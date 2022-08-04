TAC Titans Break National Age Group Record Even Without Star Swimmer

2022 FUTURES CHAMPIONSHIPS- CARY

July 27-30, 2022

Triangle Aquatic Center, Cary, NC

LCM (50 meters)

Results on Meet Mobile “2022 Futures Championships – Cary NC”

Web Results

A group of swimmers from the TAC Titans broke a National Age Group Record at last weekend’s Futures Championships in Cary, North Carolina, even racing without the team’s superstar in the age group.

Showing off the depth of the club, a group of 17-18 girls swam a 4:08.71 in the 400 medley relay. That broke the 2014 record of 4:11.47 by more than two-and-a-half seconds. The old record was set by the King Aquatic Club in Seattle, and was part of a fairly-old set of relay records in this age group when compared to most.

The TAC team of Taylor Morris, Samantha Armand, Charlotte Hook, and Keelan Cotter combined for the new record-setting effort in their home pool. The team didn’t have Tokyo 2020 Olympian Claire Curzan, who was across the country in Irvine, but the team still has plenty of other stars – including National Team member Charlotte Hook.

Splits Comparison:

Hook’s butterfly leg was a huge difference maker for TAC as they annihilated the old record. She alone was almost five seconds faster than VanderWel was on the old KING record-setting relay.

The 15-18 record, which allows for younger swimmers to join the action, remains at a 4:06.93, set by the Elmbrook Swim Club in Wisconsin in 2021.

Hook will join Curzan at Stanford next fall, while the other three members of the team all return to TAC for another season. Morris will swim for Michigan in 2023, Armand will swim for UNC, and Cotter will swim for NC State.

Individually, Hook won the 100 fly (59.04) and 200 fly (2:09.26) at the Futures meet. In total, the group combined for 11 A-final finishes at the Cary Futures meet.