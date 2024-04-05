Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Arizona State’s Hubert Kos Enters the Transfer Portal

Comments: 23

Hubert Kos, an Arizona State sophomore from Telki, Hungary, has entered the transfer portal with a “Do Not Contact” designation. This follows the University of Texas’s announcement on April 1st that it had hired ASU head coach Bob Bowman to the position of Director of Swimming and head coach of Men’s Swimming and Diving.

We reported on April 2nd that Kos had told Hungarian media he would remain with Bowman through Paris. “There is no change, I will train with Bob until the Olympics, that’s for sure,” Kos said. “Next week there will be a competition in San Antonio, then we will go to Colorado for a high-altitude training camp – after that there may be a change compared to before, whether Bob can come back here or not, and then maybe we will continue preparing with Leon (Marchand) elsewhere. But he knows we’ll stay together, so the three of us for sure.”

The move into the transfer portal, therefore, formalizes Kos’s break with ASU.

Kos is coming off a stellar sophomore season with the Sun Devils. He scored 48 individual points at 2024 NCAA Championships, contributing to Arizona State’s first-ever national title. He placed 2nd in the 200 back (1:35.90), 3rd in the 200 IM (1:39.66), and 4th in the 100 back (44.13). He also swam on ASU’s winning 400 medley relay (44.61 leadoff backstroke) and runner-up 800 free relay (1:32.29). At the Pac-12 conference meet, he won all three of those events and set the NCAA record in the 200 back with 1:35.69. (The mark was later lowered at NCAAs by Cal’s Destin Lasco.)

As a freshman, he came in 3rd in the 200 back (ASU school record of 1:37.96), 4th in the 400 IM (3:37.00), and 11th in the 200 IM (1:41.61).

Kos is the reigning World Champion in the 200 back; he won gold with a PB of 1:54.14 last summer in Fukuoka, edging Ryan Murphy whose NCAA record he would later eclipse. Kos also placed 7th in the 100 back final (53.11).

In 2022, Kos won gold in the 200 IM (1:57.72) at the European Championships.

He represented Hungary at the 2020 Toyko Olympics in the summer of 2021, where he placed 19th in prelims of the 200 IM (1:58.47).

Kos is presumed to have another 2 years of NCAA eligibility.

In This Story

23
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

23 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
2Fat4Speed
2 seconds ago

Texas was mostly just American men under Eddie. I imagine that will change in a big way with Bob?

0
0
Reply
Shaddy419
9 minutes ago

The real plot twist will be when Durden gets him to transfer to Cal

5
0
Reply
Butter Dressel
9 minutes ago

Plot twist: he actually transfers to the University of Backstroke aka Cal

4
0
Reply
Shaddy419
Reply to  Butter Dressel
6 minutes ago

comment image

4
0
Reply
Samuel Huntington
16 minutes ago

Great training partners – Foster and Modglin, among others.

3
-1
Reply
Taa
18 minutes ago

Over/under on asu transfers to tx? I’ll go with 9

7
0
Reply
elyk
21 minutes ago

Streets are saying he’s got eyes on TCNJ

15
0
Reply
Fake Gregg Troy
25 minutes ago

Gonna transfer to Kenyon to break maas 2 IM record

29
-1
Reply
RealSlimThomas
29 minutes ago

Longhorns on top.

13
-1
Reply
RealSlimThomas
Reply to  RealSlimThomas
28 minutes ago

It’ll be sad to see Shebat’s school records be broken though.

9
-4
Reply
Virtus
Reply to  RealSlimThomas
15 minutes ago

Damn that’s a name I haven’t heard in a minute

1
0
Reply
Adrian
Reply to  RealSlimThomas
5 minutes ago

His 100 back record has already been broken by Modglin though.

1
0
Reply
bobthebuilderrocks
Reply to  Adrian
32 seconds ago

Shebat’s 2 back and IM are under threat

0
0
Reply
RealSlimThomas
Reply to  Adrian
25 seconds ago

Pretty sure he still holds the 2back and 2IM though.

0
0
Reply

About Anne Lepesant

Anne Lepesant

Anne Lepesant is the mother of four daughters, all of whom swam in college. With an undergraduate degree from Princeton (where she was an all-Ivy tennis player) and an MBA from INSEAD, she worked for many years in the financial industry, both in France and the U.S. Anne is currently …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!