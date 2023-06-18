Australia Names 39 Swimmers to 2023 World Championships Roster

2023 AUSTRALIAN WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP TRIALS

After six days of competition at the 2023 Australian World Championship Trials, 39 swimmers have punched their tickets to the 2023 World Championships in Fukuoka, Japan.

On day six, there were five new qualifiers who both broke the Australian qualifying time and placed within the top two in finals. Three others were already qualified and then earned spots in additional events.

Cam McEvoy was a new addition to the list of qualifiers after winning the 50 free in a time that maintains his place as the second-fastest 50 freestyler in the world this year (21.41). Thomas Nowakowski joined him under the Swimming Australia cut in second place and punched his ticket to Fukuoka.

Shayna Jack won the women’s event in a qualifying time of 24.22. This was a big swim for her after she landed in the 200 free ‘B’ final on day three and it officially secured her a spot on the roster. Emma McKeon, who was already qualified in the 100 fly and 100 free, joined Jack under the qualifying time to add the 50 free to her lineup.

National record holder Brendon Smith won the 400 IM to punch his ticket, smashing his prelims time by 14 seconds (4:10.64). On the women’s side, 19-year-old Jenna Forrester added the 400 IM to her Fukuoka lineup after winning it by nearly five seconds (4:34.89).

Lani Pallister added the 1500 free to her Fukuoka lineup after she won the race tonight in a commanding time of 15:56.31. Moesha Johnson hit the wall second under the Australian qualifying time as well.

Swimming Australia ended the session by announcing their full World Championships roster, decided by head coach Rohan Taylor and the support staff. Due to relay considerations and additional events, not all team members have broken the Swimming Australia qualifying times (which were set faster than the standard World Aquatics ‘A’ cuts.)

This includes 100 fly gold medalist and national record holder Matt Temple who was just .07 shy of the Australian cut. Kiah Melverton also made it after she won silver in the 400 IM, just one second off the Australian cut. They also named 1500 free Australian record holder Maddy Gough who placed third in the event today.

Australian World Championships Individual Event Qualifiers Through Day 6

This list includes swimmers who broke the Swimming Australia qualifying time and placed top two in finals.

Swimming Australia also named:

Full Australian World Championships Roster: