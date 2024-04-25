Lukas Maertens Posts World Leading 3:40.33 400 Freestyle To Open German Championships

2024 GERMAN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS (OLYMPIC TRIALS)
- Thursday, April 25th – Sunday, April 28th
- Berlin, Germany
- LCM (50m)
On the first night of competition in Berlin, Lukas Maertens posted a 3:40.33 in the men’s 400 freestyle, the fastest time in the World this season.
Maertens swims a world-leading time after both Elijah Winnington and Sam Short of Australia posted what previously were the fastest two times in the World this season just last week as they swam a 3:41.41 and a 3:41.64 respectively. Maertens had been #4 in the World this season as he swam a 3:42.96 at the 2024 World Championships in Doha in February.
TOP 5 TIMES IN THE WORLD THIS SEASON
- Lukas Maertens, GER, 3:40.33 (2024 German Champs)
- Elijah Winnington, AUS, 3:41.41 (April 2024)
- Sam Short, AUS, 3:41.64 (April 2024)
- Woomin Kim, KOR, 3:42.71 (2024 Worlds)
- Oliver Klement, GER, 3:42.81
Maertens previous personal best time stood at a 3:41.60 that he swam in April 2022 at the Stockholm Open. At 2022 Worlds just two months later, he swam a 3:42.85 for silver.
Maertens will look to make waves in the event this summer at the 2024 Paris Olympics but the battle will not be easy. He has been a consistent member on the podium in the event at the last three World Championships as he won bronze in 2023 and 2024 and silver in 2022. At the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Maertens did not make the event’s final as he was 12th in prelims with a 3:46.30.
Not only was Maertens time the fastest in the World this season but he also was just off of Paul Biedermann‘s World Record of a 3:40.07 that he set at the 2009 World Championships in the super-suit era. Maertens’ now is the #4 performer all-time.
Top 4 Men’s LCM 400 Freestyle Performers All-Time
- Paul Biedermann (GER) – 3:40.07, 2009
- Ian Thorpe (AUS) – 3:40.08, 2002
- Sun Yang (CHN) – 3:40.14, 2012
- Lukas Maertens (GER) – 3:40.33, 2024
Fastest swim in 12 years
Imagine going 3:40.3 and not even breaking national record 🗿
I dont think he broke any record in that he’s just the 4th fastest ever with is wild for that to happen.
We just forgetting that Short and Hafnoui both were 3:40 last summer
Top 5 list is wrong, no? Short was 3:40. At worlds?
Last official season, yes. This is current calendar year times I believe
Oh, my God, now the 400 freestyle 3:41 is probably not going to get on the podium, think about three years ago the winner was 3:43, the Olympics are going crazy, two Australians, a Tunisian, a German, it’s a pity if anyone doesn’t get on the podium
God can someone just break 3:40 already. This is ridiculous
Boy I can’t wait for the US Trials to be won in 3:44 AGAIN
Even if it is I think we’re in a better position to get guys qualified than last year think Johnston has a better shot to drop time than most of the other guys in there
Barring a big drop I would be surprised if we had anyone in the Olympic final in this event. Gonna take 3:44 high IMO
That’s an optimistic expectation given the best time since Tokyo is is 3:45.70
Yeah but it’s an Olympic year, I think Kieran Smith at least (and Foster if he swims it) will break 3:45.
Germany, Australia and Tunisia are the places to be apparently if you want to be good at the 400 freestyle xd.