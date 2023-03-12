Amelie Blocksidge (13), Phoebe Cooper (14) Crack British Age Records on Day 2 in Sweden

2023 SWEDISH GRAND PRIX

The second day of the 2023 Swedish Grand Prix saw British 13-year-old Amelie Blocksidge down another British Age Record for 13-year-old girls. This time, Blocksidge clocked an 8:39.14 in the women’s 800 free. Not only did the youngster shatter the record of 8:48.54, which she shared with Ceri Unwin, she also won the race tonight by a wide margin. Here is a look at the British Age Record for 13-year-old girls in the event.

Blocksidge put together a great race tonight, swimming a 4:18.92 on the first 400 meters, then coming home in 4:20.22 on the back half. Showing excellent discipline for someone so young, she settled into mid-32 splits for her 50s, never floating up to 33-point on any of her laps.

Another young British up-and-comer, 14-year-old Phoebe Cooper, was on fire tonight in Sweden as well. Cooper won two events on the night, making her the only athlete at the meet today to do so. She opened up the finals session by winning the first event of the night: the women’s 200 free. Cooper ripped a 2:01.18 to win the event comfortably, touching 1.47 seconds ahead of the runner-up. She swam a conservative, disciplined race, splitting 29.50 on the first 50, then going 31.10 on the second 50, before splitting 30.17 and 30.41 respectively on the last two laps. Given that, she actually negative split the race, swimming a 1:00.60 on the first 100 and coming home in 1:00.58.

Cooper then went on to win the women’s 200 IM as well in the middle of the session. Not only did she win the race by nearly two seconds, Cooper also broke the British Age Record for 14-year-olds in the event. She swam a 2:15.11, clipping the previous record of 2:15.29, which has stood since 2019. Here is a look at the Age Record progression in the event:

Cooper put together an excellent race tonight, splitting 28.83 on fly, 34.19 on back, 39.76 on breast, and 32.33 on free.

British 16-year-old Evie Dilley won the women’s 200 back in 2:14.37, touching first by nearly two full seconds. She was in a tight race at the halfway point, flipping at the 100-meter turn in 1:06.50, then opened up a big lead on the back half of the race.

Swedish breaststroke star Sophie Hansson won the women’s 100 breast convincingly with a 1:07.66. Hansson was great on the back half of the race, splitting 35.50 on the second 50, which was the fastest second 50 split in the field by almost a full second. Hansson also holds the Swedish Record in the event with her personal best of 1:05.66.

Another young swimmer, Swedish 14-year-old Emmy Hallkvist, won the women’s 100 fly in 1:00.40. Hallkvist was trailing Amalie Mikkelsen at the 50-meter turn, but put together a great second 50 to pull into the lead and pull more than a second ahead of Mikkelsen.

Nicholas Lia won the men’s 50 fly in 23.63, finishing as the only swimmer in the field under 24 seconds. Lia had a great reaction time tonight, getting off the blocks faster than anyone else in the ‘A’ final.

Sweden’s Erik Persson took the men’s 200 breast by a huge margin, speeding into the wall for a 2:12.60. Persson was very strong in the middle of the race, splitting 33.50 and 33.81 respectively on the second and third 50s.

A pair of British 17-year-olds, Reece Grady and Harry Wynne-Jones, pulled away from the field in the men’s 400 free tonight. Grady won the race in 3:59.80, touching a little less than a second ahead of Wynne-Jones (4:00.60). Wynne-Jones was leading Grady by a little at the halfway point of the race, but Grady whittled away at that lead through the back half, until he finally inched ahead on the final 50.

England’s Charlie Broome won the men’s 200 fly in 2:03.78, winning the event by well over two seconds. Broome was holding a very slim lead at the 100-meter turn, then quickly took full control of the race on the third 50.

Other Event Winners: