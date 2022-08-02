2022 U.S. Junior Nationals Day 2: Finals Live Recap

2022 SPEEDO JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS

Night two of US Junior Nationals kicks off at 5 PM Pacific time this evening. On the schedule this evening is finals swims in the 100 free, 400 IM and all heats of the 800 free relay.

Kristina Paegle, an Indiana commit who swims for Indiana Swim Club, dropped a half second this morning to take the top seed in the girl’s 100 free. On the boy’s side, Henry McFadden, fresh off an A final appearance in the 200 fly last night, comes in as the top seed after posting a 50.24 this morning.

Scarlet Aquatics’ Chloe Kim comes in as the top qualifier in the girl’s 400 IM after dropping over four seconds during the prelims, though Team Greenville’s Lilla Bognar is close on her heels. In the boy’s 400 IM, Baylor Swim Club’s Drew Hitchcock dropped nearly 7 and a half seconds to qualify first in 4:24.28, but the top four qualifiers all finished within a second of each other this morning, setting up a potentially thrilling final tonight.

The session will close with the 800 free relays, with Carmel holding the top seed on the girl’s side and SwimMac holding the top seed in the boy’s race.

TUESDAY FINALS HEAT SHEET

GIRL’S 100 FREESTYLE – FINALS

World Junior Record: 52.70, Penny Oleksiak (2016)

Meet Record: 54.03, Missy Franklin (2009)

13-14 NAG: 54.03, Missy Franklin (2009)

15-16 NAG: 53.55, Claire Curzan (2021)

17-18 NAG: 53.25, Simone Manuel (2014)

BOY’S 100 FREESTYLE – FINALS

World Junior Record: 47.13, David Popovici (2022)

Meet Record: 49.06, Vlad Morozov/Andrei Minakov (2010)

13-14 NAG: 51.12, Thomas Heilman (2021)

15-16 NAG: 49.28, Caeleb Dressel (2013)

17-18 NAG: 48.69, Jack Alexy (2021)

GIRL’S 400 IM – FINALS

World Junior Record: 4:29.01, Summer McIntosh (2022)

Meet Record: 4:38.97, Ella Eastin (2013)

13-14 NAG: 4:39.76, Becca Mann (2012)

15-16 NAG: 4:32.67, Katie Grimes (2022)

17-18 NAG: 4:31.78, Elizabeth Beisel (2011)

BOY’S 400 IM – FINALS

World Junior Record: 4:10.02, Ilya Borodin (2021)

Meet Record: 4:14.51, Gunnar Bentz (2014)

13-14 NAG: 4:24.77, Michael Phelps (2000)

15-16 NAG: 4:14.73, Carson Foster (2018)

17-18 NAG: 4:09.09, Michael Phelps (2003)

GIRL’S 800 FREE RELAY – FINALS

15-18 NAG: 8:01.75, North Baltimore (2011)

BOY’S 800 FREE RELAY- FINALS