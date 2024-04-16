Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Regan Smith on Racing Australians: “I want to show up in a better way than I did last year”

Comments: 6

2024 TYR PRO SWIM SERIES – SAN ANTONIO

At the San Antonio Pro Swim, Regan Smith put up a batch of swift times, something we are used to seeing from the world champion during the regular season. We have also become accustomed to seeing a back-and-fourth between Smith and Australian Kaylee McKeown, who similarly swims very fast in-season, albeit on the other side of the world.

When Smith was asked about McKeown, Smith made it clear that she respects McKeown as a competitor and often uses her as motivation in training and competition.

Smith earned silver medals in the 50, 100, and 200 backstroke at the 2023 World Championships last summer, all behind Kaylee McKeown. Smith emphasized that she would like to show up in a better way this summer than she did last summer.

Australia Kings
41 seconds ago

Here we go again! Hyping up American swimmers when the Aussies are better! How many times does Kaylee have to win?

I miss the ISL (go dawgs)
39 minutes ago

I’m sure this will be a comment section where everyone will get along nicely and have some nice civil discourse and not go for personal attacks

Sub13
Reply to  I miss the ISL (go dawgs)
37 minutes ago

Lol. Seems fine so far. But you can see the Olympics trolls are already emerging. I suspect it’s only going to get worse until after Paris.

Comet16
54 minutes ago

Kaylee has improved her “weaker” part of her race (first 50). Now it’s up to Regan to show she has improved her “weaker” part of her race (the last 50). This is her first full season with bowman so will see if training there really made the difference!

Keith Devine
59 minutes ago

Such a class act. We should all be proud to have her as one of the big names representing USA Swimming!!

Sub13
1 hour ago

Interesting perspective.

I suspect Kaylee’s 57.57 and Regan’s 2:03.99 are going to remain top times for the season until trials start. Then we shall see from there!

