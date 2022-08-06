Watch Elmbrook Break 400 Medley Relay NAG, Other Day 5 Race Videos from Juniors

2022 SPEEDO JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS

The final day of competition at the 2022 Junior National Championships in Irvine saw one national age group record fall in the girls 400 medley relay where Elmbrook Swim Club claimed victory in a historic time of 4:06.87. There were also some extremely tight races including a three-way tie for 5th place in the boys’ 200 IM final. We’ve compiled all the race videos of the ‘A’ finals below, courtesy of USA Swimming’s Youtube Channel.

Originally reported by Michael Hamann:

Girls 200 IM – Finals

Top 8 finishers:

Justina Kozan, who came in as the top qualifier out of the prelims, took care of business tonight by winning the junior national title in 2:13.27. Emily Brown of Dublin took control of the race early in the fly, but Emily Thompson and Kozan gained ground in the backstroke with all three turning roughly even at the halfway point. Kozan made her move on the breaststroke and never looked back. Brown ended up taking the silver in 2:14.93, while Thompson rounded out the top three with a 2:15.74.

Boys 200 IM – Finals

Top 8 finishers:

In a thrilling final, Will Modglin, Josh Zuchowski and Nate Germonprez swam nearly stroke for stroke over the final 100 meters, with Modglin getting his hand on the wall first for the win. Zuchowski, who won the 200 back earlier this week, made his move on the backstroke and turned first at the 100, though Modglin and Germonprez began to quickly make up ground after the turn and the trio turned together into the final 50 meters. Modglin and Germonprez began to separate over the final 15 meters, with Modglin having a better finish to secure the junior national title in 2:01.40.

Girls 1500 Freestyle – Finals

Top 8 finishers:

In another thrilling final race, Hayden Miller of Cypress Fairbanks took home the junior national title in 16:28.28. Her and Scarlet Aquatics’ Chloe Kim swam stroke for stroke over the final 150 meters, though Miller was able to charge through the final 50 for the win and a 21 second drop. Kim finished second in 16:28.77, a 7 second drop, just ahead of her teammate, Kate Hurst, who finished 3rd in 16:37.22. Hurst also dropped 7 seconds from her lifetime best.

Girls 50 Freestyle – Finals

Top 8 finishers:

Lily Christianson of Irish Aquatics pulled off the upset win in the girls 50 free, touching first in 25.43. She was just .01 ahead of Indiana Swim Club’s Kristina Paegle, who has to settle for her second sprint free runner-up of the weekend. 100 breast champion Lucy Thomas of Elmbrook Swim Club finished 3rd in 25.50, a new lifetime best for the Stanford commit.

Boys 50 Freestyle – Finals

Top 8 finishers:

Bend Swim Club’s Diggory Dillingham won the boys 50 free in dominant fashion, swimming a 22.50 to win the junior national title by 8 tenths. The swim is just off of his lifetime best of 22.48. Impressively, Will Modglin returned to the pool just 45 minutes after winning the 200 IM to finish 2nd in the 50 free, posting a new lifetime best of 22.80 for the silver. Rounding out the top 3 was Cypress Fairbanks’ Ben Scholl who touched in 22.85.

Boys 800 Freestyle – Finals

Top 8 finishers:

In the second thrilling distance race of the evening, Long Island’s Sean Green and Mason Edmund swam stroke for stroke over the final 100 meters of the race. It was the 15-year-old Green getting his hand on the wall first, just .02 ahead. Both swimmers posted massive new lifetime bests, with Green dropping over 10 seconds and Edmund dropping over 8. Rounding out the top 3 was Tide’s Bobby Dinunzio, who finished in 8:09.34, a new lifetime best by 2 seconds.

Girls 400 Medley Relay – Finals

Top 3 finishers:

Elmbrook Swim Club: 4:06.87 Dynamo Swim Club: 4:11.92 Irvine Novaquatics: 4:12.36

In the top-seeded heat, the Elmbrook Swim Club girls dominated en route to setting a new meet record and 15-18 NAG record. Maggie Wanezek led off in 1:01.36, then Lucy Thomas split a 1:09.56 on the breast. She was followed by Campbell Stoll’s 59.98 fly split and Abby Wanezek closed in 55.97 to secure the record-breaking swim. Their finish all but guarantees a title in the event and secures the women’s team title for Elmbrook, overtaking Carmel on the final day.

Boys 400 Medley Relay – Finals

Top 3 finishers:

Aquajets Swim Team: 3:43.77 Rose Bowl Aquatics: 3:45.56 Nitro Swimming: 3:45.81

In a surprise result, Cavalier Aquatics broke the meet record with a 3:43.77, led by a 52.58 fly split from Thomas Heilman. The record didn’t last long, however, as Aquajets blasted a 3:43.77 in the very next heat. The Aquajets relay was led by a 1:01.49 breast split by Charlie Egeland.