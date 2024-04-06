Noe Ponti Follows-up New National Record With Golden 50.37 100 Fly

2024 SWISS CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Thursday, April 4th – Sunday, April 7th
- Uster, Switzerland
- LCM (50m)
All eyes were on 22-year-old Noe Ponti to see what the Olympic medalist would produce in tonight’s final of the men’s 100m butterfly at the 2024 Swiss Championships.
Ponti already ripped a huge national record of 50.16 in the heats, destroying the 50.74 benchmark he put on the books at the 2020 Olympic Games. That inserted him onto the list of all-time performers as the 6th-best.
While again under the former record, Ponti added slightly but still nailed a head-turning time of 50.37 to get it done for gold this evening.
The next-closest swimmer was Bulgaria’s Josif Miladinov who snagged silver in 52.89 while Ilan Gagnebin of the host nation touched in 54.89 for bronze.
Comparing his splits from today’s two efforts, Ponti brought the heat on the first half, cutting .18 from his morning’s opening split of 23.82. He suffered on the latter 50m, however, which rendered the time .21 slower overall.
Splits Comparison:
|FORMER SWISS RECORD
|
NEW SWISS RECORD
|
Tonight’s Final
|Tokyo 2020 Olympics
|
2024 Swiss Championships
|
2024 Swiss Championships
|50m
|23.67
|23.82
|23.64
|100m
|27.07
|26.34
|26.73
|Total Time
|50.74
|50.16
|50.37
Additional Notes
- Antonio Djakovic topped the men’s 800m free podium, clocking 8:07.40 to win the event by 8 seconds. He owns the Swiss national record with his lifetime best of 7:58.01 from January’s Geneva Challenge.
- World Championships medalist Roman Mityukov fired off an eye-catching performance in the men’s 200m back. The 23-year-old crushed a mark of 1:55.60, a result which fell just 1:55.34 nailed at the 2023 World Championships. His outing represented the 3rd-quickest time of his career.
- Jeremy Desplanches continues to find difficulty getting back to the form that brought him Olympic gold in the men’s 200m IM in Tokyo. Tonight he hit just 2:00.00 in the event, well off his national record of 1:56.17 from 2021. His fastest of the season is the 1:58.17 notched in the heats in Doha. He ultimately finished 9th in 1:59.08, shut out of the final.
Everyone on this site always assumes when someone swims really fast in prelims or in season that they’ll go even faster in finals or later in the season, but a lot of the time it doesn’t happen. Something to keep in mind.
Exactly this.
100 fly final in Paris will be crazy exciting.
All 8 finalists are capable of doing 50.3 and faster
I don’t think Desplanches won gold in the 200 IM in Tokyo? – in the last section.
He won bronze.
Wang Shun gold and Duncan Scott silver