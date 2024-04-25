Lukas Maertens Posts World Leading 3:40.33 400 Freestyle To Open German Championships

2024 GERMAN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS (OLYMPIC TRIALS)

On the first night of competition in Berlin, Lukas Maertens posted a 3:40.33 in the men’s 400 freestyle, the fastest time in the World this season.

Maertens swims a world-leading time after both Elijah Winnington and Sam Short of Australia posted what previously were the fastest two times in the World this season just last week as they swam a 3:41.41 and a 3:41.64 respectively. Maertens had been #4 in the World this season as he swam a 3:42.96 at the 2024 World Championships in Doha in February.

TOP 5 TIMES IN THE WORLD THIS SEASON

Maertens previous personal best time stood at a 3:41.60 that he swam in April 2022 at the Stockholm Open. At 2022 Worlds just two months later, he swam a 3:42.85 for silver.

Maertens will look to make waves in the event this summer at the 2024 Paris Olympics but the battle will not be easy. He has been a consistent member on the podium in the event at the last three World Championships as he won bronze in 2023 and 2024 and silver in 2022. At the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Maertens did not make the event’s final as he was 12th in prelims with a 3:46.30.

Not only was Maertens time the fastest in the World this season but he also was just off of Paul Biedermann‘s World Record of a 3:40.07 that he set at the 2009 World Championships in the super-suit era. Maertens’ now is the #4 performer all-time.

Top 4 Men’s LCM 400 Freestyle Performers All-Time