Phoebe Cooper Breaks British 13-Year-Olds Record in 200 IM

2022 BRITISH SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Tuesday, April 5th – Sunday, April 10th
- Ponds Forge International Sports Centre, Sheffield
- LCM (50m)
- World Championships & Commonwealth Games-qualifying competition
- British Swimming 2022 Budapest Selection Policy
- Commonwealth Games Selection Policies vary by home nation
13-year old Phoebe Cooper broke another National Age Record on day 5 of the 2022 British Swimming Championships.
The young phenom won the open “B” final of the women’s 200 IM in 2:17.19. That takes 1.2 seconds off the old British Record for 13-year olds that was set in 2018 by Katie Shanahan in 2:18.39.
It’s also the fastest swim by an English 13-year old by an even bigger margin: Ciara Schlosshan was 2:19.31 in 2015.
Splits Comparison:
|Previous English Best – 13 YO
|
New British Age Record
|Ciara Schlosshan
|Phoebe Cooper
|Fly
|29.88
|28.44
|Back
|36.07
|36.51
|Breast
|41.75
|39.74
|Free
|31.61
|32.5
|Final Time
|2:19.31
|2:17.19
Note: Shanahan’s swim was done at the 2015 Brodies Schools Swimming Championships, and we haven’t been able to locate any splits.
Cooper is now the 67th-best British swimmer ever of any age in this event.
Cooper’s Other Results this week:
- 400 IM – 4:54.23
- 50 fly – 27.50
- 200 fly – 2:18.14
The 50 fly time was also a British Record for 13-year olds, clearing Sophie Freeman’s 2017 time of 27.97.
Shanahan, who herself is still only 17 years old, has represented Great Britain at a number of international meets, including most recently the 2021 World Short Course Championships.
She looks a special talent, certainly not Mcintoshian levels of quality yet but she looks so good in so many events both sprint and endurance, plus she’ll improve very quickly at her age, exciting times