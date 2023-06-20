Aussie World Championships Roster Analysis: The Misses And The Surprises

2023 AUSTRALIAN WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP TRIALS

The 2023 Australian World Championships wrapped up on Sunday, so we now know the 38-strong lineup set to represent the nation in Fukuoka, Japan next month.

The six-day competition had some clear winners with a pair of teenagers in 19-year-olds Mollie O’Callaghan and Sam Short taking multiple events. At the same time, seasoned medal-reaping veterans Kaylee McKeown, Emma McKeon Ariarne Titmus and Kyle Chalmers also put up their usual caliber of solid performances to make the grade.

However, there were some unexpected misses along the way which gave the Swimming Australia coaching brain trust some tough decisions in terms of their discretionary selections.

We took a look at the roster ‘hits’ but now let’s review a few of the ‘misses’ as well as surprise inclusions on the Aussie roster for Fukuoka.

THE MISSES

Cody Simpson

26-year-old Cody Simpson entered 3 events for these Aussie Championships, the men’s 50m fly, 100m fly and 100m free, and had a viable chance of qualifying primarily in the fly races.

When the dust settled, however, the Griffith University swimmer placed 4th in the 50m fly in 23.48, 7th in the 100m free in 49.11 and 5th in the 100m fly in 52.23, thus missing out on qualification for Fukuoka.

Last year Simpson hit the 51.96 qualifying time needed for the World Championships in Budapest, placing 3rd in the event at Trials behind winner Matt Temple and runner-up Kyle Chalmers. Chalmers originally said he would be skipping Worlds but the Olympic champion wound up changing his mind, thus rendering Simpson off the team.

Simpson did, however, represent Australia at the 2022 Commonwealth Games. There in Birmingham, the pop singing star raced in the prelims of the men’s 4x100m free relay and 4x100m medley relay, helping contribute to their respective gold and silver medal outcomes. Individually, Simpson wound up 14th in the 50m fly (23.87) and 5th in the 100m fly (52.06).

Mack Horton

Australia is rich in freestyle history on both the men’s and women’s sides, with its list of Olympic medalists including that of Mack Horton who took 400m free gold in 2016.

Although Horton has collected a few international medals since a prelims relay medal in Tokyo, including 4free bronze last year at the Commonwealth Games, the 26-year-old’s performances have struggled to keep up with the rest of the world.

In Melbourne last week, Horton logged a time of 3:46.71 to place 3rd in the men’s 400m free, while his 200m free time of 1:51.04 ranked the Griffith University swimmer well back in 22nd.

It was 19-year-old Sam Short who grabbed the gold in the 400m free while Horton’s Tokyo Olympic teammate Elijah Winnington scored the silver. Short hit 3:43.38 while Winnington was 3:43.68, so Horton was over 3 seconds out of qualification contention.

Horton was originally entered in the 800m free but wound up dropping the event and his 2free finish rendered him off any relays.

As a result, Horton has found himself off of a World Championships roster for the first time since 2013.

Joshua Edwards-Smith

Joshua Edwards-Smith may currently be ranked #1 in the world in the men’s 200m backstroke, but the Aussie will not get a chance to stake his claim on gold in Fukuoka.

While competing at the Queensland Championships last December, then-19-year-old Edwards-Smith scorched the fastest 200m backstroke performance of his career. He hit a result of 1:55.42 to knock over a second off of his previous career-quickest effort.

Come Melbourne, however, Edwards-Smith lost his groove, mustering just a 1:57.29 to place 2nd in the event behind winner Bradley Woodward who topped the podium in 1:56.04.

Swimming Australia set the Fukuoka qualification time at 1:57.12 which meant Edwards-Smith missed out by just .17. Had he replicated what he put up in December he would have made the grade.

Bowen Gough

The 4th place finisher in the men’s 200m fly at last year’s Commonwealth Games, Bowen Gough will also be missing out on this year’s World Championships.

Gough raced his way to gold in the men’s 200m fly at these Trials, punching a winning result of 1:56.01, nearing his lifetime best of 1:55.88 from 2021.

Although Gough’s outing dipped under the World Aquatics ‘A’ standard needed for Fukuoka, it fell well short of the stiff Swimming Australia-mandated qualification time of 1:54.91 needed to earn a berth.

In fact, only one man in Australian swimming history, Nick D’Arcy, has ever been under the 1:55 threshold. He owns the Aussie national record with the 1:54.46 he put on the books in 2009. Only an additional 4 swimmers – Temple, Morgan, Grant Irvine and Gough – have ever been under 1:56.

THE SURPRISES

Shaun Champion

23-year-old Shaun Champion wasn’t a swimmer who stole the spotlight in any of his events in Melbourne but the Abbotsleigh athlete was still named to the Fukuoka roster.

Champion contested the men’s 50m fly where he notched a time of 23.46 for silver while he logged a time of 51.88 to capture 3rd place in the 100m fly. His 3rd event was the 100m free where he placed 18th in 50.00.

Champion’s inclusion on the roster is most likely as a medley relay heats swimmer, alleviating duties from 100m fly winner Matt Temple.

Sam Williamson

Melbourne Vicentre’s Sam Williamson earned runner-up status in the 100m breast in 59.86 but upgraded to gold in the 50m breast in 27.17. The former outing fell short of the 59.49 QT set by Swimming Australia.

As with Champion, Williamson’s inclusion on the roster is most likely as a heats swimmer for the medley relay. That will give World Record holder Zac Stubblety-Cook one less swim to worry about on his schedule at the World Championships.

Kiah Melverton

Kiah Melverton of St. Peters Western finished in the painstaking slot of 3rd in both the women’s 400m and 800m freestyles.

Her last shot at individual qualification came in the 400m IM where she did snag silver in 4:39.65 behind winner Jenna Forrester‘s 4:34.89 but Melverton fell short of the 4:38.53 QT.

Nevertheless, the versatile 26-year-old saw her name added to the Fukuoka roster most likely due to Melverton’s 5th place result in the women’s 200m free where she notched a time of 1:56.85, the 3rd quickest of her career. That sealed the deal to include her as a 4x200m free relay heats swimmer at the very least at the World Championships.