2023 Women’s NCAA Championships: See Your Pick ’em Selections

2023 NCAA WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2023 Women’s NCAA Championship Pick ’em Contest is officially closed, and now it’s time for the athletes to take to the blocks for what figures to be an exciting four days of racing in Knoxville.

If you’ve entered the contest, you’ll want to bookmark this page so you can come back and see your selections as the meet rolls on to track your progress (we’ll also do daily updates after finals).

Below, you’ll find the responses from all contestants who opted to join in on the fun. We’ve removed the real names and email addresses to maintain privacy, so you’ll need to search for the screen name you entered the contest with (ctrl+F and search for those who aren’t well-versed in technology).