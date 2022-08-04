High-Level International Meets For August 2022

The 2022 Commonwealth Games have concluded which means we now can turn our attention to the 2022 European Championships which kick off on August 11th.

Although that is the major event on the August calendar, there are several other competitions on which to keep our eyes as we move through the summer. The rebirth of the Duel in the Pool between Australia and the United States is set for later this month, as are the 2022 Junior Pan Pacific Championships.

Please let me know in the comments of any meets I may have missed inadvertently.

08/07 – 08/12 Niagara Canada Games (CAN)

08/11 – 08/12 69th National Public University Championships (JPN)

08/11 – 08/17 European Aquatics Championships (ITA)

08/11 – 08/14 South African National Short Course Invitational Championships (RSA)

08/15 – 08/18 90th Japan High School Championships (JPN)

08/20 – 08/25 XV CANA Senior African Championships (TUN)

08/20 – 08/21 Duel in the Pool (AUS)

08/22 – 08/26 45th national JOC Summer Championships (JPN)

08/24 – 08/27 Junior Pan Pacific Championships

08/29 – 08/31 Japan Studen Championships (JPN)