Arizona State’s Hubert Kos Enters the Transfer Portal

Hubert Kos, an Arizona State sophomore from Telki, Hungary, has entered the transfer portal with a “Do Not Contact” designation. This follows the University of Texas’s announcement on April 1st that it had hired ASU head coach Bob Bowman to the position of Director of Swimming and head coach of Men’s Swimming and Diving.

We reported on April 2nd that Kos had told Hungarian media he would remain with Bowman through Paris. “There is no change, I will train with Bob until the Olympics, that’s for sure,” Kos said. “Next week there will be a competition in San Antonio, then we will go to Colorado for a high-altitude training camp – after that there may be a change compared to before, whether Bob can come back here or not, and then maybe we will continue preparing with Leon (Marchand) elsewhere. But he knows we’ll stay together, so the three of us for sure.”

The move into the transfer portal, therefore, formalizes Kos’s break with ASU.

Kos is coming off a stellar sophomore season with the Sun Devils. He scored 48 individual points at 2024 NCAA Championships, contributing to Arizona State’s first-ever national title. He placed 2nd in the 200 back (1:35.90), 3rd in the 200 IM (1:39.66), and 4th in the 100 back (44.13). He also swam on ASU’s winning 400 medley relay (44.61 leadoff backstroke) and runner-up 800 free relay (1:32.29). At the Pac-12 conference meet, he won all three of those events and set the NCAA record in the 200 back with 1:35.69. (The mark was later lowered at NCAAs by Cal’s Destin Lasco.)

As a freshman, he came in 3rd in the 200 back (ASU school record of 1:37.96), 4th in the 400 IM (3:37.00), and 11th in the 200 IM (1:41.61).

Kos is the reigning World Champion in the 200 back; he won gold with a PB of 1:54.14 last summer in Fukuoka, edging Ryan Murphy whose NCAA record he would later eclipse. Kos also placed 7th in the 100 back final (53.11).

In 2022, Kos won gold in the 200 IM (1:57.72) at the European Championships.

He represented Hungary at the 2020 Toyko Olympics in the summer of 2021, where he placed 19th in prelims of the 200 IM (1:58.47).

Kos is presumed to have another 2 years of NCAA eligibility.