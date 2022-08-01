2022 U.S. Junior Nationals: Day 1 Finals Live Recap

2022 SPEEDO JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS

MONDAY FINALS HEAT SHEETS

The first finals session of the 2022 US Junior Nationals get underway tonight from Irvine, California. On tap for this session is finals of the 200 fly and 100 breast, the top seeded heat of the girl’s 800 free and boy’s 1500 free, as well as the 200 medley relay for all teams. Finals kick off at 5 PM local, 8 PM Eastern, time.

All eyes will be on Carmel Swim Club’s sibling duo in the 200 fly, as Alex Shackell comes in as the top seed in the girls event and her older brother Aaron comes in as the top seed in the boys event. Alex is the heavy favorite, outpacing the field by three seconds in the prelims, while Aaron will face stiff competition in the form of Cavalier Aquatics’ Thomas Heilman.

After setting a new meet record this morning, Elmbrook’s Lucy Thomas comes in as the top seed in the girl’s 100 breast, while Coronado’s Nick Mahabir comes in as the top seed on the boys side. In the girl’s 800, Longhorn Aquatics’ Jillian Cox comes in as the top seed, nearly 6 seconds clear of the field. In the boy’s 1500, Fullerton’s Matthew Chai comes in seeded under the 2016 meet record and 14 seconds clear of the field.

The session will wrap up with the 4×50 medley relay, where Elmbrook holds the top seed on the girl’s side and SwimMac holds the top seed on the boy’s side.

GIRL’S 200 BUTTERFLY – FINALS

World Junior Record: 2:05.20, Summer McIntosh (2022)

Meet Record: 2:09.02, Olivia Carter (2017)

13-14 NAG: 2:07.01, Mary Meagher (1979)

15-16 NAG: 2:05.96, Mary Meagher (1981)

17-18 NAG: 2:06.39, Regan Smith (2020)

BOY’S 200 BUTTERFLY – FINALS

World Junior Record: 1:53.79, Kristof Milak (2017)

Meet Record: 1:56.54, Andrew Seliskar (2013)

13-14 NAG: 1:59.02, Michael Phelps (2000)

15-16 NAG: 1:54.58, Michael Phelps (2001)

17-18 NAG: 1:53.84, Luca Urlando (2019)

GIRL’S 100 BREASTSTROKE – FINALS

World Junior Record: 1:04.35, Ruta Meilutyte (2013)

Meet Record: 1:08.11, Zoe Bartel (2016)

13-14 NAG: 1:08.09, Amanda Beard (1996)

(1996) 15-16 NAG: 1:07.05, Megan Jendrick (Quann) (2000)

17-18 NAG: 1:04.95, Lydia Jacoby (2021)

BOY’S 100 BREASTSTROKE – FINALS

World Junior Record: 59.01, Nicolo Martinenghi (2017)

Meet Record: 1:00.08, Michael Andrew (2016)

13-14 NAG: 1:03.23, Reece Whitley (2014)

15-16 NAG: 1:00.17, Josh Matheny (2019)

17-18 NAG: 59.82, Michael Andrew (2016)

GIRL’S 800 FREESTYLE- FINALS

World Junior Record: 8:11.00, Katie Ledecky (2014)

Meet Record: 8:30.84, Gillian Ryan (2012)

13-14 NAG: 8:28.54, Becca Mann (2012)

15-16 NAG: 8:13.86, Katie Ledecky (2013)

17-18 NAG: 8:06.68, Katie Ledecky (2016)

BOY’S 1500 FREESTYLE- FINALS

World Junior Record: 14:46.09, Franko Grgic (2019)

Meet Record: 15:16.61, Johannes Calloni (2016)

13-14 NAG: 15:31.03, Jesse Vassallo (1976)

15-16 NAG: 15:03.91, Bobby Hackett (1976)

17-18 NAG: 14:45.29, Larsen Jensen (2004)

GIRL’S 200 MEDLEY RELAY- FINALS

15-18 NAG: 1:51.55 Elmbrook Swim Club (2021)

BOY’S 200 MEDLEY RELAY- FINALS