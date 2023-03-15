LSU Women Scratch Both Medley Relays And 800 Free Relay At NCAA Championships

2023 NCAA WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Despite qualifying for all five relays, the LSU women will likely only swim the 200 and 400 free relays at the 2023 NCAA championships. LSU does not appear on the MeetMobile heat sheets for the 200 medley and 800 free relays on day one and is also missing from the entries for the 400 medley relay on day three.

“We’re focusing our efforts on where we can maximize point production,” LSU head coach Rick Bishop told SwimSwam.

LSU’s absence from the 200 medley relay means that we will not see Maggie MacNeil get to race a 50 back (or any backstroke at all, as a matter of fact). At SECs, she clocked a 22.52 50 back to become the fastest ever in the event. In addition, she also split a 48.76 100 fly on LSU’s 400 medley relay, clocking the second-fastest 100 fly relay performance ever.

Logistically, LSU’s scratches make sense. Their 200 medley relay would have been seeded 22nd (1:36.59), their 400 medley relay would have been seeded 20th (3:32.08), and their 800 free relay would have been seeded 15th (7:02.12), meaning that their chances of scoring high in all three relays are minimal.

In addition, several of LSU’s relay swimmers from SECs were not able to make the trip to NCAAs because of the four relay-only swimmer limit. Those relay swimmers include Hannah Womer, the team’s breaststroker for the medley relays, as well as 800 free relay members Chloe Cheng and Reagan Osborne.

Northwestern is also missing from the heat sheets for the 800 free relay, despite being on the original list of eligible relays. They had been seeded 17th with a time of 7:04.80.