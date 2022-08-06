2022 U.S. Junior Nationals: Day 5 Finals Live Recap

2022 SPEEDO JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS

FRIDAY FINALS HEAT SHEET

The 2022 US Summer Junior Nationals will wrap up this evening in Irvine with finals swims of the 200 IM and 50 free, the top-seeded heat of the girls 1500 free and boys 800 free, as well as all heats of the 400 medley relay. Carmel Swim Club holds the lead in the combined team and girls team standings, while Dynamo holds the lead in the boys meet. Finals kick off this evening at 5 PM local, 8 PM Eastern.

The session will start with the 200 IMs, with Justina Kozan holding the top seed on the girls side and Flood Aquatics’ Josh Zuchowski holding the top seed on the boys side. The final heat of the 1500 will swim after the 200 IMs, with Maddie Waggoner of the Jersey Wahoos coming is as the top seed ahead of 400 IM champion Chloe Kim of Scarlet Aquatics.

Kristina Paegle, runner-up in the 100 free, comes in as the top qualifier in the girls 50 free, while Bend Swim Club’s Diggory Dillingham comes in as the top qualifier in the boys 50 after being the only swimmer to crack 23 seconds this morning. The individual swims will wrap up with the boys 800, with Andrew Taylor of Tampa Bay Aquatic Club holding the top seed.

The final race of the meet will come in the 400 medley relay, where Elmbrook comes in as the top seed on the girls side and SwimMac comes in as the top seed on the boys side.

GIRLS 200 IM – FINALS

World Junior Record: 2:08.70, Summer McIntosh (CAN) – 2022

Meet Record: 2:12.32, Ella Eastin (2015)

13-14 NAG: 2:12.53, Teagan O’Dell (2021)

15-16 NAG: 2:08.91, Leah Hayes (2022)

17-18 NAG: 2:09.01, Alex Walsh (2019)

Top 8 finishers:

Justina Kozan (Unattached): 2:13.27 Emily Brown (Dublin Community): 2:14.93 Emily Thompson (Greater Somerset County Y): 2:15.74 Katie McCarthy (Edina): 2:17.13 Teagan O’Dell (Irvine Nova): 2:17.16 Camden Doane (King County): 2:17.56 Nicole Rodriguez (Azura): 2:18.45 Elle Scott (Nova of Virginia): 2:18.54

Justina Kozan, who came in as the top qualifier out of the prelims, took care of business tonight by winning the junior national title in 2:13.27. Emily Brown of Dublin took control of the race early in the fly, but Emily Thompson and Kozan gained ground in the backstroke with all three turning roughly even at the halfway point. Kozan made her move on the breaststroke and never looked back.

Brown ended up taking the silver in 2:14.93, while Thompson rounded out the top three with a 2:15.74.

Notably, Elmbrook’s Campbell Stoll dominated the B final in 2:15.58, a time that would have been fast enough for third overall.

BOYS 200 IM – FINALS

World Junior Record: 1:55.94, Michael Phelps (USA) – 2003

Meet Record: 2:00.07, Kyle Whitaker (2009)

13-14 NAG: 2:04.13, Michael Andrew (2014)

(2014) 15-16 NAG: 1:59.45, Carson Foster (2018)

17-18 NAG: 1:55.94, Michael Phelps (2003)

Top 8 finishers:

Will Modglin (Zionsville): 2:01.40 Nate Germonprez (iNspire KC): 2:01.44 Josh Zuchowski (Flood): 2:01.92 Diego Noasck (Tualatin Hills): 2:02.15 Drew Hitchcock (Baylor)/Michael Hochwait (Spokane Wave)/Owen McDonald (Dynamo): 2:03.12 —- —- Harry Belcher (Nova of Virginia)

In a thrilling final, Will Modglin, Josh Zuchowski and Nate Germonprez swam nearly stroke for stroke over the final 100 meters, with Modglin getting his hand on the wall first for the win.

Zuchowski, who won the 200 back earlier this week, made his move on the backstroke and turned first at the 100, though Modglin and Germonprez began to quickly make up ground after the turn and the trio turned together into the final 50 meters.

Modglin and Germonprez began to separate over the final 15 meters, with Modglin having a better finish to secure the junior national title in 2:01.40.

GIRLS 1500 FREESTYLE – FINALS

World Junior Record: 15:28.36, Katie Ledecky (2014)

Meet Record: 16:14.67, Gillian Ryan (2012)

13-14 NAG: 16:11.98, Becca Mann (2012)

15-16 NAG: 15:36.53, Katie Ledecky (2013)

17-18 NAG: 15:27.71, Katie Ledecky (2015)

GIRLS 50 FREESTYLE – FINALS

World Junior Record: 24.17, Claire Curzan (USA) – 2021

Meet Record: 25.07, Marta Ciesla (2015)

13-14 NAG: 25.23, Missy Franklin (2009)

15-16 NAG: 24.17, Claire Curzan (2021)

17-18 NAG: 24.43, Claire Curzan (2022)

BOYS 50 FREESTYLE – FINALS

World Junior Record: 21.75, Michael Andrew (USA) – 2017

(USA) – 2017 Meet Record: 22.13, Vlad Morozov, (2010)

13-14 NAG: 22.95, Thomas Heilman (2021)

15-16 NAG: 22.33, Michael Andrew (2016)

(2016) 17-18 NAG: 21.53, Caeleb Dressel (2015)

BOYS 800 FREESTYLE – FINALS

World Junior Record: 7:45.67, Mack Horton (2013)

Meet Record: 8:01.63, Johannes Calloni

13-14 NAG: 8:08.75, Evan Pinion (2009)

15-16 NAG: 7:52.05, Larsen Jensen (2002)

17-18 NAG: 7:48.09, Larsen Jensen (2003)

GIRLS 400 MEDLEY RELAY – FINALS

Meet Record: 4:08.39, Fort Collins (2016)

15-18 NAG Record: 4:06.93, Elmbrook Swim Club (2021)

BOYS 400 MEDLEY RELAY – FINALS