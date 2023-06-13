2023 Australian World Champs Trials: Day 1 Prelims Live Recap

2023 AUSTRALIAN WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP TRIALS
- Tuesday, June 13th – Sunday, June 18th
- Prelims at 10am local (8pm previous day EDT)/Finals at 7pm local (5am EDT)
- Melbourne Sports & Aquatic Center
- LCM (50m)
The first prelims session of the 2023 Australian World Championship Trials kicks off this morning at the Melbourne Sports & Aquatic Center. This morning’s action will feature heats of the women’s 200 IM, men’s 100 breast, women’s 100 fly, men’s 400 free, and women’s 400 free, as well as prelims of the multi-class para 50 fly and 100 back for both men and women.
This first day of the meet features some of the most highly anticipated races of these Australian Trials. Today, we’ll be treated to Emma McKeon in the women’s 100 fly, Kaylee McKeown in the women’s 200 IM, and, of course, Ariarne Titmus in the women’s 400 free.
On top of that, the men’s 400 free is shaping up to be a heck of a race, as Samuel Short, Elijah Winnington, Mack Horton, and Thomas Neill all appear to be right in the thick of it as they vie for spots on the World Championships roster.
WOMEN’S 200 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – HEATS
- World Record: 2:06.12, Katinka Hosszu (2015)
- Australian Record: 2:07.03, Stephanie Rice (2009)
- All Comers Record: 2:08.19, Kaylee McKeown (2021)
- World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 2:12.98
- Swimming Australia 2023 QT: 2:10.72
- Kaylee McKeown – 2:11.97
- Ella Ramsey – 2:13.51
- Jenna Forrester – 2:13.98
- Kayla Hardy – 2:15.91
- Abbey Harkin – 2:17.25
- Lucy Dring – 2:17.60
- Sophie Martin – 2:17.70
- Lexi Harrison – 2:19.35
Superstar Kaylee McKeown looked very smooth in this morning’s heats, cruising to the top time with a 2:11.97. It was a very solid morning swim for McKeown, who set the All Comers Record with her career best of 2:08.19 a few months ago. She swam a well put together race, splitting 28.52 on fly, 33.16 on back, 37.47 on breast, and 32.82 on free. Of note, Swimming Australia’s qualifying time for the event sits at 2:10.72, which is a mark McKeown should have no problem whatsoever achieving tonight.
18-year-old Ella Ramsey came in second this morning with a 2:13.51. For Ramsey, that performance comes in just over a second off her lifetime best of 2:12.12. Jenna Forrester, the only other swimmer in this field to have been under 2:10 in the event, touched with the third-fastest time of the morning, stopping the clock in 2:13.98.
WOMEN’S 50 BUTTERFLY MULTI-CLASS – HEATS
MEN’S 100 BREASTSTROKE – HEATS
- World Record: 56.88, Adam Peaty (2017)
- Australian Record: 58.58, Brenton Rickard (2009)
- All Comers Record: 58.84, Adam Peaty (2018)
- World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 59.75
- Swimming Australia 2023 QT: 59.49
WOMEN’S 100 BUTTERFLY – HEATS
- World Record: 55.48, Sarah Sjostrom (2016)
- Australian Record: 55.72, Emma McKeon (2021)
- All Comers Record: 55.93, Emma McKeon (2021)
- World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 58.33
- Swimming Australia 2023 QT: 57.91
WOMEN’S 100 BACKSTROKE MULTI-CLASS – HEATS
MEN’S 100 BACKSTROKE MULTI-CLASS – HEATS
MEN’S 400 FREESTYLE – HEATS
- World Record: 3:40.07, Paul Biedermann (2009)
- Australian Record: 3:40.08, Ian Thorpe (2002)
- All Comers Record: 3:40.54, Ian Thorpe (2002)
- World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 3:48.15
- Swimming Australia 2023 QT: 3:46.47
WOMEN’S 400 FREESTYLE – HEATS
- World Record: 3:56.08, Summer McIntosh (2023)
- Australian Record: 3:56.40, Ariarne Titmus (2022)
- All Comers Record: 3:56.40, Ariarne Titmus (2022)
- World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 4:10.57
- Swimming Australia 2023 QT: 4:06.44
PB in an off event bodes well for Harris. Connor looking good too.
Great effort from Wunsch, slight PB to back-up her performance from Age Champs. Bodes well for her meet.
Is that a 0.5sec PB from Price? Keep em comin’..
57.35 McKeon
Announcer: “1:00.33 from Haig Buckingham should be enough to get him into the final”.
Lol it’s probably enough to win him the final with the state of the event right now.
Oooh. Nice 1 second PB from Buckingham but probably he was going all out? No one else has impressed so far.
Yeah he looked good but I imagine ZSC, Williamson and Yong have a lot more to give while Buckingham probably doesn’t.
I imagine that’s correct, but he’s still only 19yo and perhaps we should feel particular optimism about him for next year, and beyond? Looks like he has a fair bit of physical development to gain, too.
Absolutely. Didn’t mean any disrespect at all. Just meant I’m not expecting a big drop from him tonight. Very excited to see how he develops.
I really thought Yong would be a bit quicker in the heats if he’s gonna have a breakthrough.
We will take ANY PBs we can get in our weak events.
Aussies please don’t take this the wrong way — Why are Australian Trials so slow? Only 26 entries in W 2IM, is it just not a focus meet for the country besides stars?
“Why are Australian Trials so slow?”..
Morning of Day 1 ,Event1 Heat 1…That didn’t take long
Lol surprised they even waited for the event to start. Expected someone to ask this yesterday
None-elite swimmers already competed in Nationals six weeks ago and Age Champs just before that. Most of them have nothing to gain from competing here. Then they had their State Champs and Stage Age Champs a month or so before that. How many times are young kids expected to peak in six months?
Firstly, the 200 IM heats weren’t slow. The 100 breast heats were – but Australia isn’t currently very good at this event. Second, in terms of the entry numbers, that’s what happens when the trials are separated from the nationals. For most swimmers and clubs, the nationals are the main event, because of the club point score etc. For the elite swimmers, those who have a chance at making a national team, the trials are the priority, but obviously there are fewer of those type of swimmers.
Another person expecting Australia to have similar depth to a country with 13 times the population.
Oof Zac’s start looked shocking but he brought it back in the end. Only needs to drop a second to hit the qual time. He’ll obviously never be a great 100 swimmer but does his best to fill in. Let’s hope someone else can step up.