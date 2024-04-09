Arizona State NCAA ‘A’ Finalists Zalan Sarkany, Owen McDonald Enter Transfer Portal

NCAA Champion in the 1650 freestyle Zalan Sarkany and NCAA runner-up in the 200 IM Owen McDonald have entered the transfer portal. Both helped Arizona State to a program-first NCAA title less than two weeks ago.

Sarkany arrived on campus in the middle of the 2022-2023 season and went on to win the Pac-12 title in the 1650 free before finishing 8th in the event at 2023 NCAAs. In his sophomore season, Sarkany won the 1650 free again at Pac-12s, finished 2nd in the 500 free behind Leon Marchand, and was 4th in the 400 IM.

At 2024 NCAAs, he went on to win the 1650 free, winning by over five seconds. He also made the B final of the 500 free, finishing 12th, and he was just off of making the NCAA B final of the 400 IM as he was 17th in prelims. He scored 25 individual points at 2024 NCAAs.

Sarkany’s SCY best times are:

500 free: 4:09.19 (2024 Pac-12s)

1650 free: 14:23.01 (2024 Pac-12s)

400 IM: 3:40.50 (2024 Pac-12s)

Like Sarkany, McDonald also just finished up his sophomore season with the Sun Devils. As a freshman, McDonald made the Pac-12 A final in the 100 back, 200 back, and 200 IM, scoring 46.5 individual points. At 2023 NCAAs, he made the A final of the 100 and 200 backstrokes, finishing 5th in the 200 and 6th in the 100.

As a sophomore, McDonald switched his Pac-12 lineup and finished 3rd in the 200 free, 2nd in the 200 back, and 2nd in the 200 IM. He scored 50 individual points.

McDonald was the 3rd highest scorer at 2024 NCAAs with 46 points, only behind Leon Marchand and Hubert Kos. McDonald finished 2nd in the 200 IM, 3rd in the 200 back, and 6th in the 100 back.

Time Progression:

HS Best Freshman Sophomore 100 back 47.21 44.85 44.25 200 back 1:42.63 1:39.01 1:36.63 200 IM 1:46.18 1:41.60 1:39.23

Sarkany is originally from Hungary while McDonald is originally from Atlanta, Georgia.

Former ASU head coach Bob Bowman departed the program on Monday, April 1st to become the new Director of Swimming at Texas. Soon after, Arizona State announced the elevation of Herbie Behm from associate head to head coach. Arizona State teammate Hubert Kos has also entered the portal after just finishing up his sophomore season.

Entering the transfer portal does not mean an athlete is required to transfer. Instead, it allows athletes to communicate with other potential schools.