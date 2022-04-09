Paris 2024 Unveils New Nine Day Format For Swimming

This week, the Paris 2024 organizers unveiled the competition schedule for the Games.
Pool swimming kicks off on Saturday, July 27th and runs through August 4th at the Paris La Defense Arena. Prelims return to the morning session (11:00 am CET) and finals to the evening (8:30 pm CET), after the opposite timing took place last year in Tokyo.
The major change to the schedule is that the competition will take place over nine days as opposed to the eight-day format. The extra day means that there will be eight prelim sessions and nine finals, opening the door for changes to the event schedule.
Organizers have not yet released the meet’s order of events. However, the extra day will most likely be used to alleviate schedules of swimmers who would typically have to swim an individual event and a relay in the same session. It also frees up a packed schedule that saw three new events added last year–the men’s 800 free, the women’s 1500 free, and the mixed 4×100 medley relay.
Since the Sydney Games in 2000, the eight-day schedule has been used at the majority of Olympics. The two exceptions are the Beijing and Tokyo Olympics, which used a “flipped” schedule of finals in the morning and prelims in the evening to sync with U.S primetime. With this format, day one featured only a prelims session and the last day ran only a finals session. Thus, competition stretched over nine days but still featured the same number of sessions as an the traditional 8 day meet (including 8 finals sessions)
Before 2000, swimming’s competition schedule was not standardized and changed with each Olympics. The Atlanta Olympics used a seven-day format, which hadn’t been used since 1984, as the Barcelona Games ran a six-day meet and the 1988 Games in Seoul used an eight-day schedule.
USA Swimming confirmed that U.S Trials will continue to mimic the Olympic format and will use the nine-day format as well.
The one double I hope they clean up is the 200 free/200 IM double for the women that forces all the best Americans to choose how to make the team.
There isn’t a format/order of events that will make everyone happy…that isn’t possible!
It’s about making ME happy though!
100 Free SF and 4×200 relay being in the same session didn’t sit well with my spirit, so change that please
I want stroke 50s
Watch them fix everything but the 200BK/200IM double.
The 400 Free being 17 minutes after the 400 IM as well, feels like they’re might be some crossover there
Summer Macintosh and Brendan(Brendon?) Smith are the first two that come up in my mind.
*stares in Emma Weyant*
She’s not seriously competitive in the 4 FR
Sad jeah noises
I would love to see the relays stretched out as much as possible over all nine days, and I think it would be kind of fun to start the meet with the mixed medley (it also allows countries to set their teams in advance and not wait until the last minute) and then end it, as usual with the women’s and men’s medleys. Something like this:
Day 2: 400 mixed medley
Day 3: women’s 400 free relay
Day 4: men’s 400 free relay
Day 6: women’s 800 free relay
Day 7: men’s 800 free relay
Day 9: women’s and men’s medley relays
I quite like starting the meet with the women’s 4×100 free.
I think one definite advantage of starting with the mixed medley is that the swimmers can be set in stone during training camp based largely upon their finish at trials, and there won’t be any of this stuff where we have to wait to see who is swimming well and then try to figure out if we can squeeze one more race out of Caleb Dressel or whether Michael Andrew or Reagan Smith have scheduling conflicts that evening. And for whatever reason, I like the symmetry of starting and ending the meet with medley relays.
Room for what would genuinely be the best event of the calender, the 4×200 Medley Relay?