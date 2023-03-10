2023 Women’s NCAA Championships: Official SwimSwam Preview Index

2023 NCAA WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- March 15-18, 2023
- Allan Jones Aquatic Center–Knoxville, Tennessee
- SCY (25 yards)
The Women’s NCAA Championships are rapidly approaching, and to prepare yourself for the meet (and prep for the pick ’em contest), you can keep track of all of SwimSwam’s event-by-event previews and winner selections below.
Don’t miss a moment of our preview action and the concurrent comment section discussion – you can bookmark this page, which will be updated with links to each preview as we publish them. Disagree with our winner picks? Well, they are infallible, but if you really don’t buy it, you can leave your own picks, predictions and expectations in the comments.
Below are all of the events in their NCAA order, broken down by day. You can click on the event name and follow the link to our full preview and check out our picks for the entire top 8.
SEE THE 2023 WOMEN’S NCAA PICK ‘EM CONTEST HERE*
*Link to be added once contest is live
|DAY
|EVENT
|WINNER
|Wednesday
|
200 Medley Relay
|800 Free Relay
|Thursday
|500 Free
|200 IM
|50 Free
|200 Free Relay
|Friday
|400 IM
|
Alex Walsh, Virginia
|100 Fly
|Kate Douglass, Virginia
|200 Free
|100 Breast
|100 Back
|
400 Medley Relay
|Saturday
|1650 Free
|200 Back
|Claire Curzan, Stanford
|100 Free
|200 Breast
|Kate Douglass, Virginia
|200 Fly
|
Kelly Pash, Texas
|400 Free Relay
Random question: are the NCAA championships no longer being streamed on the ESPN app for free? I looked on the upcoming livestreams on ESPN app and it seems like it’s only available through ESPN+ which means we would have to pay to watch this meet. Or is there an alternative way to watch without paying for a subscription?