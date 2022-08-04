Changeup In Top 3 Medal-Earning Nations At 2022 Commonwealth Games

2022 COMMONWEALTH GAMES

Friday, July 29 – Wednesday, August 3, 2022

Sandwell Aquatic Center, Birmingham, England

LCM (50m)

Now that the 2022 Commonwealth Games have concluded, let’s take stock of the overall swimming and para swimming medal table.

As expected, the nation of Australia ran away with the most medals, collecting a remarkable 65 pieces of hardware over the course of the competition. In all, 25 of them were gold, 21 were silver and 19 were bronze medals.

As dominant as the Aussies were, they were just off their grand total from 4 years ago in the Gold Coast. There, they amassed 73 total medals, including 28 gold at the home Games.

England remained in the runner-up position behind Australia, just as they did in 2018. However, the nation increased its total by 33%. This year they collected 32 medals in all, including 8 gold, while the previous edition saw England grab 24 medals, with 9 gold.

Instead of South Africa rounding out the top 3 as it did in 2018, this year it was Canada who landed in the 3rd spot on the overall swimming and para swimming medal table.

Fueled with the help of Josh Liendo, Nicolas Guy-Turbide, Nicholas Bennett, Kylie Masse, Maggie MacNeil, Summer McIntosh and more, Canada equaled its medal haul from 2018 with 20. However, 4 years ago the nation reaped just 3 gold, whereas this time around they earned 7.

After a medal drought, Northern Ireland got on the board for the first time in Games history this year with a total of 3 medals, 1 of each color.

Medalists for NIR included Bethany Firth who took gold in the women’s 200m free S14 class, while Daniel Wiffen scored silver in the men’s 15000m free and Barry McClements brought home the bronze in the men’s 100m back S9 class.

Nations dropping off the medal table from 2018 until now include Jamaica and Trinidad & Tobago.

In 2018, now-retired breaststroking ace Alia Atkinson snagged silver in the women’s 50m breast for Jamaica. Dylan Carter of TTO was unable to repeat a podium performance in the men’s 50m fly where he won silver at the 2018 edition.