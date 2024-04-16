Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Carson Foster Sees Adjustments from Doha Pay Off in San Antonio

2024 TYR PRO SWIM SERIES – SAN ANTONIO

World champion Carson Foster switched things up a bit in his training since February. At the San Antonio pro swim, Foster discussed losing weight and ramping up his aerobic base after the Doha World Championships.

Flippin Birds
18 seconds ago

Such a nice, open, genuine guy. Respect.

