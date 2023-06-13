2023 Australian World Champs Trials: Day 1 Prelims Live Recap

2023 AUSTRALIAN WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP TRIALS

The first prelims session of the 2023 Australian World Championship Trials kicks off this morning at the Melbourne Sports & Aquatic Center. This morning’s action will feature heats of the women’s 200 IM, men’s 100 breast, women’s 100 fly, men’s 400 free, and women’s 400 free, as well as prelims of the multi-class para 50 fly and 100 back for both men and women.

This first day of the meet features some of the most highly anticipated races of these Australian Trials. Today, we’ll be treated to Emma McKeon in the women’s 100 fly, Kaylee McKeown in the women’s 200 IM, and, of course, Ariarne Titmus in the women’s 400 free.

On top of that, the men’s 400 free is shaping up to be a heck of a race, as Samuel Short, Elijah Winnington, Mack Horton, and Thomas Neill all appear to be right in the thick of it as they vie for spots on the World Championships roster.

WOMEN’S 200 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – HEATS

World Record: 2:06.12, Katinka Hosszu (2015)

Australian Record: 2:07.03, Stephanie Rice (2009)

All Comers Record: 2:08.19, Kaylee McKeown (2021)

(2021) World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 2:12.98

Swimming Australia 2023 QT: 2:10.72

TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:

Kaylee McKeown – 2:11.97 Ella Ramsey – 2:13.51 Jenna Forrester – 2:13.98 Kayla Hardy – 2:15.91 Abbey Harkin – 2:17.25 Lucy Dring – 2:17.60 Sophie Martin – 2:17.70 Lexi Harrison – 2:19.35

Superstar Kaylee McKeown looked very smooth in this morning’s heats, cruising to the top time with a 2:11.97. It was a very solid morning swim for McKeown, who set the All Comers Record with her career best of 2:08.19 a few months ago. She swam a well put together race, splitting 28.52 on fly, 33.16 on back, 37.47 on breast, and 32.82 on free. Of note, Swimming Australia’s qualifying time for the event sits at 2:10.72, which is a mark McKeown should have no problem whatsoever achieving tonight.

18-year-old Ella Ramsey came in second this morning with a 2:13.51. For Ramsey, that performance comes in just over a second off her lifetime best of 2:12.12. Jenna Forrester, the only other swimmer in this field to have been under 2:10 in the event, touched with the third-fastest time of the morning, stopping the clock in 2:13.98.

WOMEN’S 50 BUTTERFLY MULTI-CLASS – HEATS

TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:

MEN’S 50 BUTTERFLY MULTI-CLASS – HEATS

TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:

MEN’S 100 BREASTSTROKE – HEATS

World Record: 56.88, Adam Peaty (2017)

Australian Record: 58.58, Brenton Rickard (2009)

All Comers Record: 58.84, Adam Peaty (2018)

World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 59.75

Swimming Australia 2023 QT: 59.49

TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:

WOMEN’S 100 BUTTERFLY – HEATS

World Record: 55.48, Sarah Sjostrom (2016)

Australian Record: 55.72, Emma McKeon (2021)

(2021) All Comers Record: 55.93, Emma McKeon (2021)

(2021) World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 58.33

Swimming Australia 2023 QT: 57.91

TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:

WOMEN’S 100 BACKSTROKE MULTI-CLASS – HEATS

TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:

MEN’S 100 BACKSTROKE MULTI-CLASS – HEATS

TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:

MEN’S 400 FREESTYLE – HEATS

World Record: 3:40.07, Paul Biedermann (2009)

Australian Record: 3:40.08, Ian Thorpe (2002)

All Comers Record: 3:40.54, Ian Thorpe (2002)

World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 3:48.15

Swimming Australia 2023 QT: 3:46.47

TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:

WOMEN’S 400 FREESTYLE – HEATS

World Record: 3:56.08, Summer McIntosh (2023)

Australian Record: 3:56.40, Ariarne Titmus (2022)

(2022) All Comers Record: 3:56.40, Ariarne Titmus (2022)

(2022) World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 4:10.57

Swimming Australia 2023 QT: 4:06.44

TOP 8 QUALIFIERS: