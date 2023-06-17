2023 Australian World Championship Trials: Day 5 Finals Live Recap

2023 AUSTRALIAN WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP TRIALS

We’re headed into the penultimate night of racing at the 2023 Australian World Championship Trials with a collection of potentially explosive finals on our agenda for this evening.

Reigning Olympic champion and World Record holder Zac Stubblety-Cook will look to put his marker down in the 200m breaststroke while Bradley Woodward will look. to repeat his personal best-setting performance in the men’s 200m back.

Emma McKeon, Australia’s winningest Olympian of all time, held her own against the women’s 100m free field in the heats. But tonight she’ll try to once again hold off Shayna Jack, Mollie O’Callaghan, Madi Wilson and more in her quest for another victory.

Wrapping up the night we’ll see the fastest heat of the men’s 1500m free which means we’re slated to see another duel between the 400m and 800m freestyle champion and runner-up here, Sam Short and Elijah Winnington.

WOMEN’S 200 BREASTSTROKE – FINAL

World Record: 2:18.95, Tatjana Schoenmaker (2021)

Commonwealth Record: 2:18.95, Tatjana Schoenmaker (2021)

Australian Record: 2:20.54, Leisel Jones (2006)

All Comers Record: 2:20.04, Rie Kaneto (2016)

Swimming Australia QT: 2:23.91

World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 2:25.91

GOLD – Abbey Harkin 2:23.93

SILVER – Mikayla Smith 2:26.08

BRONZE – Ella Ramsay 2:28.85

The women’s 200m breast event kicked off our night, with 24-year-old Abbey Harkin completing her sweep of the discipline at this competition.

The St. Peters Western standout captured this 2breast victory in a mark of 2:23.93, just .02 outside of the Swimming Australia-mandated qualification time of 2:23.91 needed for Fukuoka. However, her outing tonight checks in as the 2nd best effort of her career.

Harkin’s personal best rests at the 2:23.59 clocked at the 2021 Aussie Olympic Trials, meaning tonight’s result represents just the 2nd sub-2:24 time of her career. Harkin’s result renders her the swiftest Aussie woman of the this year, overtaking Kaylee McKeown‘s season-best of 2:24.18 clocked at April’s non-selection Australian National Championships.

Mikayla Smith snagged silver in 2:26.08 while 18-year-old Ella Ramsay bagged bronze in 2:28.85.

As a reminder, top breaststrokers Jenna Strauch and Chelsea Hodges are both missing from this competition due to injuries.

Post-race, Harkin stated, “I’m really happy with that. I was really emotional coming into this race, I don’t know why. Really missing my two main competitors. I’ve got to make the most of this year without having them here.”

MEN’S 200 BACKSTROKE – FINAL

World Record: 1:51.92, Aaron Piersol (2009)

Commonwealth Record: 1:53.17, Mitch Larkin (2015)

Australian Record: 1:53.17, Mitch Larkin (2015)

All Comers Record: 1:52.86, Ryosuke Irie (2009)

Swimming Australia QT: 1:57.12

World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 1:58.07

GOLD –

SILVER –

BRONZE –

WOMEN’S 100 FREESTYLE – FINAL

World Record: 51.71, Sarah Sjostrom (2017)

Commonwealth Record: 51.96, Emma McKeon (2021)

(2021) Australian Record: 51.96, Emma McKeon (2021)

(2021) All Comers Record: 52.06, Cate Campbell (2016)

Swimming Australia QT: 53.61

World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 54.25

GOLD –

SILVER –

BRONZE –

MEN’S 200 BREASTSTROKE – FINAL

GOLD –

SILVER –

BRONZE –

WOMEN’S 50 BACKSTROKE – FINAL

World Record: 26.98, Liu Xiang (2018)

Commonwealth Record: 27.16, Kaylee McKeown (2021)

Australian Record: 27.16, Kaylee McKeown (2021)

All Comers Record: 27.16, Kaylee McKeown (2021)

World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 28.22

GOLD –

SILVER –

BRONZE –

MEN’S 1500 FREESTYLE – FASTEST HEAT

World Record: 14:31.02, Sun Yang (2012)

Commonwealth Record: 14:34.56, Grant Hackett (2005)

Australian Record: 14:34.56, Grant Hackett (2005)

All Comers Record: 14:39.54, Mack Horton (2016)

Swimming Australia QT: 14:56.86

World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 15:04.64

GOLD –

SILVER –

BRONZE –