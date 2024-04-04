Aquatics GB Roster For Paris Grows With Stellar Day 3 of Olympic Trials

2024 AQUATICS GB SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS (OLYMPIC TRIALS)
- Tuesday, April 2nd – Sunday, April 7th
- Prelims at 10 am local (5 am EDT), Finals at 7 pm local (2 pm EDT)
- London Aquatics Centre
- LCM (50m)
- British Swimming Olympic Selection Policy
- Meet Central
- SwimSwam Preview
- Entries
- Results
- Livestream: Channel 4 Youtube coverage
- Day 1 Live Recap/Day 2 Live Recap/Day 3 Recap
Day three of the 2024 Aquatics GB Olympic Trials brought the heat, with Max Litchfield firing off a new national record in the men’s 400m IM followed by a fast and furious men’s 100m free final.
When the dust settled, Matt Richards qualified for his 2nd Olympic Games, hitting a time of 47.84 to top the men’s 100m free podium. Behind him was Duncan Scott who notched a mark of 47.92, also under the qualification time needed for Paris.
Tom Dean and Alexander Cohoon wrapped up the men’s 4x100m free relay qualification.
Daniel Jervis kicked things off with a Paris-worthy effort in the men’s 1500m free while reigning world champion in the 400m IM, Freya Colbert, got it done in that event tonight as well.
British Olympic Qualifiers Through Day 3 of Trials
The following swimmers finished 1st in their event and beat the Aquatics GB selection standard:
- Keanna MacInnes – women’s 200m fly (2:07.24)
- Freya Colbert – women’s 200m free (1:56.22), 4x200m free relay
- Adam Peaty – men’s 100m breast (57.94)
- Oliver Morgan – men’s 100m back (52.70)
- Kathleen Dawson – women’s 100m back (59.74)
- Daniel Jervis – men’s 1500m free (14:47.94)
- Freya Colbert – women’s 400m IM (4:34.01)
- Anna Hopkin – women’s 50m free (24.53)
- Max Litchfield – men’s 400m IM (4:09.14)
- Matt Richards – men’s 100m free (47.84)
The following swimmers have provisionally qualified in relays:
- Abbie Wood – women’s 4x200m free relay
- Medi Harris – women’s 4x200m free relay
- Lucy Hope – women’s 4x200m free relay
- Duncan Scott – men’s 4x100m free relay
- Tom Dean – men’s 4x100m free relay
- Alexander Cohoon – men’s 4x100m free relay
Other Qualification Notes
The following swimmers finished 2nd in their event and beat the Aquatics GB selection standard:
- Laura Stephens – women’s 200m fly (2:07.37)
- Abbie Wood – women’s 200m free (1:56.62)
- Jonny Marshall – men’s 100m back (53.03)
- Katie Shanahan – women’s 400m IM (4:36.67)
- Duncan Scott – men’s 100m free (47.92)
The following 1st place finishers did not meet the Aquatics GB selection standard but did meet the World Aquatics Olympic Qualification Time (‘A’ cut):
- Kieran Bird – men’s 400m free (3:45.63)
- Tobias Robinson – men’s 1500m free (14:54.75)
If Robinson gets the Under the Fina A time shout could James Wiley also be added for the 100 breast? He also dipped below it by 0.02!