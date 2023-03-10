13-Yr-Old Blocksidge Rips 16:31.16 British Age Record In 1500 Freestyle

2023 SWEDISH GRAND PRIX

Friday, March 10th – Sunday, March 12th

Kungsbacka, Sweden

LCM (50m)

13-year-old Amelie Blocksidge has done it again, lowering her own British Age Record in the girls’ 1500m freestyle event.

Competing on day one of the 2023 Swedish Grand Prix in Kungsbacka, Blockidge registered a new lifetime best of 16:31.16 to grab the gold. She got to the wall over 24 seconds ahead of the next-closest competitor to take the victory decisively.

Entering this meet, Blocksidge’s career-quickest and British Age Record rested at the 16:35.65 she put up just a few weeks ago at the Lancashire County Age Group Championships. That was enough to rip her previous PB of 17:12.41 from last year to shreds.

Tonight, the City of Salford Swimming Club sliced another 4 seconds off to check in with the fastest time ever for British 13-year-olds, 14-year-olds and 15-year-olds.

Blocksidge’s 16:31.16 would have placed 4th at the 2022 World Junior Championships and garnered the bronze medal at the 2022 European Junior Championships. For additional perspective, the British teen’s time would rank her as the 10th fastest American performer of all time in the 13-14 age group.

