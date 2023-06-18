2023 Australian World Championship Trials: Day 6 Prelims Live Recap

2023 AUSTRALIAN WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP TRIALS
- Tuesday, June 13th – Sunday, June 18th
- Prelims at 10 a.m. local (8 p.m. previous day EDT)/Finals at 7 p.m. local (5 a.m. EDT)
- Melbourne Sports & Aquatic Center
- LCM (50m)
- World Championships Selection Criteria
- Meet Central
- Final Start List
- Day 1 Prelims Live Recap / Day 1 Finals Live Recap
- Day 2 Prelims Live Recap / Day 2 Finals Live Recap
- Day 3 Prelims Live Recap / Day 3 Finals Live Recap
- Day 4 Prelims Live Recap / Day 4 Finals Live Recap
- Day 5 Prelims Live Recap / Day 5 Finals Live Recap
- Live Results
- Livestream (9now)
The final day of the 2023 Australian World Championship Trials has arrived with the men’s 50 freestyle, women’s 50 free, men’s 400 IM, women’s 400 IM, and men’s 100 butterfly heats scheduled for Sunday morning. Tonight’s finals session will also feature the women’s 1500 free.
29-year-old Cameron McEvoy will try to keep his momentum going in the men’s 50 free after taking down his best 50 fly time from 2016 on Wednesday.
After finishing just .04 seconds behind Mollie O’Callaghan (52.48) in the women’s 100 free on Saturday night, reigning Olympic champion Emma McKeon will be looking to bounce back in the 50 free, where she set the Olympic record (23.81) two summers ago in Tokyo. Shayna Jack, who won the 50 free national title a couple months ago, should provide McKeon with some solid competition here in Melbourne.
In the men’s 400 IM, national record holder Brendon Smith will have to shave nearly four seconds off his winning time from April’s Australian National Championships (4:16.37) in order to meet the Australian qualifying time of 4:12.50.
Stay tuned for live updates below:
Men’s 50 Freestyle – Heats
- World Record: Cesar Cielo, 20.91 (2009)
- Australian Record: Ashley Callus, 21.19 (2009)
- Commonwealth Record: Ben Proud, 21.11 (2018)
- Swimming Australia QT: 21.83
- World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 22.12
Top 8 Qualifiers:
- Cameron McEvoy – 21.27
- Isaac Cooper – 22.03
- Thomas Nowakowski – 22.07
- Jamie Jack – 22.16
- Jezze Gorman – 22.21
- Michael Pickett – 22.43
- Flynn Southam – 22.59
- Ashton Brinkworth – 22.60
Ladies and gentlemen, Cameron McEvoy is back.
The 29-year-old Aussie sprint star fired off a ridiculous world-leading 21.27 50 free to kick off the session, the only swimmer under 22 seconds in this morning’s heats by a wide margin. McEvoy shaved .17 seconds off his previous-best 21.44 from the 2016 Australian Championships, marking his first personal best in seven years. His prelims time would have won gold at last year’s World Championships and silver at the Tokyo 2021 Olympics behind only Caeleb Dressel (Olympic-record 21.07). It’s the fastest time in the world this season by nearly three-tenths of a second.
2022-2023 LCM Men 50 Free
McEvoy
21.27
|2
|Florent
Manaudou
|FRA
|21.56
|06/15
|3
|Benjamin
Proud
|GBR
|21.71
|04/08
|4
|Szebasztian
Szabo
|HUN
|21.72
|05/21
|5
|Michael
Andrew
|USA
|21.74
|05/21
Isaac Cooper was next to the wall in a personal-best 22.03, dropping a couple tenths off his previous-best 22.25 from last year’s Australian Championships. The 20-year-old Cooper is still a couple tenths off the Australian qualifying time (21.83).
Women’s 50 Freestyle – Heats
- World Record: Sarah Sjostrom, 23.67 (2017)
- Australian Record: Cate Campbell, 23.78 (2018)
- Commonwealth Record: Cate Campbell, 23.78 (2018)
- Swimming Australia QT: 24.70
- World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 25.04
Top 8 Qualifiers:
Men’s 400 IM – Heats
- World Record: 4:03.84, Michael Phelps (2008)
- Australian Record: 4:09.27, Brendon Smith (2021)
- Commonwealth Record: 4:09.18, Duncan Scott (2022)
- Swimming Australia QT: 4:12.50
- World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 4:17.48
Top 8 Qualifiers:
Women’s 400 IM – Heats
- World Record: 4:25.87, Summer McIntosh (2023)
- Australian Record: 4:29.45, Stephanie Rice (2008)
- Commonwealth Record: 4:25.87, Summer McIntosh (2023)
- Swimming Australia QT: 4:38.53
- World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 4:43.06
Top 8 Qualifiers:
Men’s 100 Butterfly – Heats
- World Record: Caeleb Dressel, 49.45 (2021)
- Australian Record: Matthew Temple, 50.45 (2021)
- Commonwealth Record: Josh Liendo, 50.36 (2023)
- Swimming Australia QT: 51.28
- World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 51.96
Top 8 Qualifiers:
Women’s 1500 Freestyle
- World Record: 15:20.48, Katie Ledecky (2018)
- Australian Record: 15:46.13, Maddy Gough (2021)
- Commonwealth Record: 15:40.14, Lauren Boyle (2015)
- Swimming Australia QT: 16:09.09
- World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 16:29.57
Golly! 21.27
I would put money on him this summer
I saw 21.2 and presumed it was a typing or other error!!
Top 4 in that heat beat Smith 😳
Make ‘em scared cam. What a swim
Cam now joins a very exclusive list of sprinters to go under 21.4 and 47.4.
Cielo: 20.91 46.91
Bousquet: 20.94 47.15
Dressel: 21.04 46.96
Bernard: 21.23 46.94
McEvoy: 21.27 47.04
Sullivan: 21.28 47.05
Would rather not pick the qualifiers for W50FR going off those heats. Whomever does get through is likely to be around the “pointy end” of the event in Fukuoka, albeit it looks Sjostrom’s race to lose.
Will add that, on the evidence of these heats plus C1’s outings this year, this will be incredibly tasty come next year’s Trials.
Imagine (say) Shayna winning and then a dead-heat for 2nd. *Selector heads explode*
I think it’s obviously out of the top 3 (Bronte is 4th and not attending worlds anyway). But could be any of them.
In saying that, Emma was only a 52.9 last year but still had a 23.9 50, which is faster than Jack and Harris’s PBs. Given her 100 is faster, I assume she has a 23 in her.
My gut is picking Jack over Harris but anything could happen.
Stunner from Cam, brilliant to see him back – Such a talented swimmer.
Gotta chuck him on that 4×1 heat if he wants it, I’d love to see what he can do – surely capable of something around a 48.0.
I’d be tempted to time trial him for the final. If he’s in that 50 form I would think he’d probably be top 4 in the 100.
Just seen the video and jesus, how many kilos of muscle has he gained?!?! Dude went from Popovici to baby Manaudou
Looks like a blanket finish is looming in the women’s 50m freestyle this evening.