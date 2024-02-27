Keep This Handy: Paris 2024 Olympic Trials Dates Worldwide

With the 2024 Olympic Games on the horizon, we are officially entering the Olympic Trials season around the world.

Already in March, we have a slew of competitions that will help determine who will be diving in just 150 days from now in Paris.

It’s important to note that although some countries will be hosting their national championships/trials, that particular meet may not be the only opportunity for swimmers to earn Olympic qualification.

For instance, Italy is hosting its national championships starting on March 5th; however, athletes can still fill remaining roster spots at the Sette Colli Trophy taking place in early summer.

We’ll be sure to include the individual nation’s Olympic qualifying criteria in our previews and recaps of the specific Trials meets below.

As a refresher, World Aquatics set the Olympic qualification time window from March 1, 2023 to June 23, 2024.

World Aquatics Official Qualifying Procedure for 2024 Olympic Games

I’ll still publish the High-Level International Meets schedule per month to capture additional Olympic-qualifying opportunities that are not specifically a national Trials (the Mare Nostrum competitions, for example).

March

ITALY: Italian Championships, March 5th – March 10th

JAPAN: Japan Swim, March 17th – March 24th

KOREA: Korean Swimming Championships, March 22nd – March 27th

TURKEY: Turkish Age & Senior Trials, March 22nd – March 24th

BULGARIA: Bulgarian Open Team Championships, March 29th – March 31st

PORTUGAL: Portuguese Open, March 30th – April 2nd

April

GREAT BRITAIN: British Swimming Championships, April 2nd – April 7th

LITHUANIA: Lithuanian National Championships, April 3rd – April 6th

SWITZERLAND: Swiss National Championships, April 4th – April 7th

SWEDEN: Swim Open Stockholm, April 5th – April 8th

SOUTH AFRICA: South African National Championships, April 8th – April 13th

HUNGARY: Hungarian National Championships, April 9th – April 12th

NEW ZEALAND: New Zealand National Championships, April 9th – April 13th

DENMARK: Danish Open, April 11th – April 14th

NETHERLANDS: Eindhoven Qualification Meet, April 11th – April 14th

ICELAND: Icelandic National Championships, April 12th – April 14th

ROMANIA: Romanian National Championships, April 17th – April 21st

CHINA: Chinese Nationals, April 19th – April 27th

BELGIUM: Open Belgian Championships, April 19th – April 21st

GERMANY: Berlin Swim Open, April 19th – April 21st

GERMANY: German National Championships, April 25th – April 28th

POLAND: Polish National Championships, April 25th – April 28th

May

LATVIA: Latvian Championships, May 2nd – May 4th

UKRAINE: Ukrainian National Championships, May 5th – May 8th

BRAZIL: Brazilian Swimming Trophy, May 6th – May 11th

HONG KONG: Olympic Invitational Trial I, May 11th – May 12th

CANADA: Canadian Olympic & Paralympic Trials, May 13th – May 19th

KAZAKHSTAN: Kazakhstan National Championships, May 13th – May 17th

GREECE: Greek National Championships, May 17th – May 19th

SLOVENIA: Slovenian Open National Championships, May 17th -May 19th

GERMANY: May 22nd – May 26th

IRELAND: Irish Open Championships, May 22nd – May 26th

June