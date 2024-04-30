Who Leads the World Rankings With Less Than 90 Days To Paris? (Men’s Edition)

There are less than a 100 days until the start of the 2024 Olympic Games. There are still plenty of big meets between now and then, including Olympic Trials for the U.S, Australia, Canada, and France. From the season opening World Cup circuit, the 2024 World Championships, and meets like the Australian Open and Berlin Open, athletes have been putting up fast times all season.
And as the spring rolls on and many countries have already held Olympic Trials or closed their qualification period, it’s beginning to become clearer who is going to be a medal threat in Paris and the times that it may take to get into the final, much less onto the podium.
Heading into the next round of senior level international and domestic meets, here is the state of affairs for the men’s events–the top five so far this season so far (September 1, 2023 – April 30, 2024) as well as what the medal table would look like based on this season so far.
Note: There are Russian swimmers included in the top five rankings but none are included in the medal tables. There are two events on the men’s side this affects: the 100 backstroke and 400 IM.
Men’s 50 Freestyle
2023-2024 LCM Men 50 Free
MCEVOY
21.13
|2
|Benjamin
PROUD
|GBR
|21.25
|04/06
|3
|Vladyslav
BUKHOV
|UKR
|21.38
|02/16
|4
|Gabe
CASTANO
|MEX
|21.67
|04/13
|4
| Bjoern
SEELIGER
|SWE
|21.67
|02/16
Men’s 100 Freestyle
2023-2024 LCM Men 100 Free
PAN
WR 46.80
|2
|Chris
GIULIANO
|USA
|47.49
|02/25
|3
|Alessandro
MIRESSI
|ITA
|47.61
|11/30
|4
|Kyle
CHALMERS
|AUS
|47.63
|04/20
|5
| Nandor
NEMETH
|HUN
|47.78
|02/15
Men’s 200 Freestyle
2023-2024 LCM Men 200 Free
MARTENS
1:44.14
|2
|Sunwoo
HWANG
|KOR
|1:44.40
|09/27
|3
|Matthew
RICHARDS
|GBR
|1:44.69
|04/07
|4
|Duncan
SCOTT
|GBR
|1:44.75
|04/07
|5
| Maximillian
GIULIANI
|AUS
|1:44.79
|12/12
Men’s 400 Freestyle
2023-2024 LCM Men 400 Free
MÄRTENS
3:40.33
|2
|Elijah
WINNINGTON
|AUS
|3:41.41
|04/17
|3
|Samuel
SHORT
|AUS
|3:41.64
|04/17
|4
| Woomin
KIM
|KOR
|3:42.71
|02/11
|5
|Oliver
KLEMET
|GER
|3:42.81
|04/19
Men’s 800 Freestyle
2023-2024 LCM Men 800 Free
WIFFEN
7:40.94
|2
|Elijah
WINNINGTON
|AUS
|7:42.95
|02/14
|3
|Gregorio
PALTRINIERI
|ITA
|7:42.98
|02/14
|4
|Samuel
SHORT
|AUS
|7:43.98
|04/19
|5
|Sven
SCHWARZ
|GER
|7:44.29
|02/14
Men’s 1500 Freestyle
2023-2024 LCM Men 1500 Free
Wiffen
14:34.07
|2
|Gregorio
PALTRINIERI
|ITA
|14:41.38
|11/28
|3
|Florian
WELLBROCK
|GER
|14:42.28
|04/28
|4
|David
AUBRY
|FRA
|14:44.85
|02/18
|5
|David
BETLEHEM
|HUN
|14:46.44
|02/18
Men’s 100 Backstroke
2023-2024 LCM Men 100 Back
XU
52.05
|2
| Thomas
CECCON
|ITA
|52.27
|10/08
|3
|Miron
Lifinstsev
|RUS
|52.34 WJR
|04/15
|4
|Hunter
ARMSTRONG
|USA
|52.68
|02/13
|5
|Oliver
MORGAN
|GBR
|52.70
|04/03
Men’s 200 Backstroke
2023-2024 LCM Men 200 Back
GONZALEZ
1:55.30
|2
|Jiayu
XU
|CHN
|1:55.37
|09/29
|3
|Roman
MITYUKOV
|SUI
|1:55.40
|02/16
|4
|Bradley
Woodward
|AUS
|1:55.56
|12/03
|5
|Adam
TELEGDY
|HUN
|1:55.57
|04/12
Men’s 100 Breaststroke
2023-2024 LCM Men 100 Breast
QIN
57.69
|2
|Adam
PEATY
|GBR
|57.94
|04/02
|3
| Nic
FINK
|USA
|58.57
|02/12
|4
|Arno
KAMMINGA
|NED
|58.68
|10/20
|5
|Sun
JIAJUN
|CHN
|58.73
|04/20
Men’s 200 Breaststroke
2023-2024 LCM Men 200 Breast
WATANABE
2:06.94
|2
| Haiyang
QIN
|CHN
|2:07.03
|09/28
|3
|YU
HANAGURUMA
|JPN
|2:07.07
|03/21
|3
|YAMATO
FUKASAWA
|JPN
|2:07.07
|02/17
|5
|Kirill
PRIGODA
|RUS
|2:07.48
|04/17
Men’s 100 Butterfly
2023-2024 LCM Men 100 Fly
PONTI
50.16
|2
|Matthew William
Temple
|AUS
|50.25
|12/03
|3
|Caeleb
DRESSEL
|USA
|50.84
|04/12
|3
|Hubert
KOS
|HUN
|50.84
|04/12
|5
|Andrei
MINAKOV
|RUS
|50.86
|04/16
Men’s 200 Butterfly
2023-2024 LCM Men 200 Fly
HONDA
1:53.15
|2
|Genki
Terakado
|JPN
|1:54.07
|03/21
|3
|Kuan-Hung
WANG
|TPE
|1:54.53
|09/29
|4
|Noè
PONTI
|SUI
|1:54.59
|04/07
|5
|Alberto
RAZZETTI
|ITA
|1:54.65
|02/14
Men’s 200 IM
2023-2024 LCM Men 200 IM
Wang
1:54.62
|2
|Duncan
SCOTT
|GBR
|1:55.91
|04/05
|3
|Shaine
CASAS
|USA
|1:56.06
|11/30
|4
|Alberto
RAZZETTI
|ITA
|1:56.21
|11/28
|5
|Thomas
DEAN
|GBR
|1:56.44
|04/05
Men’s 400 IM
2023-2024 LCM Men 400 IM
LITCHFIELD
4:09.14
|2
|Alberto
RAZZETTI
|ITA
|4:09.29
|11/30
|3
|Ilya
BORODIN
|RUS
|4:09.59
|04/18
|4
|Lewis
CLAREBURT
|NZL
|4:09.72
|02/18
|5
|Tomoru
HONDA
|JPN
|4:09.98
|11/30
Medal Table
Note: Organized by number of gold, then silver, then bronze. Caeleb Dressel (USA) and Hubert Kos (Hungary) are tied for third in the 100 butterfly world rankings, which counts as a “bronze” for both for the purposes of this table.
More than anything, this medal table serves as a reflection of the training cycles of each country and which have already held their Olympic Trials. The top three countries on this table–China, Japan, and Germany–have all closed their Olympic qualification periods.
China and Germany’s qualification windows both closed at the end of this month with their national championships. However all of China’s four top times of the season come from earlier in the year; the most recent was Pan Zhanle‘s 100 freestyle world record in Doha. Qin Haiyang (100 breast), Xu Jiayu (100 back), and Wang Shun (200 IM) all swam their top times in the fall at either the Asian Games or in Qin’s case, on the World Cup circuit. September’s Asian Games were a home meet for China and some swimmers prioritized that meet in 2023.
On the flip side, Germany’s top times, courtesy of Lukas Märtens, all came from the 22-year-old’s performances at German Championships at the end of April.
Similarly, the British men’s rankings in the top five all come from their Olympic Trials. There, Ben Proud, Duncan Scott, Matt Richards, Tom Dean, Adam Peaty, Oliver Morgan, and Max Litchfield all swam top five times in the world, with Litchfield taking the top time in the men’s 400 IM. Great Britain’s men are tied in the medal table with the Australian men, who haven’t had their Trials yet.
Irish swimmers have one last opportunity to earn qualifying times at the end of May at the Irish Open Championships. Like Germany, their two “golds” are thanks to one swimmer, in their case Daniel Wiffen, who swept the distance events at the 2024 World Championships.
|Country
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Total
|China
|4
|2
|6
|Japan
|2
|1
|1
|4
|Germany
|2
|1
|3
|Ireland
|2
|2
|Australia
|1
|3
|1
|5
|Great Britain
|1
|3
|1
|5
|Switzerland
|1
|1
|2
|Spain
|1
|1
|Italy
|3
|2
|5
|United States
|1
|4
|5
|South Korea
|1
|1
|Hungary
|1
|1
|New Zealand
|1
|1
|Taiwan (Chinese Taipei)
|1
|1
15 countries are represented on this hypothetical medal table. That is only one less than the 16 countries who medalled in the individual men’s events at the 2020 Olympics. The countries on this list that did not medal in Tokyo are Ireland, South Korea, Spain, Taiwan (Chinese Taipei), and New Zealand. At the 2020 Games, the U.S that led the men’s individual events medal table with six gold, two silver, and two bronze medals.
From a total medals lens, China still leads the table with six. But four countries–Australia, Great Britain, Italy, and the U.S–all follow with five entries in the top three of the world rankings. Neither Australia nor the U.S have held their Olympic Trials yet.
I appreciate this journalistic exercise, but, as noted above and elsewhere, at least 3 powerhouse countries have not even had their Olympic Trials. I’ll wait to press the panic button — or sell my lottery-obtained tickets to Paris 2024 swimming. I’m so happy!
Hmm. Kos is tied for 3rd with Dressel in 100fly? I thought he was a backstroker? Happy Joy.
I could see Cal being the only program that wins individual medals on the men’s side
A bet of Finke/Foster/Hobson/Kalisz/Fink/Dressel/Fallon to all not medal seems pretty wild.
Only 2 American men in the top 5 of all events! Fink and Dressel! Not a good sign for Paris?
Guiliano!
Estoy de acuerdo 👍 preocupante
Shaine Casas in 200 IM
and chris giuliano and hunter armstrong. not ideal but there are also plenty of dependable taper swimmers that’ll be top 5 come trials (finke, foster, even alexy)
Dressel is also a big taper swimmer and I think he could do 50 flat or sub 50 in 100 fly considering he’s already in the top 5 right now.
Totally agree. That is why I ended with a question mark!
A wish that is devotedly hoped for, but I’m thinkin’ perhaps not paris 2024
Probably gonna wait until trials and Murphy also gonna be there too in the 100 back.
Am I the only one who’s annoyed by the inconsistency in how we discuss top times?
Most of the time I hear this discussed as “top times in the world this year” but in this article we’re talking about the 2023-2024 LCM season. When did this begin, and when does it end? I’d much rather stick to top times in the world this year.
In any case, I don’t consider the 2022 Asian games (held in September 2023) to be part of the current long course season. That was last season.
What transpired in September and October last year has hardly any bearing this year since athletes can regress in a short period time:
Zhang Yufei
W 100 FL
09/27/2023 – 55.86
04/20/2024 – 56.36
You know your example makes no sense right?
A little premature since France, the host country, has yet to conduct its Olympic Team Trials?
Leon Marchand, anyone?
Wanna bet Marchand “underperforms” with 1 gold – and not a lot else?