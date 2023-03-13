British 13yo Amelie Blocksidge Closes Out Swedish Grand Prix with Another Age Record

2023 SWEDISH GRAND PRIX

The third and final day of the 2023 Swedish Grand Prix saw British 13-year-old Amelie Blocksidge break yet another British Age Record for 13-year-old girls. After winning the women’s 1500 and 800 freestyles in record fashion, Blocksidge took the women’s 400 free tonight, roaring to a new personal best of 4:15.06. The performance marks Blocksidge’s third British Age Record of the meet. She swam a well-balanced race, splitting 2:07.08 on the first 200m then coming home in 2:07.98.

After winning the 200 breast on Saturday, Erik Persson took the men’s 100 breast tonight with a 1:02.04. He finished first by over a second, posting the fastest splits in the field on both 50s of the race.

Swedish breaststroke star Sophie Hansson won the women’s 50 breast in 30.99 after winning the 100 breast on Saturday. Hansson dominated the final tonight, touching first by over a second.

Hansson then went on to win the women’s 200 breast later in the session, speeding to a 2:27.02. Considering she was coming off the 50 breast final, it was a solid swim for the star. She finished first by over four seconds tonight.

English teenager Lucy Fox won the women’s 200 fly by a huge margin, swimming a 2:13.79. She posted the fastest splits in the field on all four 50s of the race, splitting 30.23, 33.68, 34.59, and 35.29 respectively by 50.

Elias Persson was a double event winner on the night. Persson first won the men’s 200 free with a 1:51.98, touching first by well over a second. He then went on to win the men’s 50 free later in the session, swimming a 22.66.

In a very tight race, 14-year-old Emmy Hallkvist won the women’s 50 fly in 27.14, touching out 15-year-old Martine Damborg by 0.04 seconds.

Toby Hill was another double event winner, taking the men’s 50 back and 200 back. In the 50 back, Hill clocked a 26.08 to win the race. He then went on to post a 2:04.03 in the men’s 200 back, touching first by nearly two seconds. Hill opened up a big lead on the front half of the race, and managed to hold that lead through the back half.

Other Event Winners