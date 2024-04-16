Carson Foster Sees Adjustments from Doha Pay Off in San Antonio

2024 TYR PRO SWIM SERIES – SAN ANTONIO
- April 10-13, 2024
- Northside Swim Center, San Antonio, TX
- LCM (50m)
World champion Carson Foster switched things up a bit in his training since February. At the San Antonio pro swim, Foster discussed losing weight and ramping up his aerobic base after the Doha World Championships.
Such a nice, open, genuine guy. Respect.