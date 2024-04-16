Peaty, Scott & Colbert Head Up 33-Strong British Roster For Paris 2024

Aquatics GB has revealed its 33-strong pool and marathon swimming team set to represent the nation this summer in Paris, France.

8 Olympic champions are among the elite roster, including Adam Peaty, Anna Hopkin, Tom Dean, Matt Richards, Kathleen Dawson and Duncan Scott.

There are 10 debutants set to compete at the Olympic level for the first time, including world champion Freya Colbert and newly-minted British 100m backstroke record holder Oliver Morgan.

The roster is broken down into qualification categories based on performances at the 2024 British Olympic Trials and according to the Aquatics GB Olympic Selection Policy

Some athletes gained outright nominations after winning their event and clearing the Aquatics GB stiff qualification standard.

Others were granted an Olympic berth at the discretion of Chris Spice, High-Performance Director, and Bill Furniss, Head Coach.

Furniss said of the roster, “The swimmers have come through a tough selection process and earned the chance to show what they are capable of on the Olympic stage. We have a mix of proven experience and some exciting new talent, and our relay strength is encouraging in many events.

“The challenge for everyone on the team is to maximise the final months of preparation and produce their best performance of the season in the Olympic arena.”

Below is a breakdown of the British roster for Paris 2024.

These athletes gained selection after winning an individual event and going inside the relevant event’s nomination standard at the 2024 Aquatics GB Swimming Championships, as per clause 5.1 of the selection policy:

Freya Colbert, Loughborough Performance Centre

Kathleen Dawson , University of Stirling

, University of Stirling Anna Hopkin, Loughborough Performance Centre

Daniel Jervis, Swim Wales High Performance Centre

Max Litchfield, Loughborough Performance Centre

Keanna MacInnes, University of Stirling

Oliver Morgan, Birmingham University

Honey Osrin, Loughborough University

Adam Peaty , Loughborough Performance Centre

, Loughborough Performance Centre Ben Proud, Bath University

Matthew Richards, Millfield

Duncan Scott , University of Stirling

, University of Stirling Abbie Wood, Loughborough Performance Centre

The athletes gained selection by virtue of the collective times of the first four finishers in the respective 100m and 200m Freestyle events at the 2024 Aquatics GB Swimming Championships, in relation to the 4x100m and 4x200m Freestyle Relays, as per clause 5.2 of the selection policy:

Alex Cohoon, Loughborough University

Tom Dean , Bath Performance Centre

, Bath Performance Centre James Guy, Millfield

Medi Harris, Loughborough Performance Centre

Lucy Hope, University of Stirling

This athlete gained selection by virtue of the collective times of the winner of the open final of the Men’s 100m Backstroke, 100m Breaststroke, 100m Butterfly and 100m Freestyle at the 2024 Aquatics GB Swimming Championships, in relation to the 4x100m Medley Relay, as per clause 5.3 of the selection policy.

Joe Litchfield, Loughborough Performance Centre

These athletes gained selection at the discretion of the GB Head Coach and Performance Director, as per clause 5.4 of the selection policy. Considerations included potential relay medallists, relay cover for athletes with heavy schedules, performances at the 2024 Aquatics GB Swimming Championships and medical mitigations.

Freya Anderson, Bath Performance Centre

Kieran Bird, Bath Performance Centre

Angharad Evans, University of Stirling

Jack McMillan, University of Stirling

Eva Okaro, Repton

Jacob Whittle, Bath Performance Centre

James Wilby, Loughborough Performance Centre

These athletes gained selection after placing second in a final at the 2024 Aquatics GB Swimming Championships and going inside the relevant event’s nomination time, as per clause 5.5 of the selection policy.

Luke Greenbank, Loughborough Performance Centre

Jonathon Marshall, Carnegie

Katie Shanahan, University of Stirling

Laura Stephens, Loughborough Performance Centre

These athletes gained selection after performances in the 10km events at the 2024 World Aquatics Championships in Doha, as per the marathon swimming selection policy: