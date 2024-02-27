Keep This Handy: Paris 2024 Olympic Trials Dates Worldwide

With the 2024 Olympic Games on the horizon, we are officially entering the Olympic Trials season around the world.
Already in March, we have a slew of competitions that will help determine who will be diving in just 150 days from now in Paris.
It’s important to note that although some countries will be hosting their national championships/trials, that particular meet may not be the only opportunity for swimmers to earn Olympic qualification.
For instance, Italy is hosting its national championships starting on March 5th; however, athletes can still fill remaining roster spots at the Sette Colli Trophy taking place in early summer.
We’ll be sure to include the individual nation’s Olympic qualifying criteria in our previews and recaps of the specific Trials meets below.
As a refresher, World Aquatics set the Olympic qualification time window from March 1, 2023 to June 23, 2024.
World Aquatics Official Qualifying Procedure for 2024 Olympic Games
I’ll still publish the High-Level International Meets schedule per month to capture additional Olympic-qualifying opportunities that are not specifically a national Trials (the Mare Nostrum competitions, for example).
March
- ITALY: Italian Championships, March 5th – March 10th
- JAPAN: Japan Swim, March 17th – March 24th
- KOREA: Korean Swimming Championships, March 22nd – March 27th
- TURKEY: Turkish Age & Senior Trials, March 22nd – March 24th
- BULGARIA: Bulgarian Open Team Championships, March 29th – March 31st
- PORTUGAL: Portuguese Open, March 30th – April 2nd
April
- GREAT BRITAIN: British Swimming Championships, April 2nd – April 7th
- LITHUANIA: Lithuanian National Championships, April 3rd – April 6th
- SWITZERLAND: Swiss National Championships, April 4th – April 7th
- SWEDEN: Swim Open Stockholm, April 5th – April 8th
- SOUTH AFRICA: South African National Championships, April 8th – April 13th
- HUNGARY: Hungarian National Championships, April 9th – April 12th
- NEW ZEALAND: New Zealand National Championships, April 9th – April 13th
- DENMARK: Danish Open, April 11th – April 14th
- NETHERLANDS: Eindhoven Qualification Meet, April 11th – April 14th
- ICELAND: Icelandic National Championships, April 12th – April 14th
- ROMANIA: Romanian National Championships, April 17th – April 21st
- CHINA: Chinese Nationals, April 19th – April 27th
- BELGIUM: Open Belgian Championships, April 19th – April 21st
- GERMANY: Berlin Swim Open, April 19th – April 21st
- GERMANY: German National Championships, April 25th – April 28th
- POLAND: Polish National Championships, April 25th – April 28th
May
- LATVIA: Latvian Championships, May 2nd – May 4th
- UKRAINE: Ukrainian National Championships, May 5th – May 8th
- BRAZIL: Brazilian Swimming Trophy, May 6th – May 11th
- HONG KONG: Olympic Invitational Trial I, May 11th – May 12th
- CANADA: Canadian Olympic & Paralympic Trials, May 13th – May 19th
- KAZAKHSTAN: Kazakhstan National Championships, May 13th – May 17th
- GREECE: Greek National Championships, May 17th – May 19th
- SLOVENIA: Slovenian Open National Championships, May 17th -May 19th
- GERMANY: May 22nd – May 26th
- IRELAND: Irish Open Championships, May 22nd – May 26th
June
- ISRAEL: Israel Olympic Trials, June 5th – June 8th
- BOSNIA & HERZEGOVINA: Summer National Championships, June 8th – June 9th
- AUSTRALIA: Australian Swimming Trials, June 10th – June 15th
- SINGAPORE: Singapore National Championships, June 12th – June 15th
- COLOMBIA: Colombian National Championships, June 12th – June 16th
- CZECHIA: Czech National Championships, June 13th – June 17th
- NETHERLANDS: Dutch National Championships, June 13th – June 16th
- USA: U.S. Olympic Team Trials, June 15th – June 23rd
- HONG KONG: Olympic Invitational Trial II, June 15th & 16th
- FRANCE: French Elite Championships, June 16th – June 21st
- SPAIN: Spanish Trials, June 18th – June 22nd
- BAHAMAS: Bahamas National Championships, June 20th – June 24th
Trial season is the most fun. We imagine the excitement of the Olympics while watching the world rankings updated daily.
The real Race for Paris can begin (Congrats Retta)
How many world records between May 13th – May 19th ?
I’d love to see two, like last year!
My guess is 400 IM, 200 IM, and perhaps 400 FR, so 2-3