Amelie Blocksidge Clocks British Age Record In 1500 Freestyle

2023 LANCASHIRE COUNTY AGE GROUP CHAMPIONSHIPS

Saturday, February 11th & Sunday, February 12th

Liverpool, England

LCM (50m)

Results

A big-time swim took place over the weekend at the 2023 Lancashire County Age Group Championships in England. 13-year-old Amelie Blocksidge of the City of Salford Swimming Club raced her way to a new lifetime best and British Age Record in the girls’ 1500m freestyle.

John Stout-trained Blocksidge got to the wall in a time of 16:35.65, her career-best by over 30 seconds. Entering this meet, the teen’s quickest outing rested at the 17:12.41 she produced last July at the 2022 British Summer Championships.

Blocksidge’s time this weekend established a new British Age Record for 13-year-olds, beating out the previous mark by nearly 20 seconds. The old record stood at the 16:54.64 Jessica Thielmann put on the books in 2007. What’s more, Blocksidge’s effort also surpassed the British Age Record for 14-and 15-year-olds as well. Those standards are represented by times of 16:41.34 and 16:37.29, respectively.

With her result, Blocksidge now ranks as the 18th fastest British female of any age in the LCM 1500 freestyle.

Below are the splits for Blocksidge’s history-making swim.

This isn’t the first time Blocksidge turned heads in distance freestyle events. At the 2022 Swim England Winter Championships last December she took overall silver in the SCM 800 free in a time of 8:36.27 while she captured overall gold in the SCM 1500 free in a time of 16:20.28.