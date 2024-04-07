A Look At The Olympic Qualifiers (So Far) Through Final Night Of Aquatics GB Olympic Trials

2024 AQUATICS GB SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS (OLYMPIC TRIALS)

Action wrapped up tonight from the 2024 Aquatics GB Olympic Trials which means we have our initial list of potential qualifiers for this summer’s Olympic Games.

As a refresher, the competition represented the sole opportunity for athletes to qualify for this summer’s Olympic Games, with first-place finishers in each event being selected provided they beat the Aquatics GB-mandated selection standard outlined in their qualification policy linked above.

The Head Performance Director Chris Spice and Head Coach Bill Furniss can discretionarily add swimmers to the roster up to the maximum of 30 so we won’t entirely know who will represent the nation in Paris until the official lineup is released sometime in the near future.

For now, here are the swimmers who notched qualification standards outright, as well as relay qualifiers and additional swimmers who dipped under either the Aquatics GB standard or the World Aquatics Olympic Qualification time.

Stay tuned for the actual roster once it’s been released.

British Olympic Qualifiers Through Day 6 of Trials

The following swimmers finished 1st in their event and beat the Aquatics GB selection standard:

The following swimmers have provisionally qualified in relays:

Other Qualification Notes

The following swimmers finished 2nd in their event and beat the Aquatics GB selection standard:

The following 1st place finishers did not meet the Aquatics GB selection standard but did meet the World Aquatics Olympic Qualification Time (‘A’ cut):