2022 U.S. Junior Nationals: Team Scoring Analysis

2022 SPEEDO JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS

Top 10 Team Scores

COMBINED

Carmel Swim Club – 440 Dynamo Swim Club – 403 Elmbrook Swim Club – 371 Irvine Novaquatics – 319.5 Rose Bowl Aquatics – 254.5 Nitro Swimming – 236 SwimMAC Carolina – 225 Longhorn Aquatics – 202 SwimAtlanta – 192 Cavalier Aquatics/Piedmont Family Y – 187

BOYS

Dynamo Swim Club – 265 Nitro Swimming – 206 Rose Bowl Aquatics – 178.5 Cavalier Aquatics/Piedmont Family Y – 176 SwimMAC Carolina – 162 Carmel Swim Club – 153 Aquajets Swim Team – 108 SwimAtlanta – 107 Irvine Novaquatics – 99.5 Zionsville Swim Club – 92.5

GIRLS

Elmbrook Swim Club – 310 Carmel Swim Club – 287 Irvine Novaquatics – 220 University of Denver Hilltoppers – 162 Mission Viejo Nadadores – 161 Scarlet Aquatics – 142 Dynamo Swim Club – 138 TIDE Swimming – 120 Longhorn Aquatics – 114 North Baltimore Aquatic Club – 96

The 2022 Summer Junior Nationals is now in the books, so let’s take a moment to examine the final team scores. Carmel Swim Club won the combined team title, while Dynamo Swim Club won the boys’ title, and Elmbrook Swim Club took the girls’ title.

Carmel Swim Club came away with the combined title thanks to a mostly balanced scoring between their boys and girls. CSC came in 2nd in girls scoring, while the boys team finished 6th overall. Here is Carmel Swim Club’s roster from the meet:

Leading the way for Carmel was the sibling duo of Alex Shackell and Aaron Shackell. Alex was one of the highest scoring individuals of the meet, racking up 65 individual points, despite not racing an individual event on the last day of the meet. She swept the girls fly events, winning the 100 fly in 58.33 and the 200 fly in 2:09.44. Just 15 years old, Shackell also took 3rd in the 100 free, and won the ‘B’ final of the 200 free, taking 9th overall. She also was pivotal in Carmel’s relays, helping lead the 800 free relay to victory, the 200 medley and 200 free relays to 2nd place finishes, a 3rd place finish in the 400 free relay, and a 5th place finish in the 400 medley relay.

Impressively, Carmel Swim Club’s ‘B’ girls 400 free relay also scored team points, finishing 14th.

Meanwhile, 17-year-old Aaron Shackell scored 49 points individually, swimming a nearly identical schedule to his sister. Aaron also won the 200 fly, taking the boys event in 1:57.42. He also took 4th in the 400 free and 5th in the 200 free. Shackell was also in the ‘C’ final of the 100 free, finishing 20th overall. While Carmel Swim Club’s boys relays didn’t finish as highly as their girls relays, they still accumulated quite a few points. Their highest finishing boys relay was the 800 free relay, which took 4th. Carmel’s 400 free relay was also on the podium, finishing 5th. The medley relays were strong as well, with the 400 medley coming in 9th and the 200 medley 10th. Their 200 free relay was a little further back, finishing 15th, but that was still good to contribute 4 points to the team score.

Dynamo Swim Club handily won the boys team title, outscoring runner-up Nitro Swimming by 59 points. Dynamo scored massive relay points but had some highly productive individual swimmers as well. 18-year-old Owen McDonald scored 57 points, taking 3rd in the boys 400 IM, 4th in the 200 free, 5th in the 200 IM, 9th in the 200 fly, 14th in the 200 back, and 16th in the 200 back. McDonald was also critical in helping Dynamo’s boys relays to Junior National titles in the 200 medley, 200 free, and 400 free relays. They also took 4th in the 400 medley relay and 6th in the 800 free relay.

Idris Muhammad, who is a rising sophomore at Purdue, but is competing for Dynamo this summer, picked up 26 individual points. Muhammad finished 5th in the boys 100 back and 7th in the 50 free. He also turned some heads in the 200 free relay, where he anchored Dynamo to victory with a sizzling 22.26.

Here is Dynamo Swim Club’s boys team roster for the meet:

The girls team race was probably the most exciting of the meet. Carmel Swim Club was leading the standings heading into the final day of the meet, but Elmbrook Swim Club overtook them during the final session, ultimately winning the girls title by 27 points.

Elmbrook Swim Club was strong in scoring individual points, however, they had a nearly perfect performance in the girls relays. The only relay Elmbrook didn’t win at these Junior Nationals was the 800 free relay, where they finished 2nd to Carmel. In the 200 medley, 400 medley, 200 free, and 400 free relays, EBSC won the title, breaking several 15-18 National Age Group Records as well.

Individually, 16-year-old Lucy Thomas was huge for her team, winning the girls 100 breast and finishing 14th in the 100 free. In a grueling triple on the final day of the meet, Thomas took 12th in the 200 IM before posting a 3rd place finish in the 50 free. She then went on to aid the 400 medley relay to a decisive victory with a 1:09.56 breaststroke split that evening as well.

16-year-old teammate Maggie Wanezek was big for the team too, winning the 100 back and taking 4th in the 200 back. She was also a member of all 5 EBSC relays.

Here is Elmbrook Swim Club’s girls roster for the meet: