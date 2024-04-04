2024 British Olympic Trials: Day 3 Finals Live Recap

2024 Aquatics GB Swimming CHAMPIONSHIPS (OLYMPIC TRIALS)

Order of Events

Men’s 1500 Fastest Heat

Women’s 400 Individual Medley

Women’s 50 Freestyle

Men’s 400 Individual Medley

Men’s 100 Freestyle

It is a cold and snowy day in New England, and it’s about to rain in Old England, but that’s all right because we’ve got some fast swimming to distract us. That’s right, chaps. Day 3 of the Aquatics GB 2024 Swimming Championships is about to kick off.

We start off the session with the longest event in the men’s program, the 1500. But don’t let that fool you as it is sure to be fast with all eyes glued upon the top entrant, Daniel Jervis. Jervis, who finished 5th in Tokyo, is entered with a time of 14:46.95 and wil look to match or better than time. However, he is not only hunting the Nomination Standard of 14:54.29 but also the British record of 14:45.95 swum by David Davies at the 2004 Athens Olympics Games.

From the 1500, we move on to the 400 IM, keeping a distance theme. While Jervis most likely will be alone in hunting the standard, the Women’s 400 IM will likely see two. Top seed Katie Shanahan, the 2022 Commonwealth Games Bronze medalist, enters with a PB of 4:36.74 and will look to fend off the 2024 World Champion Freya Colbert. Colbert, whose winning time was 4:37.14, was over 10 seconds slower this morning, but fans shouldn’t be worried as she should have plenty left in the tank.

The Men’s 400 IM sees another 2024 Worlds Medalist as Max Litchfield enters as the presumptive favorite after returning from Doha with a silver medal. In Doha, he swam at 4:10.40 and, like Colbert took it easy this morning, coasting to 4:15.07. If Litchfield dips under the nomination standard of 4:11.90, it’ll mark his first international team since 2021.

Between the two IM events, we take a turn (or rather we don’t) to the shortest event of the evening; the Women’s 50 Free. Leading the way is Anna Hopkin. Hokin, the only swimmer to get under 25 this morning, posting a preliminary time of 24.59. With the standard sitting at 24.65, Hopkin should easily punch her ticket to Paris should she replicate her morning swim.

We end the night with perhaps one of the most anticipated races of the week: the Men’s 100 Freestyle. Swimmers had to work hard this morning as competition for the top 8 spots was intense. National Record holder Matthew Richards holds lane 4 tonight with his prelims swim of 48.01, but don’t pencil his name in quite yet as the likes of Jacob Whittle, Thomas Dean, David Cumberlidge, and Duncan Scott lurk in the wings. James Guy, who qualified into the Paris (A-final) in 8th place tonight has seemingly withdrawn as Jack McMillian has been bumped into the A-final. Not making the cut was Lewis Burras, who despite being the #2 British performer has a rough prelim swim and ended up finishing 12th in 49.02.

Individual swims aren’t the only thing on the line, as the top 4 men also need to get under the cumulative standard of 3:13.04. Remember, Team GB had to send a strong team to Doha in order to qualify the relay for Paris, as they were DQed in Fukuoka.

Men’s 1500 Freestyle – Fastest Heat

World Record: 14:31.02 – Sun Yang, China (2012)

British Record: 14:45.95 – David Davies (2004)

2021 Champion: Daniel Jervis – 14:51.49

Nomination Standard: 14:54.29

OLY A/B Standards: 15:00.99/15:05.49

Top 8:

Women’s 400 I.M.– Finals

World Record: 4:25.87 – Summer McIntosh, Canada (2023)

British Record: 4:31.33 – Hannah Miley (2009)

2021 Champion: Aimee Willmott – 4:35.70

Nomination Standard: 4:37.84

OLY A/B Standards: 4:38.53/4:39.92

Women’s 50 Freestyle– Finals

World Record: 23.61 – Sarah Sjostrom, Sweden (2023)

British Record: 23.96 – Fran Halsall (2014)

2021 Champion: Anna Hopkin – 24.79

– 24.79 Nomination Standard: 24.65

OLY A/B Standards: 24.70/24.82

Top 8:

Men’s 400 I.M. – Finals

World Record: 4:02.50 – Leon Marchand, France (2023)

British Record: 4:09.18 – Duncan Scott (2011)

(2011) 2021 Champion: Max Litchfield – 4:12.67

– 4:12.67 Nomination Standard: 4:11.90

OLY A/B Standards: 4:12.50/4:13.76

Top 8:

Men’s 100 Freestyle– Finals

World Record: 46.80 – Pan Zhanle, China (2024)

British Record: 47.45 – Matthew Richards (2023)

2021 Champion: Duncan Scott – 47.87

– 47.87 Nomination Standard: 48.06

4×100 Free Nomination Standard: 3:13.04

OLY A/B Standards: 48.34/48.58

Top 8: