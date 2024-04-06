16-Yr-Old Max Morgan Puts Up 2:13.88 200 Breast For New British Age Record

2024 AQUATICS GB SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS (OLYMPIC TRIALS)

The 2024 Aquatics GB Olympic Trials rolled on today from London with tonight’s session representing the penultimate evening of potential Olympic qualifications.

While the men’s 50m free and women’s 200m IM were among the contests that saw swimmers make the Paris 2024 grade, the men’s 200m breast was void of qualifiers. However, one teen did drop a big personal best to establish a new British Age record.

The men’s 200m breast podium consisted of James Wilby grabbing gold in 2:10.03 followed by Loughborough teammate Greg Butler snagging silver in 2:10.48. George Smith of Stirling was next in 2:12.79 for bronze.

Further down was Reed’s Max Morgan who touched in 2:13.88 for 5th place.

16-year-old Morgan split 1:04.66/1:09.22 to destroy the 2:16.04 put up in the heats. In fact, Morgan’s effort this evening marked just the 3rd outing under the 2:20 barrier.

16-Yr-Old Max Morgan‘s Top 5 LCM 200 Breast Performances All-Time

2:13.88 – 2024 Aquatics GB Championships 2:16.04 – 2024 Aquatics GB Championships 2:17.84 – 2024 Luxembourg Euro Meet 2:21.42 – 2024 Luxembourg Euro Meet 2:23.68 – 2023 ISF U15 Gymnasiade

Morgan’s result this evening easily overwrote the previous British Age Record for 16-year-olds. That former benchmark stood at the 2:16.02 Callum Smart put on the books in 2017.

For additional perspective, Morgan would rank 10th among all-time United States boys’ 15-16-year-old performers.