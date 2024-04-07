A Look At The Olympic Qualifiers (So Far) Through Final Night Of Aquatics GB Olympic Trials

2024 AQUATICS GB SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS (OLYMPIC TRIALS)
- Tuesday, April 2nd – Sunday, April 7th
- Prelims at 10 am local (5 am EDT), Finals at 7 pm local (2 pm EDT)
- London Aquatics Centre
- LCM (50m)
- Livestream: Channel 4 YouTube coverage
Action wrapped up tonight from the 2024 Aquatics GB Olympic Trials which means we have our initial list of potential qualifiers for this summer’s Olympic Games.
As a refresher, the competition represented the sole opportunity for athletes to qualify for this summer’s Olympic Games, with first-place finishers in each event being selected provided they beat the Aquatics GB-mandated selection standard outlined in their qualification policy linked above.
The Head Performance Director Chris Spice and Head Coach Bill Furniss can discretionarily add swimmers to the roster up to the maximum of 30 so we won’t entirely know who will represent the nation in Paris until the official lineup is released sometime in the near future.
For now, here are the swimmers who notched qualification standards outright, as well as relay qualifiers and additional swimmers who dipped under either the Aquatics GB standard or the World Aquatics Olympic Qualification time.
Stay tuned for the actual roster once it’s been released.
British Olympic Qualifiers Through Day 6 of Trials
The following swimmers finished 1st in their event and beat the Aquatics GB selection standard:
- Keanna MacInnes – women’s 200m fly (2:07.24)
- Freya Colbert – women’s 200m free (1:56.22)
- Adam Peaty – men’s 100m breast (57.94)
- Oliver Morgan – men’s 100m back (52.70), 200m back (1:56.27)
- Kathleen Dawson – women’s 100m back (59.74)
- Daniel Jervis – men’s 1500m free (14:47.94)
- Freya Colbert – women’s 400m IM (4:34.01)
- Anna Hopkin – women’s 50m free (24.53), 100m free (53.33)
- Max Litchfield – men’s 400m IM (4:09.14)
- Matt Richards – men’s 100m free (47.84), 200m free (1:44.69)
- Honey Osrin – women’s 200m back (2:08.37)
- Duncan Scott – men’s 200m IM (1:55.91)
- Ben Proud – men’s 50m free (21.25)
- Abbie Wood – women’s 200m IM (2:08.91)
The following swimmers have provisionally qualified in relays:
- Abbie Wood – women’s 4x200m free relay
- Medi Harris – women’s 4x200m free relay
- Lucy Hope – women’s 4x200m free relay
- Duncan Scott – men’s 4x100m free relay, 4x200m free relay
- Tom Dean – men’s 4x100m free relay, 4x200m free relay
- Alexander Cohoon – men’s 4x100m free relay
- Joe Litchfield – men’s 4x100m medley relay
- Keanna MacInnes – women’s 4x100m medley relay
- James Guy – men’s 4x200m free relay
Other Qualification Notes
The following swimmers finished 2nd in their event and beat the Aquatics GB selection standard:
- Laura Stephens – women’s 200m fly (2:07.37)
- Abbie Wood – women’s 200m free (1:56.62)
- Jonny Marshall – men’s 100m back (53.03)
- Katie Shanahan – women’s 400m IM (4:36.67)
- Duncan Scott – men’s 100m free (47.92), 200m free (1:44.75)
- Katie Shanahan – women’s 200m back (2:08.53)
- Tom Dean – men’s 200m IM (1:56.44)
- Matt Richards – men’s 50m free (21.83)
- Freya Colbert – women’s 200m IM (2:10.46)
- Luke Greenbank – men’s 200m back (1:56.39)
The following 1st place finishers did not meet the Aquatics GB selection standard but did meet the World Aquatics Olympic Qualification Time (‘A’ cut):
- Kieran Bird – men’s 400m free (3:45.63)
- Tobias Robinson – men’s 800m free (7:51.51)
- Keanna MacInnes – women’s 100m fly (57.92)
- Angharad Evans – women’s 100m breast (1:06.54)