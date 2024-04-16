Regan Smith on Racing Australians: “I want to show up in a better way than I did last year”

2024 TYR PRO SWIM SERIES – SAN ANTONIO

At the San Antonio Pro Swim, Regan Smith put up a batch of swift times, something we are used to seeing from the world champion during the regular season. We have also become accustomed to seeing a back-and-fourth between Smith and Australian Kaylee McKeown, who similarly swims very fast in-season, albeit on the other side of the world.

When Smith was asked about McKeown, Smith made it clear that she respects McKeown as a competitor and often uses her as motivation in training and competition.

Smith earned silver medals in the 50, 100, and 200 backstroke at the 2023 World Championships last summer, all behind Kaylee McKeown. Smith emphasized that she would like to show up in a better way this summer than she did last summer.