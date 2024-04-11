2024 Pro Swim Series – San Antonio: Day 2 Prelims Live Recap

2024 TYR PRO SWIM SERIES – SAN ANTONIO

The first prelim session of the 2024 San Antonio Pro Swim Series will feature the 100 freestyle, 100 breaststroke, 200 butterfly, and 400 freestyle.

Session Preview:

The women’s 100 free will kick off the session and it may be the deepest field of the morning. Siobhan Haughey comes in as the top seeded entrant and has medaled in the event at every major international meet that she’s contested since the Tokyo Olympics. Reigning National Champion and Pro Swim Series record holder Kate Douglass will also be in the mix. Douglass won the Knoxville stop of the 2024 Pro Series in 53.12 before posting her season best time (53.02) at February’s World Championship meet.

American record holder Simone Manuel will line-up for the heats today as well, and she’s coming off a win at the Westmont Pro Swim Series stop (53.35). Torri Huske, Abbey Weitzeil, Gretchen Walsh, and Claire Curzan are additional names to watch for within this loaded event.

The men’s 100 free won’t be quite as deep, but there are still many athletes present that may contend for the Olympic team in a few months time. American record holder Caeleb Dressel is one of those names, and he recently clocked a time of 48.57 at the Westmont Pro Swim Series stop, his fastest performance since returning to the sport in early 2023. Sub-48 swimmers like Hunter Armstrong, Ryan Held, and Matt King will also be among the pack, along with up-and-comers Maximus Williamson and Jonny Kulow.

World record holder Lilly King will be front-and-center in the women’s 100 breast, but she’ll have to fend off defending Olympic Champion Lydia Jacoby, assuming they both safely advance to tonight’s final. USC Trojan Kaitlyn Dobler (1:05.48), who had a big breakthrough at last summer’s U.S. World Championship Trials, will also be in the mix. Kate Douglass, more known for her 200 breaststroke, will also feature in the event alongside 2022 Worlds medalist Anna Elendt.

The men’s 100 breast will include the newly-minted World Champion, Nic Fink. Fink, who is training at SMU in the lead-up to Olympic Trials, will go head-to-head with American record holder Michael Andrew if both advance to the A-final. Rising contenders Noah Nichols (59.40) and Matt Fallon (59.92) may also look to make a statement.

After breaking Summer McIntosh’s Pro Swim Series record last month, Regan Smith is the clear headline of the women’s 200 butterfly. Smith, who blasted a new American record (2:03.87) in June, notched a time of 2:04.80 last month in Westmont. Behind her, 2:06-swimmers Dakota Luther and Tess Howley will have to contend with 4th seed Lindsay Looney, who represented Team USA at the Fukuoka World Championships in July. The men’s 200 fly field is led by Leon Marchand, who trains with both Smith and Looney. Marchand won gold in this event at the World Championships last July (1:52.43).

The 400 free will cap off the session, where Katie Ledecky and Guilherme Costa are the top seeds. Ledecky scratched out of Wednesday’s 1500 free but has confirmed that she is swimming the remainder of her events.

WOMEN’S 100 FREESTYLE – PRELIMS

World Record: 51.71 – Sarah Sjostrom (2017)

American Record: 52.04 – Simone Manuel (2019)

(2019) Pro Swim Series Record: 53.12 – Kate Douglass (2024) & Sarah Sjostrom (2016)

(2024) & Sarah Sjostrom (2016) US Open Record: 52.54 – Simone Manuel (2018)

Top 8 Qualifiers:

MEN’S 100 FREESTYLE – PRELIMS

World Record: 46.80 – Pan Zhanle (2024)

American Record: 46.96 – Caeleb Dressel (2019)

(2019) Pro Swim Series Record: 48.00 – Nathan Adrian (2016)

US Open Record: 47.39 – Caeleb Dressel / Ryan Held

Top 8 Qualifiers:

WOMEN’S 100 BREASTSTROKE – PRELIMS

World Record: 1:04.13 – Lilly King (2017)

(2017) American Record: 1:04.13 – Lilly King (2017)

(2017) Pro Swim Series Record: 1:05.32 – Lilly King (2021)

(2021) US Open Record: 1:04.45 – Jessica Hardy (2009)

Top 8 Qualifiers:

MEN’S 100 BREASTSTROKE – PRELIMS

World Record: 56.88 – Adam Peaty (2019)

American Record: 58.14 – Michael Andrew (2021)

(2021) Pro Swim Series Record: 58.58 – Adam Peaty (2017)

US Open Record: 58.14 – Michael Andrew (2021)

Top 8 Qualifiers:

WOMEN’S 200 BUTTERFLY – PRELIMS

World Record: 2:01.81 – Zige Liu (2009)

American Record: 2:03.87 – Regan Smith (2023)

(2023) Pro Swim Series Record: 2:04.80 – Regan Smith (2024)

(2024) US Open Record: 2:03.87 – Regan Smith (2023)

Top 8 Qualifiers:

MEN’S 200 BUTTERFLY – PRELIMS

World Record: 1:50.34 – Kristof Milak (2022)

American Record: 1:51.51 – Michael Phelps (2009)

Pro Swim Series Record: 1:53.84 – Luca Urlando (2019)

(2019) US Open Record: 1:52.20 – Michael Phelps (2008)

Top 8 Qualifiers:

WOMEN’S 400 FREESTYLE – PRELIMS

World Record: 3:55.38 – Ariarne Titmus (2023)

American Record: 3:56.46 – Katie Ledecky (2016)

(2016) Pro Swim Series Record: 3:57.94 – Katie Ledecky (2018)

(2018) US Open Record: 3:57.94 – Katie Ledecky (2018)

Top 8 Qualifiers:

MEN’S 400 FREESTYLE – PRELIMS

World Record: 3:40.07 – Paul Biedermann (2009)

American Record: 3:42.78 – Larsen Jensen (2008)

Pro Swim Series Record: 3:43.55 – Sun Yang (2016)

US Open Record: 3:43.53 – Larsen Jensen (2008)

Top 8 Qualifiers: