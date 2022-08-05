2022 Commonwealth Games: Full Results Report & Final Medals Table

2022 COMMONWEALTH GAMES

Friday, July 29 – Wednesday, August 3, 2022

Sandwell Aquatic Center, Birmingham, England

LCM (50m)

The 2022 Commonwealth Games have ended. Below is the final medals table, along with the full tables for the women’s and men’s podiums in all events.

Australia dominated the medal table, winning double the total medals than the next most decorated nation. They also won almost half the gold medals, 25 out of a possible 52. Many of their medals came from the women freestylers: of the 15 medals awarded over the five individual freestyle events, the Australian women won 14. The lone non-Aussie to medal in freestyle was Canadian Summer McIntosh, who won silver in the 400 freestyle.

England and Canada also made frequent trips to the podium. New Zealand had a strong meet too, and Northern Ireland won their first medals in the pool ever at the Commonwealth Games, including Bethany Firth‘s gold in the women’s S14 200 freestyle.

Final Medal Table

Nation Gold Silver Bronze Total Australia 25 21 19 65 England 8 16 8 32 Canada 7 7 6 20 New Zealand 5 2 2 9 South Africa 4 4 3 11 Scotland 2 1 9 12 Northern Ireland 1 1 1 3 Singapore 0 2 0 2 Wales 0 0 2 2 52 54 50 156

Several individual swimmers hit milestones with their medal hauls. Emma McKeon set two, becoming the most decorated athlete at the Commonwealth Games in history, and also the athlete with the most Commonwealth Games gold medals. Duncan Scott became the the most decorated Scottish Commonwealth Games athlete, and Tom Dean won the most medals an English athlete has ever won at a single Games, with seven medals total.

Even though they ran away with the overall medal count, the Aussies were actually just off their total from the 2018 Games, where they amassed 73 medals, 28 of them gold.

While England retained their second spot from 2018, Canada leap-frogged South Africa to take third in the standings. They were powered by Summer McIntosh and Kylie Masse, who each earned three individual medals. On the men’s side, Josh Liendo earned two individual medals, while Nicholas Bennett and Nicolas-Guy Turbide each added a gold medal to the Canucks’ overall count. While Canada equaled its total medal count from 2018 with 20, they upped their gold medal count to seven from the three they won on the Gold Coast four years ago.

Full Medalists Table

Key: WR – World Record, WJR – World Junior Record, CR – Commonwealth Record, GR – Games Record, NR – National Record, OC – Oceanian Record, AM – Americas Record

Women’s Events – Swimming

Event Gold Silver Bronze 50 Freestyle Emma McKeon (AUS), 23.99 Meg Harris (AUS), 24.32 Shayna Jack (AUS), 34.36 100 Freestyle Mollie O’Callaghan (AUS), 52.63 Shayna Jack (AUS), 53.88 Emma McKeon (AUS), 52.94 200 Freestyle Ariarne Titmus (AUS), 1:53.89 GR Mollie O’Callaghan (AUS), 1:54.01 Madi Wilson (AUS), 1:56.17 400 Freestyle Ariarne Titmus (AUS), 3:58.06 GR Summer McIntosh (CAN), 3:59.32 NR Kiah Melverton (AUS), 4:03.12 800 Freestyle Ariarne Titmus (AUS), 8:13.59 CR, GR, OC, NR Kiah Melverton (AUS), 8:16.79 Lani Pallister (AUS), 8:19.16 50 Backstroke Kylie Masse (CAN), 27.31 GR Mollie O’Callaghan (AUS) 27.47 Kaylee McKeown (AUS), 27.58 100 Backstroke Kaylee McKeown (AUS), 58.60 GR Kylie Masse (CAN), 59.73 Medi Harris (WAL), 59.62 200 Backstroke Kaylee McKeown (AUS), 2:05.60 GR Kylie Masse (CAN), 2:07.81 Katie Shanahan (SCO), 2:09.22 50 Breaststroke Lara van Niekerk (RSA), 29.73 GR Imogen Clark (ENG), 30.02 NR Chelsea Hodges (AUS), 30.05 OC 100 Breaststroke Lara van Niekerk (RSA), 1:05.47 Tatjana Schoenmaker (RSA), 1:06.68 Chelsea Hodges (AUS), 1:07.05 200 Breaststroke Tatjana Schoenmaker (RSA), 2:21.96 Jenna Strauch (AUS), 2:23.65 Kaylene Corbett (RSA), 2:23.67 50 Butterfly Emma McKeon (AUS), 25.90 Holly Barratt (AUS)/Erin Gallagher (RSA) NR, 26.05 – 100 Butterfly Maggie MacNeil (CAN), 56.36 GR Emma McKeon (AUS), 56.38 Brianna Throssell (AUS), 57.50 200 Butterfly Elizabeth Dekkers (AUS), 2:07.28 Laura Stephens (ENG), 2:07.90 Brianna Throssell (AUS), 2:08.32 200 IM Summer McIntosh (CAN), 2:08.70 WJR Kaylee McKeown (AUS), 2:09.52 Abbie Wood (ENG), 2:10.68 400 IM Summer McIntosh (CAN), 4:29.01 WJR, CR, GR, AM, NR Kiah Melverton (AUS), 4:36.78 Katie Shanahan (SCO), 4:39.37 4×100 Freestyle Relay Australia, 3:30.64 England, 3:36.62 Canada, 3:37.25 4×200 Freestyle Relay Australia, 7:39.29 WR Canada, 7:51.98 England, 7:57.11 4×100 Medley Relay Australia, 3:54.44 Canada, 3:56.69 England, 3:59.44

Women’s Events – Para Swimming

Event Gold Silver Bronze 50 Freestyle S13 Katja Dedekind (AUS), 36.56 Hannah Russell (ENG), 27.67 Kirralee Hayes (AUS), 28.24 100 Freestyle S9 Sophie Pascoe (NZL), 1:02.95 Emily Beecroft (AUS), 1:03.74 Toni Shaw (SCO), 1:03.75 200 Freestyle S14 Bethany Firth (NIR), 2:07.02 Jessica-Jane Applegate (AUS), 2:08.58 Louise Fiddes (ENG), 2:11.22 100 Backstroke S8 Alice Tai (ENG), 1:13.64 Tupou Neiufi (NZL), 1:17.91 Lily Rice (WAL), 1:23.06 100 Breaststroke SB6 Maisie Summers-Newton (ENG), 1:32.72 Grace Harvey (ENG), 1:43.29 Camille Bérubé (CAN), 1:43.81 200 IM SM10 Jasmine Greenwood (AUS), 2:33.29 Aurélie Rivard (CAN), 2:34.26 Keira Stephens (AUS), 2:36.68

Men’s Events – Swimming

Event Gold Silver Bronze 50 Freestyle Ben Proud (ENG), 21.36 Lewis Burras (ENG), 21.88 Josh Liendo (CAN), 22.02 100 Freestyle Kyle Chalmers (AUS), 47.51 Tom Dean (ENG), 47.89 Duncan Scott (SCO), 48.27 200 Freestyle Duncan Scott (SCO), 1:45.02 Tom Dean (ENG), 1:45.41 Elijah Winnington (AUS), 1:45.62 400 Freestyle Elijah Winnington (AUS), 3:43.06 Sam Short (AUS), 3:45.07 Mack Horton (AUS), 3:46.49 1500 Freestyle Sam Short (AUS), 14:48.54 Daniel Wiffen (NIR), 14:51.79 NR Luke Turley (ENG), 15:12.79 50 Backstroke Andrew Jeffcoat (NZL), 24.65 NR Pieter Coetze (RSA), 24.77 Javier Acevedo (CAN), 24.97 NR 100 Backstroke Pieter Coetze (RSA), 53.78 Brodie Williams (ENG), 53.91 Bradley Woodward (AUS), 54.06 200 Backstroke Brodie Williams (ENG), 1:56.40 Bradley Woodward (AUS), 1:56.41 Pieter Coetze (RSA), 1:56.77 50 Breaststroke Adam Peaty (ENG), 26.76 Sam Williamson (AUS), 26.97 Ross Murdoch (SCO), 27.32 100 Breaststroke James Wilby (ENG), 59.24 Zac Stubblety-Cook (AUS), 59.52 Sam Williamson (AUS), 59.82 200 Breaststroke Zac Stubblety-Cook (AUS), 2:08.07 James Wilby (ENG), 2:08.59 Ross Murdoch (SCO), 2:10.41 50 Butterfly Ben Proud (ENG), 22.81 GR Teong Tzen Wei (SGP), 23.21 Cameron Gray (NZL), 23.27 NR 100 Butterfly Josh Liendo (CAN), 51.24 Matt Temple (AUS)/James Guy (ENG), 51.40 – 200 Butterfly Lewis Clareburt (NZL), 1:55.60 Chad Le Clos (RSA), 1:55.89 James Guy (ENG), 1:56.77 200 IM Duncan Scott (SCO), 1:56.88 GR Tom Dean (ENG), 1:57.01 Lewis Clareburt (NZL), 1:57.59 400 IM Lewis Clareburt (NZL), 4:08.70 CR, OC, NR Brendon Smith (AUS), 4:10.15 Duncan Scott (SCO), 4:11.27 4×100 Freestyle Relay Australia, 3:11.12 GR England, 3:11.73 Canada, 3:13.01 4×200 Freestyle Relay Australia, 7:04.96 GR England, 7:07.50 Scotland, 7:09.33 4×100 Medley Relay England, 3:31.80 Australia, 3:31.88 Scotland, 3:35.11

Men’s Events – Para Swimming

Event Gold Silver Bronze 50 Freestyle S7 Matthew Levy (AUS), 28.95 Soong Toi Wei (SGP), 29.10 Christian Sadie (RSA), 29.78 50 Freestyle S13 Nicolas-Guy Turbide (CAN), 24.32 Stephen Clegg (SCO), 24.33 Jacob Templeton (AUS), 24.47 200 Freestyle S14 Nicholas Bennett (CAN), 1:54.97 GR Benjamin Hance (AUS), 1:55.50 Jack Ireland (AUS), 1:56.15 100 Backstroke S9 Timothy Hodge (AUS), 1:01.88 GR Jesse Reynolds (AUS), 1:03.65 Barry McClements (NIR), 1:05.09 100 Breaststroke SB8 Joshua Wilmer (NZL), 1:14.12 Timothy Hodge (AUS), 1:14.19 Blake Cochrane (AUS), 1:18.97 100 Butterfly S10 Col Pearse (AUS), 56.91 Alex Saffy (AUS), 57.53 James Hollis (ENG), 58.55

Mixed Events – Swimming