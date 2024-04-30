Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Who Leads the World Rankings With Less Than 90 Days To Paris? (Men’s Edition)

Comments: 18

There are less than a 100 days until the start of the 2024 Olympic Games. There are still plenty of big meets between now and then, including Olympic Trials for the U.S, Australia, Canada, and France. From the season opening World Cup circuit, the 2024 World Championships, and meets like the Australian Open and Berlin Open, athletes have been putting up fast times all season.

And as the spring rolls on and many countries have already held Olympic Trials or closed their qualification period, it’s beginning to become clearer who is going to be a medal threat in Paris and the times that it may take to get into the final, much less onto the podium.

Heading into the next round of senior level international and domestic meets, here is the state of affairs for the men’s events–the top five so far this season so far (September 1, 2023 – April 30, 2024) as well as what the medal table would look like based on this season so far.

Note: There are Russian swimmers included in the top five rankings but none are included in the medal tables. There are two events on the men’s side this affects: the 100 backstroke and 400 IM.

Men’s 50 Freestyle

2023-2024 LCM Men 50 Free

CameronAUS
MCEVOY
02/16
21.13
2Benjamin
PROUD 		GBR21.2504/06
3Vladyslav
BUKHOV 		UKR21.3802/16
4Gabe
CASTANO 		MEX21.6704/13
4 Bjoern
SEELIGER		SWE21.6702/16
View Top 56»

Men’s 100 Freestyle

2023-2024 LCM Men 100 Free

ZhanleCHN
PAN
02/11
WR 46.80
2Chris
GIULIANO		USA47.4902/25
3Alessandro
MIRESSI 		ITA47.6111/30
4Kyle
CHALMERS		AUS47.6304/20
5 Nandor
NEMETH		HUN47.7802/15
View Top 31»

Men’s 200 Freestyle

2023-2024 LCM Men 200 Free

LukasGER
MARTENS
04/27
1:44.14
2Sunwoo
HWANG 		KOR1:44.4009/27
3Matthew
RICHARDS 		GBR1:44.6904/07
4Duncan
SCOTT		GBR1:44.7504/07
5 Maximillian
GIULIANI		AUS1:44.7912/12
View Top 31»

Men’s 400 Freestyle

2023-2024 LCM Men 400 Free

LucasGER
MÄRTENS
04/25
3:40.33
2Elijah
WINNINGTON		AUS3:41.4104/17
3Samuel
SHORT 		AUS3:41.6404/17
4 Woomin
KIM		KOR3:42.7102/11
5Oliver
KLEMET		GER3:42.8104/19
View Top 31»

Men’s 800 Freestyle

2023-2024 LCM Men 800 Free

DanielIRL
WIFFEN
02/14
7:40.94
2Elijah
WINNINGTON		AUS7:42.9502/14
3Gregorio
PALTRINIERI 		ITA7:42.9802/14
4Samuel
SHORT		AUS7:43.9804/19
5Sven
SCHWARZ 		GER7:44.2902/14
View Top 31»

Men’s 1500 Freestyle

2023-2024 LCM Men 1500 Free

Daniel IRL
Wiffen
02/18
14:34.07
2Gregorio
PALTRINIERI		ITA14:41.3811/28
3Florian
WELLBROCK 		GER14:42.2804/28
4David
AUBRY 		FRA14:44.8502/18
5David
BETLEHEM 		HUN14:46.4402/18
View Top 31»

Men’s 100 Backstroke

2023-2024 LCM Men 100 Back

JiayuCHN
XU
09/26
52.05
2 Thomas
CECCON		ITA52.2710/08
3Miron
Lifinstsev		RUS52.34 WJR04/15
4Hunter
ARMSTRONG 		USA52.6802/13
5Oliver
MORGAN		GBR52.7004/03
View Top 31»

Men’s 200 Backstroke

2023-2024 LCM Men 200 Back

HugoESP
GONZALEZ
02/16
1:55.30
2Jiayu
XU 		CHN1:55.3709/29
3Roman
MITYUKOV 		SUI1:55.4002/16
4Bradley
Woodward		AUS1:55.5612/03
5Adam
TELEGDY 		HUN1:55.5704/12
View Top 31»

Men’s 100 Breaststroke

2023-2024 LCM Men 100 Breast

HaiyangCHN
QIN
10/06
57.69
2Adam
PEATY 		GBR57.9404/02
3 Nic
FINK		USA58.5702/12
4Arno
KAMMINGA 		NED58.6810/20
5Sun
JIAJUN		CHN58.7304/20
View Top 31»

Men’s 200 Breaststroke

2023-2024 LCM Men 200 Breast

IppeiJPN
WATANABE
03/21
2:06.94
2 Haiyang
QIN		CHN2:07.0309/28
3YU
HANAGURUMA 		JPN2:07.0703/21
3YAMATO
FUKASAWA 		JPN2:07.0702/17
5Kirill
PRIGODA		RUS2:07.4804/17
View Top 32»

Men’s 100 Butterfly

2023-2024 LCM Men 100 Fly

NoeSUI
PONTI
04/06
50.16
2Matthew William
Temple		AUS50.2512/03
3Caeleb
DRESSEL 		USA50.8404/12
3Hubert
KOS 		HUN50.8404/12
5Andrei
MINAKOV		RUS50.8604/16
View Top 32»

Men’s 200 Butterfly

2023-2024 LCM Men 200 Fly

TomoruJPN
HONDA
09/29
1:53.15
2Genki
Terakado		JPN1:54.0703/21
3Kuan-Hung
WANG 		TPE1:54.5309/29
4Noè
PONTI		SUI1:54.5904/07
5Alberto
RAZZETTI 		ITA1:54.6502/14
View Top 31»

Men’s 200 IM

2023-2024 LCM Men 200 IM

ShunCHN
Wang
09/24
1:54.62
2Duncan
SCOTT		GBR1:55.9104/05
3Shaine
CASAS 		USA1:56.0611/30
4Alberto
RAZZETTI		ITA1:56.2111/28
5Thomas
DEAN		GBR1:56.4404/05
View Top 31»

Men’s 400 IM

2023-2024 LCM Men 400 IM

MaxGBR
LITCHFIELD
04/04
4:09.14
2Alberto
RAZZETTI		ITA4:09.2911/30
3Ilya
BORODIN		RUS4:09.5904/18
4Lewis
CLAREBURT 		NZL4:09.7202/18
5Tomoru
HONDA		JPN4:09.9811/30
View Top 31»

Medal Table

Note: Organized by number of gold, then silver, then bronze. Caeleb Dressel (USA) and Hubert Kos (Hungary) are tied for third in the 100 butterfly world rankings, which counts as a “bronze” for both for the purposes of this table. 

More than anything, this medal table serves as a reflection of the training cycles of each country and which have already held their Olympic Trials. The top three countries on this table–China, Japan, and Germany–have all closed their Olympic qualification periods.

China and Germany’s qualification windows both closed at the end of this month with their national championships. However all of China’s four top times of the season come from earlier in the year; the most recent was Pan Zhanle‘s 100 freestyle world record in Doha. Qin Haiyang (100 breast), Xu Jiayu (100 back), and Wang Shun (200 IM) all swam their top times in the fall at either the Asian Games or in Qin’s case, on the World Cup circuit. September’s Asian Games were a home meet for China and some swimmers prioritized that meet in 2023.

On the flip side, Germany’s top times, courtesy of Lukas Märtens, all came from the 22-year-old’s performances at German Championships at the end of April.

Similarly, the British men’s rankings in the top five all come from their Olympic Trials. There, Ben Proud, Duncan Scott, Matt Richards, Tom Dean, Adam Peaty, Oliver Morgan, and Max Litchfield all swam top five times in the world, with Litchfield taking the top time in the men’s 400 IM. Great Britain’s men are tied in the medal table with the Australian men, who haven’t had their Trials yet.

Irish swimmers have one last opportunity to earn qualifying times at the end of May at the Irish Open Championships. Like Germany, their two “golds” are thanks to one swimmer, in their case Daniel Wiffen, who swept the distance events at the 2024 World Championships.

Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
China 4 2 6
Japan 2 1 1 4
Germany 2 1 3
Ireland 2 2
Australia 1 3 1 5
Great Britain 1 3 1 5
Switzerland 1 1 2
Spain 1 1
Italy 3 2 5
United States 1 4 5
South Korea 1 1
Hungary 1 1
New Zealand 1 1
Taiwan (Chinese Taipei) 1 1

15 countries are represented on this hypothetical medal table. That is only one less than the 16 countries who medalled in the individual men’s events at the 2020 Olympics. The countries on this list that did not medal in Tokyo are Ireland, South Korea, Spain, Taiwan (Chinese Taipei), and New Zealand. At the 2020 Games, the U.S that led the men’s individual events medal table with six gold, two silver, and two bronze medals.

From a total medals lens, China still leads the table with six. But four countries–Australia, Great Britain, Italy, and the U.S–all follow with five entries in the top three of the world rankings. Neither Australia nor the U.S have held their Olympic Trials yet.

In This Story

18
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

18 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
MIKE IN DALLAS
22 minutes ago

I appreciate this journalistic exercise, but, as noted above and elsewhere, at least 3 powerhouse countries have not even had their Olympic Trials. I’ll wait to press the panic button — or sell my lottery-obtained tickets to Paris 2024 swimming. I’m so happy!

3
-2
Reply
Jimbo
29 minutes ago

Hmm. Kos is tied for 3rd with Dressel in 100fly? I thought he was a backstroker? Happy Joy.

1
-1
Reply
Meehan Bowman Desorbo Nesty
1 hour ago

I could see Cal being the only program that wins individual medals on the men’s side

1
-1
Reply
PK Doesn't Like His Long Name
Reply to  Meehan Bowman Desorbo Nesty
34 minutes ago

A bet of Finke/Foster/Hobson/Kalisz/Fink/Dressel/Fallon to all not medal seems pretty wild.

5
-1
Reply
Diehard
1 hour ago

Only 2 American men in the top 5 of all events! Fink and Dressel! Not a good sign for Paris?

2
-6
Reply
Christine Breedy
Reply to  Diehard
1 hour ago

Guiliano!

4
-1
Reply
Edwards
Reply to  Diehard
58 minutes ago

Estoy de acuerdo 👍 preocupante

0
0
Reply
SwimGuy
Reply to  Diehard
54 minutes ago

Shaine Casas in 200 IM

0
0
Reply
owen
Reply to  SwimGuy
51 minutes ago

and chris giuliano and hunter armstrong. not ideal but there are also plenty of dependable taper swimmers that’ll be top 5 come trials (finke, foster, even alexy)

0
0
Reply
Lisa
Reply to  owen
29 minutes ago

Dressel is also a big taper swimmer and I think he could do 50 flat or sub 50 in 100 fly considering he’s already in the top 5 right now.

Last edited 27 minutes ago by Lisa
0
-1
Reply
Diehard
Reply to  owen
6 minutes ago

Totally agree. That is why I ended with a question mark!

0
0
Reply
MIKE IN DALLAS
Reply to  SwimGuy
26 minutes ago

A wish that is devotedly hoped for, but I’m thinkin’ perhaps not paris 2024

0
-1
Reply
Lisa
Reply to  Diehard
33 minutes ago

Probably gonna wait until trials and Murphy also gonna be there too in the 100 back.

0
0
Reply
Jonathan
1 hour ago

Am I the only one who’s annoyed by the inconsistency in how we discuss top times?

Most of the time I hear this discussed as “top times in the world this year” but in this article we’re talking about the 2023-2024 LCM season. When did this begin, and when does it end? I’d much rather stick to top times in the world this year.

In any case, I don’t consider the 2022 Asian games (held in September 2023) to be part of the current long course season. That was last season.

Last edited 1 hour ago by Jonathan
11
-3
Reply
Weinstein-Smith-Ledecky-Sims
Reply to  Jonathan
56 minutes ago

What transpired in September and October last year has hardly any bearing this year since athletes can regress in a short period time:

Zhang Yufei
W 100 FL
09/27/2023 – 55.86
04/20/2024 – 56.36

3
-3
Reply
Rafael
Reply to  Weinstein-Smith-Ledecky-Sims
40 minutes ago

You know your example makes no sense right?

5
-1
Reply
Weinstein-Smith-Ledecky-Sims
1 hour ago

A little premature since France, the host country, has yet to conduct its Olympic Team Trials?

Leon Marchand, anyone?

comment image

Last edited 1 hour ago by Weinstein-Smith-Ledecky-Sims
5
-3
Reply
MIKE IN DALLAS
Reply to  Weinstein-Smith-Ledecky-Sims
24 minutes ago

Wanna bet Marchand “underperforms” with 1 gold – and not a lot else?

1
-1
Reply

About Sophie Kaufman

Sophie Kaufman

Sophie grew up in Boston, Massachusetts, which means yes, she does root for the Bruins, but try not to hold that against her. At 9, she joined her local club team because her best friend convinced her it would be fun. Shoulder surgery ended her competitive swimming days long ago, …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!