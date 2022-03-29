Peaty Is Indeed Entered In 200 Breast For British Championships (Psychs)

2022 BRITISH SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Tuesday, April 5th – Sunday, April 10th

Ponds Forge International Sports Centre, Sheffield

LCM (50m)

World Championships & Commonwealth Games-qualifying competition

British Swimming 2022 Budapest Selection Policy

Commonwealth Games Selection Policies vary by home nation

Draft Entries

The 2022 British Swimming Championships are nearly upon us, with the all-important qualifying competition slated to begin on Tuesday, April 5th.

Taking place at the storied Ponds Forge International Sports Centre in Sheffield, the 6-day affair represents the sole Trials meet for the FINA World Championships in Budapest.

Per the revised British Swimming Selection Policy (dated 03/21/22) for the inserted 2022 FINA World Championships, anyone having placed in the top 6 of an individual event at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo has pre-qualified for Budapest.

These swimmers include the following:

Kathleen Dawson – 100m back

Tom Dean – 200m free

Luke Greenbank – 200m back

Daniel Jervis – 1500m free

Max Litchfield – 400m IM

Ben Proud – 50m free

Molly Renshaw – 200m breast

Duncan Scott – 200m free & 200m IM

James Wilby – 100m & 200m breast

Abbie Wood – 200m IM

Additionally, athletes winning a relay medal who swam as a part of the team in the event final in Tokyo will also be selected. These include the following not already named: Freya Anderson, James Guy, Anna Hopkin, Matt Richards.

With a maximum roster size capped at 30, this means there are just over half of the slots available to be filled via performances rendered at these British Swimming Championships.

Athletes must place 1st or 2nd in the event, plus their times must equal or better the stiff qualification marks set by British Swimming.

As has always been the case, upper echelons of the British swimming coaching staff may nominate additional athletes for selection at their complete discretion.

The usual suspects that comprise the arsenal of British Swimming are set to compete, including Olympic champion Tom Dean, multi-Olympic medalist Duncan Scott, versatile James Guy, IM and breaststroker Abbie Wood, and two-time European short course champion Freya Anderson.

Of note, world record holder and multi-Olympic gold medalist Adam Peaty kept true to his word so far in that he is indeed entered in the 200m breast.

As we reported, Peaty said earlier this year, “I’m going to probably swim the 200m at trials, just to see how it goes.”

He has one swim under his belt in this ‘off’ event, having raced the 2breast at the FFN Golden Tour. There in Marseille, the 27-year-old posted a time of 2:14.48, his seed time for these Trials.

Another swimmer to watch includes Swansea’s Medi Harris, the rising backstroker who put up some promising times already this year at the British Universities & Colleges (BUCS) Championships. She took down a Georgia Davies record with a swift 100m back time of 59.30, lowering that to 59.24 just weeks later at the McCullagh International.

Lewis Burras has the potential to cause disruption in the men’s 100m freestyle, having earlier this year held the top time in the world with his 48.45 at the Edinburgh International Swim Meet.

Finally, the man who possesses an incredible event range, Scott has entered the 50m breast, 100m free, 200m free, 200m IM and 400m IM. The latter is especially interesting, given Scotland’s most decorated Olympian recently threw down a lifetime best in the event.

At the aforementioned Edinburgh International Swim Meet, 24-year-old Scott logged a time of 4:15.44, a mark already fewer than 2 seconds away from the British Swimming-mandated qualification mark.

We also noticed that Molly Renshaw is missing from these psychs and have reached out for comment on her absence.

Additionally, note that these are draft psychs and may not represent the ultimate official entries of all of the athlets.