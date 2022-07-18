FINA Publishes Official Qualifying Procedure For Aquatics Events At Paris 2024

FINA announced Monday the official qualifying procedure for the aquatics events at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, with just under two years to go until the Games commence in the French capital.

There will once again be 49 medal events across the five aquatics disciplines in Paris—the same number we saw in Tokyo—and the swimming competition will expand to a new nine-day schedule for the first time.

Back in April, FINA published the qualification standards for swimming on its website, but was quick to claim they were outdated and not correct (or at least not “final”).

As it turns out, the time standards published Monday mirror those released in April, though there was a key change in the relay qualification procedure (more on that below).

The qualifying period for individual events will begin on March 1, 2023 and run through June 23, 2024.

PARIS 2024 QUALIFYING STANDARDS

RELAY QUALIFICATION

The original document published in April said that the top 12 teams from the 2023 World Championships in Fukuoka would qualify for the Olympic Games in the corresponding relay event, and the next four-fastest countries within the qualifying period would earn the final spots (the relay qualification period is slightly shorter, ending on May 31, 2024).

However, with the confirmation of the 2024 World Championships to be held in Doha, Qatar in February, the relay qualification process has changed.

Now just the top three countries at the 2023 World Championships will qualify for the corresponding relay event in Paris, with a tie for third meaning four teams will book their spot.

The remaining 13 spots (or 12 if there’s a tie) will come from the top 13 finishers from the 2024 Worlds in Doha, minus the countries already qualified.

Several swimmers have been critical about the timing of the 2024 World Championships, which come just over five months before the start of the Olympics, but nations will need to field a team strong enough to place in the relays if they want to race them in Paris (if they don’t medal in Fukuoka).

The pool swimming competition in Paris will kick off on July 27 and run through August 4, with finals contested in the evening.

Below, find a brief breakdown of the qualifying process for the other aquatics disciplines, courtesy of FINA.

Marathon Swimming

Marathon swimming, held in the River Seine in the shadow of the Eiffel Tower, at Pont d’Iena, and will take place from 8-9 August.

A total of 44 athletes – 22 men and 22 women – will qualify to compete in the men’s and women’s Marathon Swimming events, with athletes qualifying through the 21st FINA World Championships in Doha, Qatar. Pool swimmers that achieve the automatic Olympic Qualification Time in either the 800m or 1500m freestyle will be eligible to compete for their country in the Paris 2024 Marathon Swimming event.

Official Qualifying Procedure: Paris 2024 Qualification System – Marathon Swimming

Water Polo

Water Polo will see 12 men’s teams and 10 women’s teams, 264 athletes in total, in action at the 6,000 capacity Aquatics Centre for the Preliminaries Phase, from 27 July – 4 August, and then will continue at the Paris La Defense Arena for the Finals Phase from 5-11 August.

Official Qualifying Procedure: Paris 2024 Qualification System – Water Polo

Diving

Diving will see 136 athletes compete at the Aquatics Centre from 27 July to 10 August. This venue will also host the world’s best artistic swimmers and water polo athletes.

Eight diving medal events per gender are on the Paris 2024 Olympic programme.

Official Qualifying Procedure: Paris 2024 Qualification System – Diving

Artistic Swimming

In artistic swimming, 96 athletes will compete at the Aquatics Centre, the only permanent sports facility to be built for the Paris 2024 Games, from 5-10 August.

Artistic Swimming will have two medal events, the Duets and Teams, on the Paris 2024 Olympic programme.