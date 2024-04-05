2024 Aquatics GB Olympic Trials: Men’s 100 Fly Raises Qualification Questions

2024 AQUATICS GB SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS (OLYMPIC TRIALS)

Day four of the 2024 Aquatics GB Olympic Trials brought the heat, with two women dipping under the qualification time in the 200m back while two men accomplished the feat in the 200m IM.

Honey Osrin fired off a time of 2:08.37 to establish a new lifetime best and check in as the 6th-fastest British performer in women’s 2back history.

Katie Shanahan wasn’t far behind, registering 2:08.53 as the runner-up, adding a silver in this event to the 400m IM 2nd place finish earned earlier in the competition.

Then the men’s 200m IM ended the session in style, with Olympic multi-medalist Duncan Scott getting the job done in an impressive 1:55.91.

That outing fell just over half a second outside Scott’s lifetime best and British national record of 1:55.28 notched en route to silver at the 2020 Olympic Games.

Tom Dean also nailed a performance under the Aquatics GB qualification time, touching in 1:56.44 for silver.

The men’s 100m fly event did not go as planned, however, as 25-year-old Joe Litchfield upset the field en route to topping the podium.

Litchfield of Loughborough put up a lifetime best of 51.71 to beat out James Guy and Jacob Peters, the respective #1 and #2 British performers in history.

Unfortunately for Litchfield, he did not dip under the QT of 51.56 mandated by Aquatics GB, nor did his result clear the World Aquatics ‘A’ cut of 51.67.

As a result, Litchfield has qualified for Paris for the medley relay but the individual men’s 100m fly now has a question mark in terms of who may swim the event at the Olympics.

Peters posted a prelims time of 51.56 today while Guy hit 51.43 at the 2023 World Championships, both under the World Aquatics ‘A’ cut and both logged within the Olympics qualification window.

Guy still has a chance to qualify in the 200m free both individually as well as as a member of the 4x200m free relay. If he indeed qualifies, the Aquatics GB brain trust may see fit to add the individual 100m fly to his Paris repertoire and retain Litchfield as relay-only.

Or, the same powers that be could discretionarily select Peters to the squad for the 1fly.

We’ll have to wait and see how things shake out as the remainder of the competition unfolds.

British Olympic Qualifiers Through Day 4 of Trials

The following swimmers finished 1st in their event and beat the Aquatics GB selection standard:

The following swimmers have provisionally qualified in relays:

Other Qualification Notes

The following swimmers finished 2nd in their event and beat the Aquatics GB selection standard:

The following 1st place finishers did not meet the Aquatics GB selection standard but did meet the World Aquatics Olympic Qualification Time (‘A’ cut):