Noe Ponti Follows-up New National Record With Golden 50.37 100 Fly

2024 SWISS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Thursday, April 4th – Sunday, April 7th

Uster, Switzerland

LCM (50m)

All eyes were on 22-year-old Noe Ponti to see what the Olympic medalist would produce in tonight’s final of the men’s 100m butterfly at the 2024 Swiss Championships.

Ponti already ripped a huge national record of 50.16 in the heats, destroying the 50.74 benchmark he put on the books at the 2020 Olympic Games. That inserted him onto the list of all-time performers as the 6th-best.

While again under the former record, Ponti added slightly but still nailed a head-turning time of 50.37 to get it done for gold this evening.

The next-closest swimmer was Bulgaria’s Josif Miladinov who snagged silver in 52.89 while Ilan Gagnebin of the host nation touched in 54.89 for bronze.

Comparing his splits from today’s two efforts, Ponti brought the heat on the first half, cutting .18 from his morning’s opening split of 23.82. He suffered on the latter 50m, however, which rendered the time .21 slower overall.

Splits Comparison:

FORMER SWISS RECORD NEW SWISS RECORD Tonight’s Final Tokyo 2020 Olympics 2024 Swiss Championships 2024 Swiss Championships 50m 23.67 23.82 23.64 100m 27.07 26.34 26.73 Total Time 50.74 50.16 50.37

