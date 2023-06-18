2023 Australian World Championship Trials: Day 6 Prelims Live Recap

2023 AUSTRALIAN WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP TRIALS

The final day of the 2023 Australian World Championship Trials has arrived with the men’s 50 freestyle, women’s 50 free, men’s 400 IM, women’s 400 IM, and men’s 100 butterfly heats scheduled for Sunday morning. Tonight’s finals session will also feature the women’s 1500 free.

29-year-old Cameron McEvoy will try to keep his momentum going in the men’s 50 free after taking down his best 50 fly time from 2016 on Wednesday.

After finishing just .04 seconds behind Mollie O’Callaghan (52.48) in the women’s 100 free on Saturday night, reigning Olympic champion Emma McKeon will be looking to bounce back in the 50 free, where she set the Olympic record (23.81) two summers ago in Tokyo. Shayna Jack, who won the 50 free national title a couple months ago, should provide McKeon with some solid competition here in Melbourne.

In the men’s 400 IM, national record holder Brendon Smith will have to shave nearly four seconds off his winning time from April’s Australian National Championships (4:16.37) in order to meet the Australian qualifying time of 4:12.50.

Stay tuned for live updates below:

Men’s 50 Freestyle – Heats

World Record: Cesar Cielo, 20.91 (2009)

Australian Record: Ashley Callus, 21.19 (2009)

Commonwealth Record: Ben Proud, 21.11 (2018)

Swimming Australia QT: 21.83

World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 22.12

Top 8 Qualifiers:

Cameron McEvoy – 21.27 Isaac Cooper – 22.03 Thomas Nowakowski – 22.07 Jamie Jack – 22.16 Jezze Gorman – 22.21 Michael Pickett – 22.43 Flynn Southam – 22.59 Ashton Brinkworth – 22.60

Ladies and gentlemen, Cameron McEvoy is back.

The 29-year-old Aussie sprint star fired off a ridiculous world-leading 21.27 50 free to kick off the session, the only swimmer under 22 seconds in this morning’s heats by a wide margin. McEvoy shaved .17 seconds off his previous-best 21.44 from the 2016 Australian Championships, marking his first personal best in seven years. His prelims time would have won gold at last year’s World Championships and silver at the Tokyo 2021 Olympics behind only Caeleb Dressel (Olympic-record 21.07). It’s the fastest time in the world this season by nearly three-tenths of a second.

Isaac Cooper was next to the wall in a personal-best 22.03, dropping a couple tenths off his previous-best 22.25 from last year’s Australian Championships. The 20-year-old Cooper is still a couple tenths off the Australian qualifying time (21.83).

Women’s 50 Freestyle – Heats

World Record: Sarah Sjostrom, 23.67 (2017)

Australian Record: Cate Campbell, 23.78 (2018)

Commonwealth Record: Cate Campbell, 23.78 (2018)

Swimming Australia QT: 24.70

World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 25.04

Top 8 Qualifiers:

Men’s 400 IM – Heats

World Record: 4:03.84, Michael Phelps (2008)

Australian Record: 4:09.27, Brendon Smith (2021)

(2021) Commonwealth Record: 4:09.18, Duncan Scott (2022)

Swimming Australia QT: 4:12.50

World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 4:17.48

Top 8 Qualifiers:

Women’s 400 IM – Heats

World Record: 4:25.87, Summer McIntosh (2023)

Australian Record: 4:29.45, Stephanie Rice (2008)

Commonwealth Record: 4:25.87, Summer McIntosh (2023)

Swimming Australia QT: 4:38.53

World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 4:43.06

Top 8 Qualifiers:

Men’s 100 Butterfly – Heats

World Record: Caeleb Dressel , 49.45 (2021)

, 49.45 (2021) Australian Record: Matthew Temple, 50.45 (2021)

Commonwealth Record: Josh Liendo, 50.36 (2023)

Swimming Australia QT: 51.28

World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 51.96

Top 8 Qualifiers:

Women’s 1500 Freestyle