free
|0.9978650262
|3
|Elendt,
|Anna
|21
|Texas, University of-Big 12
|57.48
|100 Breast
|1.01078636
|4
|Hartman,
|Zoie
|22
|Georgia, University of-SEC (S
|2:05.48
|200 Breast
|1.005578578
|4
|Regenauer,
|Christiana
|21
|Louisville, University of-ACC (A
|21.58
|50 Free
|1.003707136
|4
|Fuller,
|Josephine
|19
|University of Tennessee-SEC (S
|1:50.12
|200 Back
|1.003450781
|4
|Hook,
|Charlotte
|19
|Stanford University-Pacifi
|1:52.48
|200 Fly
|1.003378378
|4
|Breslin,
|Aly
|20
|University of Tennessee-SEC (S
|15:52.71
|1650 Free
|0.9996851088
|4
|Fulmer,
|Amy
|21
|Ohio State University-Big Te
|1:42.94
|200 Free
|0.9990285603
|4
|Noble,
|Kennedy
|18
|North Carolina State University-ACC (A
|1:50.24
|200 Back
|1.002358491
|5
|Looney,
|Lindsay
|21
|Arizona State University-Pacifi
|1:52.68
|200 Fly
|1.001597444
|5
|White,
|Rhyan
|23
|University of Alabama-SEC (S
|50.84
|100 Back
|1.000983478
|5
|Countie,
|Grace
|23
|North Carolina, University of, Chapel Hill-ACC (A
|21.64
|50 Free
|1.000924214
|5
|Maccausland,
|Heather
|21
|North Carolina State University-ACC (A
|58.16
|100 Breast
|0.9989683631
|5
|Ruck,
|Taylor
|22
|Stanford University-Pacifi
|1:43.04
|200 Free
|0.9980590062
|5
|Poole,
|Lauren
|22
|Kentucky, University of-SEC (S
|4:04.62
|400 IM
|0.9959120268
|5
|Peplowski,
|Noelle
|22
|Indiana University-Big Te
|2:05.52
|200 Breast
|1.005258126
|6
|Tiltmann,
|Reilly
|19
|Virginia, University of-ACC (A
|50.90
|100 Back
|0.9998035363
|6
|Arens,
|Abby
|21
|North Carolina State University-ACC (A
|1:52.91
|200 Fly
|0.9995571694
|6
|Kalandadze,
|Anna
|21
|University of Pennsylvania-Ivy Le
|15:53.88
|1650 Free
|0.9984589257
|6
|Bach,
|Hannah
|22
|Ohio State University-Big Te
|58.19
|100 Breast
|0.9984533425
|6
|Muzzy,
|Emma
|22
|North Carolina State University-ACC (A
|1:50.96
|200 Back
|0.9958543619
|6
|Atkinson,
|Emma
|21
|VA Tech-ACC (A
|1:43.31
|200 Free
|0.9954505856
|6
|Van Berkom,
|Megan
|21
|University of Minnesota-Big Te
|4:04.86
|400 IM
|0.9949358817
|6
|ERTAN,
|DENIZ
|19
|Georgia Institute of Technology-ACC (A
|4:38.04
|500 Free
|0.991799741
|6
|Alons,
|Kylee
|23
|North Carolina State University-ACC (A
|50.64
|100 Fly
|1.005529226
|7
|Polonsky,
|Leah
|20
|California, University of, Berkeley-Pacifi
|1:54.02
|200 IM
|0.9968426592
|7
|Panitz,
|Josie
|21
|Ohio State University-Big Te
|58.29
|100 Breast
|0.9967404358
|7
|Antoniou,
|Kalia
|22
|University of Alabama-SEC (S
|21.74
|50 Free
|0.9963201472
|7
|Zenick,
|Katherine
|21
|Ohio State University-Big Te
|47.37
|100 Free
|0.9959890226
|7
|Peplowski,
|Anna
|20
|Indiana University-Big Te
|1:43.33
|200 Free
|0.9952579115
|7
|Sheble,
|Grace
|20
|North Carolina State University-ACC (A
|4:04.98
|400 IM
|0.9944485264
|7
|Hay,
|Abby
|21
|Louisville, University of-ACC (A
|1:53.51
|200 Fly
|0.9942736323
|7
|Carlson,
|Abby
|19
|Wisconsin, University of, Madison-Big Te
|4:38.15
|500 Free
|0.9914075139
|7
|Wiseman,
|Avery
|20
|University of Alabama-SEC (S
|2:05.85
|200 Breast
|1.002622169
|8
|Gan, Ching
|Hwee
|19
|Indiana University-Big Te
|15:56.55
|1650 Free
|0.9956719461
|8
|Stepanek,
|Chloe
|21
|Texas A&M University-SEC (S
|1:43.37
|200 Free
|0.9948727871
|8
|Klinker,
|Rachel
|22
|California, University of, Berkeley-Pacifi
|1:53.57
|200 Fly
|0.993748349
|8
|Bacon,
|Phoebe
|20
|Wisconsin, University of, Madison-Big Te
|1:51.22
|200 Back
|0.9935263442
|8
|Podmanikova,
|Andrea
|25
|North Carolina State University-ACC (A
|58.56
|100 Breast
|0.9921448087
|8
|Gati,
|Izzy
|23
|Kentucky, University of-SEC (S
|4:38.18
|500 Free
|0.9913005967
|8
|Lee,
|Meghan
|21
|Auburn University-SEC (S
|51.01
|100 Fly
|0.9982356401
|9
|Foley,
|Sally
|20
|Duke University-ACC (A
|1:54.12
|200 IM
|0.9959691553
|9
|McCulloh,
|Abby
|20
|Georgia, University of-SEC (S
|15:57.08
|1650 Free
|0.9951205751
|9
|Ivan,
|Teresa
|19
|Ohio State University-Big Te
|21.78
|50 Free
|0.9944903581
|9
|Peroni,
|Martina
|19
|Duke University-ACC (A
|1:53.76
|200 Fly
|0.9920886076
|9
|Wilson,
|Kayla
|19
|Stanford University-Pacifi
|1:43.74
|200 Free
|0.991324465
|9
|Weber,
|Emma
|19
|Virginia, University of-ACC (A
|58.61
|100 Breast
|0.9912984132
|9
|McCarty,
|Eboni
|19
|Georgia, University of-SEC (S
|51.35
|100 Back
|0.9910418695
|9
|Denigan,
|Mariah
|19
|Indiana University-Big Te
|15:57.82
|1650 Free
|0.9943517571
|10
|Goerigk,
|Giulia
|20
|Texas A&M University-SEC (S
|4:05.75
|400 IM
|0.9913326551
|10
|Cronk,
|Micayla
|19
|Florida, University of-SEC (S
|1:43.77
|200 Free
|0.9910378722
|10
|Nordmann,
|Lillie
|20
|Stanford University-Pacifi
|1:53.89
|200 Fly
|0.9909561858
|10
|Tankersley,
|Morgan
|23
|Stanford University-Pacifi
|4:38.36
|500 Free
|0.9906595775
|10
|Platts,
|Daisy
|22
|Auburn University-SEC (S
|1:51.63
|200 Back
|0.9898772731
|10
|Odgers,
|Isabelle
|22
|University of Southern California-Pacifi
|2:06.66
|200 Breast
|0.9962103269
|11
|Flynn,
|Lindsay
|20
|Michigan, University of-Big Te
|47.50
|100 Free
|0.9932631579
|11
|Miller,
|Hayden
|18
|Florida, University of-SEC (S
|15:59.21
|1650 Free
|0.9929108329
|11
|Dennis,
|Julia
|18
|Louisville, University of-ACC (A
|21.83
|50 Free
|0.9922125515
|11
|Crom,
|Katelyn
|19
|Michigan, University of-Big Te
|1:53.94
|200 Fly
|0.990521327
|11
|Webb,
|Abbey
|22
|North Carolina State University-ACC (A
|1:43.84
|200 Free
|0.9903697997
|11
|Harter,
|Abby
|21
|Virginia, University of-ACC (A
|1:54.83
|200 IM
|0.989811025
|11
|Maceachern,
|Paige
|20
|University of California, Los Angeles-Pacifi
|4:06.17
|400 IM
|0.9896413048
|11
|Funderburke,
|Nyah
|20
|Ohio State University-Big Te
|51.44
|100 Back
|0.9893079316
|11
|Hetrick,
|Paige
|21
|Louisville, University of-ACC (A
|1:51.70
|200 Back
|0.9892569382
|11
|Gridley,
|Kaelyn
|18
|Duke University-ACC (A
|2:06.74
|200 Breast
|0.9955815054
|12
|Theall,
|Olivia
|21
|Texas A&M University-SEC (S
|51.25
|100 Fly
|0.9935609756
|12
|Donohoe,
|Madelyn
|21
|Virginia, University of-ACC (A
|15:59.54
|1650 Free
|0.9925693561
|12
|Sim,
|Letitia
|20
|Michigan, University of-Big Te
|58.71
|100 Breast
|0.9896099472
|12
|Motekaitis,
|Mia
|22
|California, University of, Berkeley-Pacifi
|1:43.92
|200 Free
|0.9896073903
|12
|Dixon,
|Zoe
|18
|Florida, University of-SEC (S
|4:06.18
|400 IM
|0.9896011049
|12
|Vannote,
|Ellie
|21
|North Carolina, University of, Chapel Hill-ACC (A
|1:54.07
|200 Fly
|0.9893924783
|12
|Varga,
|Ella
|19
|Louisiana State University-SEC (S
|1:51.74
|200 Back
|0.9889028101
|12
|Parker,
|Maxine
|20
|Virginia, University of-ACC (A
|21.86
|50 Free
|0.9908508692
|13
|Cuomo,
|Lexi
|21
|Virginia, University of-ACC (A
|51.47
|100 Fly
|0.9893141636
|13
|Nikonova,
|Ekaterina
|19
|Florida, University of-SEC (S
|1:43.96
|200 Free
|0.9892266256
|13
|Bridges,
|Jenna
|19
|Louisiana State University-SEC (S
|1:54.18
|200 Fly
|0.9884393064
|13
|McCarville,
|Kate
|19
|University of Tennessee-SEC (S
|4:38.99
|500 Free
|0.9884225241
|13
|Rees,
|Meredith
|21
|Missouri, University of-SEC (S
|51.59
|100 Back
|0.986431479
|13
|Roghair,
|Aurora
|19
|Stanford University-Pacifi
|16:02.28
|1650 Free
|0.9897431101
|14
|Bell,
|Lucy
|18
|Stanford University-Pacifi
|4:06.28
|400 IM
|0.9891992854
|14
|Bates,
|Talia
|22
|Florida, University of-SEC (S
|47.75
|100 Free
|0.9880628272
|14
|Vovk,
|Tara
|23
|University of Miami (Florida)-ACC (A
|58.89
|100 Breast
|0.9865851588
|14
|Hanlon,
|Lydia
|18
|Kentucky, University of-SEC (S
|1:52.16
|200 Back
|0.9851997147
|14
|Welch,
|Ella
|19
|Louisville, University of-ACC (A
|21.89
|50 Free
|0.9894929191
|15
|Yendell,
|Sophie
|20
|Pittsburgh, University of-ACC (A
|21.89
|50 Free
|0.9894929191
|15
|Cooper,
|Grace
|20
|Texas, University of-Big 12
|21.89
|50 Free
|0.9894929191
|15
|Coetzee,
|Dune
|20
|Georgia, University of-SEC (S
|16:03.09
|1650 Free
|0.9889106937
|15
|Mathieu,
|Tylor
|22
|Florida, University of-SEC (S
|4:39.21
|500 Free
|0.987643709
|15
|Kraus,
|Morgan
|21
|Ohio State University-Big Te
|51.58
|100 Fly
|0.9872043428
|15
|Wizard,
|Betsy
|19
|University of Arkansas-SEC (S
|1:54.33
|200 Fly
|0.9871424823
|15
|Keating,
|Anna
|20
|Virginia, University of-ACC (A
|2:07.91
|200 Breast
|0.9864748651
|15
|Makarova,
|Stasya
|20
|Auburn University-SEC (S
|58.91
|100 Breast
|0.9862502122
|15
|Transom,
|Laticia-Leigh
|21
|University of Hawaii-Mounta
|47.86
|100 Free
|0.985791893
|15
|Davey,
|Gillian
|21
|Kentucky, University of-SEC (S
|4:07.36
|400 IM
|0.9848803364
|15
|Ulett,
|Rye
|18
|Louisville, University of-ACC (A
|1:52.24
|200 Back
|0.9844975053
|15
|Hetzer,
|Emily
|22
|Auburn University-SEC (S
|16:03.46
|1650 Free
|0.9885309198
|16
|Zavaros,
|Mabel
|22
|Florida, University of-SEC (S
|4:39.28
|500 Free
|0.9873961616
|16
|Guevara,
|Miriam
|22
|Northwestern University-Big Te
|51.59
|100 Fly
|0.987012987
|16
|Ulett,
|Tristen
|20
|Louisville, University of-ACC (A
|51.59
|100 Fly
|0.987012987
|16
|Wright,
|Cat
|22
|University of Alabama-SEC (S
|2:08.10
|200 Breast
|0.9850117096
|16
|Crye,
|Joleigh
|18
|Cincinnati, University of-Americ
|59.07
|100 Breast
|0.9835788048
|16
|Waldrep,
|Ellie
|20
|Auburn University-SEC (S
|51.74
|100 Back
|0.9835717047
|16
|Williams,
|Liberty
|21
|Louisville, University of-ACC (A
|16:03.60
|1650 Free
|0.9883872976
|17
|McMurray,
|Olivia
|20
|Texas, University of-Big 12
|4:39.38
|500 Free
|0.9870427375
|17
|Reinstein,
|Sloane
|21
|Georgia, University of-SEC (S
|1:44.26
|200 Free
|0.9863802033
|17
|Tang,
|Amy
|20
|Stanford University-Pacifi
|47.89
|100 Free
|0.9851743579
|17
|Kwan,
|Victoria
|22
|South Carolina, University of, Columbia-SEC (S
|4:07.46
|400 IM
|0.9844823406
|17
|Brooks,
|Caitlin
|22
|Kentucky, University of-SEC (S
|1:52.38
|200 Back
|0.9832710447
|17
|Gatrall,
|Maddy
|20
|Akron, University of-Mid-Am
|51.84
|100 Back
|0.9816743827
|17
|Stotler,
|Sara
|19
|University of Tennessee-SEC (S
|1:54.61
|200 Fly
|0.9847308263
|18
|Yu,
|Audrey
|18
|Northwestern University-Big Te
|47.92
|100 Free
|0.984557596
|18
|Williams,
|Christiana
|21
|San Diego State University-Mounta
|2:08.23
|200 Breast
|0.9840131015
|18
|Golding,
|Kathleen
|22
|Florida, University of-SEC (S
|4:07.83
|400 IM
|0.9830125489
|18
|Kucheran,
|Nina
|22
|Florida, University of-SEC (S
|59.12
|100 Breast
|0.9827469553
|18
|Novelline,
|Carly
|19
|Virginia, University of-ACC (A
|51.89
|100 Back
|0.9807284641
|18
|Russo,
|Catherine
|21
|Ohio State University-Big Te
|51.60
|100 Fly
|0.9868217054
|19
|Travis,
|Chase
|20
|VA Tech-ACC (A
|16:05.31
|1650 Free
|0.9866364173
|19
|Batchelor,
|Molly
|22
|Arizona State University-Pacifi
|4:39.54
|500 Free
|0.9864777849
|19
|Dickinson,
|Callie
|23
|Georgia, University of-SEC (S
|1:54.63
|200 Fly
|0.984559016
|19
|Lundgren,
|Emily
|19
|Washington State University-Pacifi
|2:08.33
|200 Breast
|0.9832463181
|19
|McEnroe,
|Annika
|20
|California, University of, Berkeley-Pacifi
|1:52.61
|200 Back
|0.9812627653
|19
|Maier,
|Nicole
|22
|Miami University (Ohio)-Mid-Am
|4:09.22
|400 IM
|0.9775298933
|19
|Paegle,
|Kristina
|18
|Indiana University-Big Te
|21.91
|50 Free
|0.9885896851
|20
|Geringer,
|Maya
|21
|Ohio State University-Big Te
|16:05.34
|1650 Free
|0.9866057555
|20
|Kragh,
|Mia
|19
|California, University of, Berkeley-Pacifi
|51.63
|100 Fly
|0.9862483052
|20
|Nevmovenko,
|Polina
|20
|Auburn University-SEC (S
|1:44.39
|200 Free
|0.9851518345
|20
|Cook,
|Lizzy
|20
|California, University of, Berkeley-Pacifi
|1:54.70
|200 Fly
|0.9839581517
|20
|Yegher,
|Jaycee
|24
|Virginia, University of-ACC (A
|59.18
|100 Breast
|0.9817505914
|20
|Frericks,
|Grace
|19
|Kentucky, University of-SEC (S
|1:52.78
|200 Back
|0.9797836496
|20
|Kozan,
|Justina
|19
|University of Southern California-Pacifi
|4:09.33
|400 IM
|0.9770986243
|20
|Nel,
|Olivia
|20
|North Carolina, University of, Chapel Hill-ACC (A
|21.92
|50 Free
|0.9881386861
|21
|Daniel,
|Abby
|19
|Akron, University of-Mid-Am
|51.65
|100 Fly
|0.9858664085
|21
|Strouse,
|Ashley
|20
|Northwestern University-Big Te
|1:44.64
|200 Free
|0.9827981651
|21
|Looze,
|Mac
|23
|Indiana University-Big Te
|2:08.58
|200 Breast
|0.9813345777
|21
|Nordmann,
|Lucie
|22
|Stanford University-Pacifi
|51.91
|100 Back
|0.9803506068
|21
|Roberts,
|Alex
|20
|San Diego State University-Mounta
|1:52.89
|200 Back
|0.9788289485
|21
|Ownbey,
|Hannah
|21
|Auburn University-SEC (S
|4:09.42
|400 IM
|0.9767460508
|21
|Woodbury,
|Gwen
|20
|Ohio State University-Big Te
|16:05.80
|1650 Free
|0.9861358459
|22
|Spitz,
|Ayla
|22
|California, University of, Berkeley-Pacifi
|4:39.93
|500 Free
|0.9851034187
|22
|Gillilan,
|Coleen
|21
|Notre Dame, University of-ACC (A
|51.73
|100 Fly
|0.9843417746
|22
|Rhee,
|Rachel
|22
|University of California, Los Angeles-Pacifi
|48.00
|100 Free
|0.9829166667
|22
|Mrozinski,
|Julia
|23
|University of Tennessee-SEC (S
|1:44.71
|200 Free
|0.9821411518
|22
|Raab,
|Allie
|22
|Stanford University-Pacifi
|2:08.64
|200 Breast
|0.9808768657
|22
|Chue,
|Christie
|22
|Florida International University-Americ
|59.28
|100 Breast
|0.9800944669
|22
|Pattison,
|Greer
|20
|North Carolina, University of, Chapel Hill-ACC (A
|51.93
|100 Back
|0.9799730406
|22
|Barzelay,
|Aviv
|20
|Texas A&M University-SEC (S
|1:52.91
|200 Back
|0.9786555664
|22
|Pfeifer,
|Abby
|20
|Texas, University of-Big 12
|16:07.14
|1650 Free
|0.9847695266
|23
|Sansores De La Fuente,
|Andrea
|23
|University of Arkansas-SEC (S
|51.77
|100 Fly
|0.9835812246
|23
|Leibel,
|Kyla
|21
|Texas, University of-Big 12
|1:44.75
|200 Free
|0.9817661098
|23
|Smith,
|Skyler
|19
|North Carolina, University of, Chapel Hill-ACC (A
|59.30
|100 Breast
|0.9797639123
|23
|Runnels,
|Aris
|19
|Florida, University of-SEC (S
|51.97
|100 Back
|0.9792187801
|23
|Weiler Sastre,
|Carmen
|18
|VA Tech-ACC (A
|1:52.97
|200 Back
|0.9781357883
|23
|Wheeler,
|Kaitlynn
|22
|Kentucky, University of-SEC (S
|4:40.17
|500 Free
|0.9842595567
|24
|Peoples,
|Olivia
|19
|Florida, University of-SEC (S
|51.81
|100 Fly
|0.9828218491
|24
|Venema,
|Nikki
|22
|Princeton University-Ivy Le
|1:44.79
|200 Free
|0.9813913541
|24
|Baker,
|Leah
|21
|Ohio State University-Big Te
|59.31
|100 Breast
|0.9795987186
|24
|Mannion,
|Natalie
|19
|Stanford University-Pacifi
|1:53.08
|200 Back
|0.9771842943
|24
|Eden,
|Jessica
|19
|Ohio State University-Big Te
|4:09.77
|400 IM
|0.9753773472
|24
|Delgado,
|Anicka
|20
|University of Southern California-Pacifi
|21.97
|50 Free
|0.9858898498
|25
|McNeese,
|Beth
|21
|Kentucky, University of-SEC (S
|16:08.38
|1650 Free
|0.98350854
|25
|Kan,
|Natalie
|20
|Michigan, University of-Big Te
|51.84
|100 Fly
|0.9822530864
|25
|Heimstead,
|Julia
|20
|Arizona, University of-Pacifi
|1:44.83
|200 Free
|0.9810168845
|25
|Schobel,
|Marie
|23
|Georgia, University of-SEC (S
|51.99
|100 Back
|0.978842085
|25
|Viberg,
|Cecilia
|18
|Louisville, University of-ACC (A
|59.37
|100 Breast
|0.9786087249
|25
|Grover,
|Claire
|22
|University of California, Los Angeles-Pacifi
|59.37
|100 Breast
|0.9786087249
|25
|Moore,
|Elizabeth
|21
|Wisconsin, University of, Madison-Big Te
|2:09.05
|200 Breast
|0.9777605579
|25
|Brown,
|Charli
|20
|Arizona State University-Pacifi
|4:09.78
|400 IM
|0.9753382977
|25
|Nguyen,
|Claire
|22
|University of Tennessee-SEC (S
|16:08.41
|1650 Free
|0.9834780723
|26
|Dang,
|Gabby
|22
|University of California, Los Angeles-Pacifi
|51.85
|100 Fly
|0.9820636451
|26
|Lindner,
|Sophie
|22
|North Carolina, University of, Chapel Hill-ACC (A
|52.03
|100 Back
|0.9780895637
|26
|Bokros,
|Blanka
|22
|University of Nevada, Las Vegas (W)-Mounta
|1:55.44
|200 Fly
|0.9776507277
|26
|Tadder,
|Samantha
|20
|Stanford University-Pacifi
|4:10.01
|400 IM
|0.9744410224
|26
|Turak,
|Ashley
|22
|Indiana University-Big Te
|22.00
|50 Free
|0.9845454545
|27
|Auld,
|Anna
|19
|Florida, University of-SEC (S
|4:40.32
|500 Free
|0.9837328767
|27
|Hastings,
|Emma
|18
|North Carolina State University-ACC (A
|16:08.90
|1650 Free
|0.9829806998
|27
|Toh,
|Nicholle
|21
|South Carolina, University of, Columbia-SEC (S
|51.89
|100 Fly
|0.9813066101
|27
|Herrmann,
|Vanessa
|22
|University of Arkansas-SEC (S
|59.39
|100 Breast
|0.9782791716
|27
|Engel,
|Bridget
|20
|Kentucky, University of-SEC (S
|2:09.17
|200 Breast
|0.9768522103
|27
|Gorecka,
|Weronika
|22
|Akron, University of-Mid-Am
|1:53.33
|200 Back
|0.9750286773
|27
|Metzler,
|Anna
|22
|Florida State University-ACC (A
|4:10.18
|400 IM
|0.9737788792
|27
|Mack,
|Katie
|21
|Florida, University of-SEC (S
|22.01
|50 Free
|0.9840981372
|28
|Barczyk,
|Jillian
|22
|Georgia, University of-SEC (S
|16:09.34
|1650 Free
|0.982534508
|28
|Harrison,
|Tristan
|20
|Ohio State University-Big Te
|52.05
|100 Back
|0.9777137368
|28
|Phelan,
|Denise
|18
|Kentucky, University of-SEC (S
|59.46
|100 Breast
|0.9771274807
|28
|Purnell,
|Catherine
|21
|Duke University-ACC (A
|1:55.55
|200 Fly
|0.9767200346
|28
|Ferraguti,
|Alessia
|24
|University of Arkansas-SEC (S
|2:09.27
|200 Breast
|0.9760965421
|28
|Lagrand,
|Susan
|22
|Oakland University-Horizo
|1:53.37
|200 Back
|0.9746846608
|28
|Bathurst,
|Ella
|19
|Virginia, University of-ACC (A
|1:53.37
|200 Back
|0.9746846608
|28
|Stoneburg,
|Blair
|18
|Wisconsin, University of, Madison-Big Te
|4:40.38
|500 Free
|0.9835223625
|29
|Petkova,
|Diana
|22
|University of Alabama-SEC (S
|59.49
|100 Breast
|0.9766347285
|29
|Murphy,
|Kristina
|22
|San Diego State University-Mounta
|2:09.28
|200 Breast
|0.9760210396
|29
|Goettler,
|Laura
|21
|South Carolina, University of, Columbia-SEC (S
|4:10.27
|400 IM
|0.973428697
|29
|Drumm,
|Megan
|21
|Kentucky, University of-SEC (S
|16:09.97
|1650 Free
|0.9818963473
|30
|Longi,
|Ava
|20
|Texas, University of-Big 12
|52.01
|100 Fly
|0.9790424918
|30
|Hayon,
|Arielle
|19
|Rice University-Americ
|52.01
|100 Fly
|0.9790424918
|30
|Hanley,
|Channing
|20
|Texas, University of-Big 12
|2:09.32
|200 Breast
|0.9757191463
|30
|Grosse,
|Malin
|20
|Missouri, University of-SEC (S
|2:09.32
|200 Breast
|0.9757191463
|30
|Kennett,
|Bobbi
|21
|Texas A&M University-SEC (S
|59.55
|100 Breast
|0.9756507137
|30
|Sommerstad,
|Kyra
|20
|Ohio State University-Big Te
|4:10.34
|400 IM
|0.9731565072
|30
|Mull,
|Lola
|20
|Northwestern University-Big Te
|4:40.53
|500 Free
|0.982996471
|31
|Pelzek,
|Greta
|20
|South Carolina, University of, Columbia-SEC (S
|1:55.64
|200 Fly
|0.9759598755
|31
|Melton,
|Kobie
|22
|University of Arkansas-SEC (S
|52.19
|100 Back
|0.9750910136
|31
|Kahler,
|Marlene
|21
|University of Southern California-Pacifi
|4:40.57
|500 Free
|0.9828563282
|32
|Semenuk,
|Bridget
|21
|Texas, University of-Big 12
|22.06
|50 Free
|0.9818676337
|32
|Lindorfer,
|Alivia
|21
|Wisconsin, University of, Madison-Big Te
|16:11.56
|1650 Free
|0.9802894314
|32
|Davidson,
|Emma
|21
|California, University of, Berkeley-Pacifi
|48.27
|100 Free
|0.9774186866
|32
|Kitchel,
|Devon
|19
|Michigan, University of-Big Te
|1:56.36
|200 IM
|0.9767961499
|32
|Caldow,
|Elle
|20
|University of Tennessee-SEC (S
|52.25
|100 Back
|0.9739712919
|32
|Deboer,
|Camille
|18
|Florida, University of-SEC (S
|16:11.63
|1650 Free
|0.9802188076
|33
|Crush,
|Annabel
|20
|North Carolina State University-ACC (A
|1:45.10
|200 Free
|0.9784966698
|33
|Naccarella,
|Toni
|23
|Buffalo, State University of New York-Mid-Am
|48.28
|100 Free
|0.9772162386
|33
|Shackelford,
|Sarah
|21
|VA Tech-ACC (A
|48.28
|100 Free
|0.9772162386
|33
|Fisher,
|Jocelyn
|22
|University of Alabama-SEC (S
|2:09.36
|200 Breast
|0.9754174397
|33
|Crawford,
|Brearna
|20
|Indiana University-Big Te
|2:09.36
|200 Breast
|0.9754174397
|33
|Mason,
|Zorry
|22
|University of Miami (Florida)-ACC (A
|59.60
|100 Breast
|0.9748322148
|33
|Jernstedt,
|Edith
|21
|Florida State University-ACC (A
|1:55.78
|200 Fly
|0.9747797547
|33
|Knox,
|Julia
|19
|George Washington University-Atlant
|4:10.57
|400 IM
|0.9722632398
|33
|Salcutan,
|Tatiana
|21
|South Carolina, University of, Columbia-SEC (S
|1:53.74
|200 Back
|0.9715139793
|33
|Carlton,
|Delaney
|21
|University of North Carolina Asheville-Coasta
|22.07
|50 Free
|0.9814227458
|34
|Preble,
|Averee
|21
|Auburn University-SEC (S
|16:11.93
|1650 Free
|0.9799162491
|34
|Jump,
|Mallory
|21
|Wisconsin, University of, Madison-Big Te
|52.07
|100 Fly
|0.9779143461
|34
|Carlson,
|Eva
|20
|University of California, Los Angeles-Pacifi
|59.61
|100 Breast
|0.9746686798
|34
|Taber,
|Paige
|18
|Kentucky, University of-SEC (S
|1:53.75
|200 Back
|0.9714285714
|34
|Ackerman,
|Kathryn
|20
|Michigan, University of-Big Te
|4:10.89
|400 IM
|0.9710231576
|34
|Grottle,
|Abby
|21
|Texas A&M University-SEC (S
|16:12.04
|1650 Free
|0.9798053578
|35
|Mendenhall,
|Olivia
|19
|Kentucky, University of-SEC (S
|2:09.37
|200 Breast
|0.9753420422
|35
|Thomas,
|Luciana
|23
|University of Arkansas-SEC (S
|1:55.87
|200 Fly
|0.9740226115
|35
|Jansen,
|Claire
|18
|Pittsburgh, University of-ACC (A
|52.33
|100 Back
|0.9724823237
|35
|Crisera,
|Alex
|21
|Stanford University-Pacifi
|1:53.77
|200 Back
|0.9712578008
|35
|McConagha,
|Mackenzie
|20
|Wisconsin, University of, Madison-Big Te
|1:53.77
|200 Back
|0.9712578008
|35
|McMillan,
|Ashley
|19
|University of Southern California-Pacifi
|4:11.21
|400 IM
|0.9697862346
|35
|Knapp,
|Sophia
|18
|Virginia, University of-ACC (A
|16:12.11
|1650 Free
|0.9797348037
|36
|Alonso,
|Luana
|18
|Southern Methodist University-Americ
|52.08
|100 Fly
|0.9777265745
|36
|Huggins,
|Maddy
|20
|Florida State University-ACC (A
|2:09.55
|200 Breast
|0.9739868777
|36
|Ray,
|Amanda
|20
|Florida, University of-SEC (S
|1:55.88
|200 Fly
|0.9739385571
|36
|Baron,
|Sam
|20
|Virginia, University of-ACC (A
|1:55.88
|200 Fly
|0.9739385571
|36
|Perttula,
|Andrea
|22
|Texas A&M University-SEC (S
|59.69
|100 Breast
|0.9733623723
|36
|Kuwata,
|Paige
|18
|Louisville, University of-ACC (A
|16:12.19
|1650 Free
|0.9796541828
|37
|Smith,
|Janie
|21
|South Carolina, University of, Columbia-SEC (S
|48.32
|100 Free
|0.9764072848
|37
|Brathwaite,
|Katrina
|23
|Missouri, University of-SEC (S
|2:09.62
|200 Breast
|0.9734608857
|37
|Brouwer,
|Aubree
|19
|North Carolina State University-ACC (A
|59.72
|100 Breast
|0.9728734092
|37
|Brennan,
|Jamie
|19
|Northwestern University-Big Te
|1:56.87
|200 IM
|0.9725335843
|37
|Jones,
|Emily
|19
|University of Alabama-SEC (S
|52.36
|100 Back
|0.9719251337
|37
|Shuppert,
|Emma
|22
|Duke University-ACC (A
|52.36
|100 Back
|0.9719251337
|37
|Bentz,
|Caroline
|20
|VA Tech-ACC (A
|1:53.78
|200 Back
|0.971172438
|37
|Nagy,
|Benedict
|21
|University of Nevada, Reno-Mounta
|4:11.29
|400 IM
|0.9694774961
|37
|Henderson,
|Hanna
|21
|University of Southern California-Pacifi
|22.13
|50 Free
|0.9787618617
|38
|Jorgenson,
|Gena
|19
|University of Nebraska-Lincoln-Big Te
|16:13.54
|1650 Free
|0.9782957043
|38
|Barnes,
|Megan
|19
|Louisiana State University-SEC (S
|1:45.26
|200 Free
|0.9770093103
|38
|Hathazi,
|Dori
|19
|Washington State University-Pacifi
|1:55.92
|200 Fly
|0.9736024845
|38
|Mansson,
|Julia
|20
|Florida State University-ACC (A
|2:09.68
|200 Breast
|0.9730104874
|38
|Jew,
|Ellie
|21
|Notre Dame, University of-ACC (A
|59.73
|100 Breast
|0.9727105307
|38
|Belyakov,
|Catherine
|20
|Duke University-ACC (A
|1:56.90
|200 IM
|0.9722840034
|38
|Arky,
|Natalie
|23
|University of Denver-The Su
|1:53.94
|200 Back
|0.9698086712
|38
|Hierath,
|Yara
|21
|North Carolina State University-ACC (A
|4:11.36
|400 IM
|0.9692075111
|38
|Burt,
|Maddy
|21
|Arizona, University of-Pacifi
|52.20
|100 Fly
|0.9754789272
|39
Audrey Yu entered the NCAA championship with a 47.92 100 freestyle supposedly done at a dual meet in December. Looking at the results, she split 23.88/24.04. In a 8×50 free relay?
Yea the splits from that meet all look whacky. Doesn’t add up.