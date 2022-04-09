Phoebe Cooper Breaks British 13-Year-Olds Record in 200 IM

2022 BRITISH SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

13-year old Phoebe Cooper broke another National Age Record on day 5 of the 2022 British Swimming Championships.

The young phenom won the open “B” final of the women’s 200 IM in 2:17.19. That takes 1.2 seconds off the old British Record for 13-year olds that was set in 2018 by Katie Shanahan in 2:18.39.

It’s also the fastest swim by an English 13-year old by an even bigger margin: Ciara Schlosshan was 2:19.31 in 2015.

Splits Comparison:

Previous English Best – 13 YO New British Age Record Ciara Schlosshan Phoebe Cooper Fly 29.88 28.44 Back 36.07 36.51 Breast 41.75 39.74 Free 31.61 32.5 Final Time 2:19.31 2:17.19

Note: Shanahan’s swim was done at the 2015 Brodies Schools Swimming Championships, and we haven’t been able to locate any splits.

Cooper is now the 67th-best British swimmer ever of any age in this event.

Cooper’s Other Results this week:

400 IM – 4:54.23

50 fly – 27.50

200 fly – 2:18.14

The 50 fly time was also a British Record for 13-year olds, clearing Sophie Freeman’s 2017 time of 27.97.

Shanahan, who herself is still only 17 years old, has represented Great Britain at a number of international meets, including most recently the 2021 World Short Course Championships.