2022 Summer Junior Nationals: Day 5 Prelims Live Recap

2022 SPEEDO JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS

FRIDAY PRELIMS HEAT SHEET

The final day of the 2022 Summer Junior National Championship in Irvine, CA is here. This morning’s prelims session will be a short one, featuring just the 200 IM and 50 free. Today will also feature timed finals of the boys 800 free and girls 1500 free, the fastest heat of which will be swum with finals, as per usual protocol. The early heats will kick off at 2:05 PM local timed and will be swum slowest to fastest.

The boys 50 free ought to be a fun race today. Bend Swim Club 17-year-old Diggory Dillingham will be making an appearance, coming in as the top seed with his speedy personal best of 22.48. Dillingham swam the 100 free earlier in the meet, but took 59th in prelims with a 52.09, finishing well outside what it took to qualify for finals. However. he’s definitively a better 50 freestyler, so we’ll see what he has in store this morning.

The 50 free also feature Purdue’s Idris Muhammad, swimming for Dynamo Swim Club. Muhmmad anchored the 200 free relay in a blistering 22.26 earlier in the week, so we’ll definitely be keeping an eye on him here. 15-year-old Thomas Heilman (Cavalier Aquatics) comes in as the #2 seed at 22.89. Heilman has swum well this week, having won the boys 100 free and taken 2nd in the 200 free, establishing new lifetime bests in both. He’s hidden in heat 12 of 20, but Jersey Wahoos 16-year-old Henry McFadden is another swimmer to watch out for. The 200 free champion last night and 100 free runner-up earlier in the week, McFadden has been swimming out of his mind this week. he comes in at 23.83, a time which he should have no issue bettering, given the 49.72 he swam in the 100 free this week.

The women’s 50 free has Upper Main Line Y’s Alexa Fulton (17) leading the entrants. Fulton has been 25.39, coming in just 0.01 seconds ahead of Irish Aquatics 16-year-old Lily Christianson. There are 12 girls in the field entered under 26 seconds, sizing this up to be a very deep event.

Boys 400 IM champion Diego Nosack, a 17-year-old out of Tualatin Hills Swim Club, enters as the #3 seed in the boys 200 IM today. He comes in roughly a second behind Inspire Swim Team 17-year-old Nate Germonprez and Dynamo Swim Club 18-year-old Owen McDonald, both of whom are tied for the #1 seed at 2:02.45. Foothills Swim Team 17-year-old Chase Mueller has been swimming exceptionally well this week, and we’ll be looking for him in this event as well. Zionsville Swim Club 18-year-old Will Modglin broke the meet record in the 100 back last night, and will be live in the 200 IM today as well.

Unattached Mission Viejo 18-year-old Justina Kozan only showed up to the meet yesterday, taking 2nd in the girls 200 free. She comes into the 200 IM today as the top seed, entering as the only swimmer under 2:12.

GIRLS 200 IM – PRELIMS

World Junior Record: 2:08.70, Summer McIntosh (CAN) – 2022

Meet Record: 2:12.32, Ella Eastin (2015)

13-14 NAG: 2:12.53, Teagan O’Dell (2021)

15-16 NAG: 2:08.91, Leah Hayes (2022)

17-18 NAG: 2:09.01, Alex Walsh (2019)

Top 8 Qualifiers:

BOYS 200 IM – PRELIMS

World Junior Record: 1:55.94, Michael Phelps (USA) – 2003

Meet Record: 2:00.07, Kyle Whitaker (2009)

13-14 NAG: 2:04.13, Michael Andrew (2014)

15-16 NAG: 1:59.45, Carson Foster (2018)

17-18 NAG: 1:55.94, Michael Phelps (2003)

Top 8 Qualifiers:

GIRLS 50 FREESTYLE – PRELIMS

World Junior Record: 24.17, Claire Curzan (USA) – 2021

Meet Record: 25.07, Marta Ciesla (2015)

13-14 NAG: 25.23, Missy Franklin (2009)

15-16 NAG: 24.17, Claire Curzan (2021)

17-18 NAG: 24.43, Claire Curzan (2022)

Top 8 Qualifiers:

BOYS 50 FREESTYLE – PRELIMS

World Junior Record: 21.75, Michael Andrew (USA) – 2017

Meet Record: 22.13, Vlad Morozov, (2010)

13-14 NAG: 22.95, Thomas Heilman (2021)

15-16 NAG: 22.33, Michael Andrew (2016)

17-18 NAG: 21.53, Caeleb Dressel (2015)

Top 8 Qualifiers: