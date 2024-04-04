Aquatics GB Roster For Paris Grows With Stellar Day 3 of Olympic Trials

2024 AQUATICS GB SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS (OLYMPIC TRIALS)

Day three of the 2024 Aquatics GB Olympic Trials brought the heat, with Max Litchfield firing off a new national record in the men’s 400m IM followed by a fast and furious men’s 100m free final.

When the dust settled, Matt Richards qualified for his 2nd Olympic Games, hitting a time of 47.84 to top the men’s 100m free podium. Behind him was Duncan Scott who notched a mark of 47.92, also under the qualification time needed for Paris.

Tom Dean and Alexander Cohoon wrapped up the men’s 4x100m free relay qualification.

Daniel Jervis kicked things off with a Paris-worthy effort in the men’s 1500m free while reigning world champion in the 400m IM, Freya Colbert, got it done in that event tonight as well.

British Olympic Qualifiers Through Day 3 of Trials

The following swimmers finished 1st in their event and beat the Aquatics GB selection standard:

The following swimmers have provisionally qualified in relays:

Other Qualification Notes

The following swimmers finished 2nd in their event and beat the Aquatics GB selection standard:

The following 1st place finishers did not meet the Aquatics GB selection standard but did meet the World Aquatics Olympic Qualification Time (‘A’ cut):