2023 Australian World Championship Trials: Day 5 Finals Live Recap

2023 AUSTRALIAN WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP TRIALS
- Tuesday, June 13th – Sunday, June 18th
- Prelims at 10 a.m. local (8 p.m. previous day EDT)/Finals at 7 p.m. local (5 a.m. EDT)
- Melbourne Sports & Aquatic Center
- LCM (50m)
- World Championships Selection Criteria
- Meet Central
- Final Start List
- Day 1 Prelims Live Recap / Day 1 Finals Live Recap
- Day 2 Prelims Live Recap / Day 2 Finals Live Recap
- Day 3 Prelims Live Recap / Day 3 Finals Live Recap
- Day 4 Prelims Live Recap / Day 4 Finals Live Recap
- Day 5 Prelims Live Recap
- Live Results
- Livestream (9now)
We’re headed into the penultimate night of racing at the 2023 Australian World Championship Trials with a collection of potentially explosive finals on our agenda for this evening.
Reigning Olympic champion and World Record holder Zac Stubblety-Cook will look to put his marker down in the 200m breaststroke while Bradley Woodward will look. to repeat his personal best-setting performance in the men’s 200m back.
Emma McKeon, Australia’s winningest Olympian of all time, held her own against the women’s 100m free field in the heats. But tonight she’ll try to once again hold off Shayna Jack, Mollie O’Callaghan, Madi Wilson and more in her quest for another victory.
Wrapping up the night we’ll see the fastest heat of the men’s 1500m free which means we’re slated to see another duel between the 400m and 800m freestyle champion and runner-up here, Sam Short and Elijah Winnington.
WOMEN’S 200 BREASTSTROKE – FINAL
- World Record: 2:18.95, Tatjana Schoenmaker (2021)
- Commonwealth Record: 2:18.95, Tatjana Schoenmaker (2021)
- Australian Record: 2:20.54, Leisel Jones (2006)
- All Comers Record: 2:20.04, Rie Kaneto (2016)
- Swimming Australia QT: 2:23.91
- World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 2:25.91
GOLD – Abbey Harkin 2:23.93
SILVER – Mikayla Smith 2:26.08
BRONZE – Ella Ramsay 2:28.85
The women’s 200m breast event kicked off our night, with 24-year-old Abbey Harkin completing her sweep of the discipline at this competition.
The St. Peters Western standout captured this 2breast victory in a mark of 2:23.93, just .02 outside of the Swimming Australia-mandated qualification time of 2:23.91 needed for Fukuoka. However, her outing tonight checks in as the 2nd best effort of her career.
Harkin’s personal best rests at the 2:23.59 clocked at the 2021 Aussie Olympic Trials, meaning tonight’s result represents just the 2nd sub-2:24 time of her career. Harkin’s result renders her the swiftest Aussie woman of the this year, overtaking Kaylee McKeown‘s season-best of 2:24.18 clocked at April’s non-selection Australian National Championships.
Mikayla Smith snagged silver in 2:26.08 while 18-year-old Ella Ramsay bagged bronze in 2:28.85.
As a reminder, top breaststrokers Jenna Strauch and Chelsea Hodges are both missing from this competition due to injuries.
Post-race, Harkin stated, “I’m really happy with that. I was really emotional coming into this race, I don’t know why. Really missing my two main competitors. I’ve got to make the most of this year without having them here.”
MEN’S 200 BACKSTROKE – FINAL
- World Record: 1:51.92, Aaron Piersol (2009)
- Commonwealth Record: 1:53.17, Mitch Larkin (2015)
- Australian Record: 1:53.17, Mitch Larkin (2015)
- All Comers Record: 1:52.86, Ryosuke Irie (2009)
- Swimming Australia QT: 1:57.12
- World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 1:58.07
GOLD –
SILVER –
BRONZE –
WOMEN’S 100 FREESTYLE – FINAL
- World Record: 51.71, Sarah Sjostrom (2017)
- Commonwealth Record: 51.96, Emma McKeon (2021)
- Australian Record: 51.96, Emma McKeon (2021)
- All Comers Record: 52.06, Cate Campbell (2016)
- Swimming Australia QT: 53.61
- World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 54.25
GOLD –
SILVER –
BRONZE –
MEN’S 200 BREASTSTROKE – FINAL
- World Record: 2:05.95, Zac Stubblety-Cook (2022)
- Commonwealth Record: 2:05.95, Zac Stubblety-Cook (2022)
- Australian Record: 2:05.95, Zac Stubblety-Cook (2022)
- All Comers Record: 2:05.95, Zac Stubblety-Cook (2022)
- Swimming Australia QT: 2:09.68
- World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 2:10.32
GOLD –
SILVER –
BRONZE –
WOMEN’S 50 BACKSTROKE – FINAL
- World Record: 26.98, Liu Xiang (2018)
- Commonwealth Record: 27.16, Kaylee McKeown (2021)
- Australian Record: 27.16, Kaylee McKeown (2021)
- All Comers Record: 27.16, Kaylee McKeown (2021)
- World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 28.22
GOLD –
SILVER –
BRONZE –
MEN’S 1500 FREESTYLE – FASTEST HEAT
- World Record: 14:31.02, Sun Yang (2012)
- Commonwealth Record: 14:34.56, Grant Hackett (2005)
- Australian Record: 14:34.56, Grant Hackett (2005)
- All Comers Record: 14:39.54, Mack Horton (2016)
- Swimming Australia QT: 14:56.86
- World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 15:04.64
GOLD –
SILVER –
BRONZE –
Oof JES a misfire this week
JES died coming home. No QT
A shame the piano hit him.
… what is is with the backstroke events at MSAC. So many problems
Did they buy these ledges off Gumtree? There is a problem with a ledge every single back race
Backstroke ledges relatively new? Come on…
9 years old now
<itch Larkin is ‘at home’?? Didn’t you say he was in London the other day Matt?
Should get two qualifiers in this one.
How many times is she going to say 0.2 instead of 0.02 over QT??
She says some weird things. She was saying Smith (in 2nd place) was keeping leader Harkin ‘at bay’… Umm what?
Exactly – very ordinary.
yep – the venue and production quality are a significant downgrade compared to the last 2 years
Harkin 2:23.93. Misses QT by 0.02.
I would bet my life that she is on the team.
She won the 100 Breaststroke despite being outside the time. We need a Breaststroker for relays, so I imagine she’ll still be on the team
she has the a cut, and the swimming australia QTs never apply to 100m swimmers because of relays
Oh yeah she was always going, even if she didn’t hit the A cut in the 100. Would have been nice to get guaranteed selection but she knows she’ll be selected
She’s going ! It’s a stiff QT; one that Strauch would be comfortable with but was always going to be borderline for Harkin. Would’ve been curious had McKeown been in that race ….
Harkin has a 1:08.7 first half. Don’t know how her 100 is only 1.4 faster than that.
She was going for it. Out a second quicker than her PB split.
I doubt Harkin will get the QT but it doesn’t really matter because they’ll take her anyway and she has the FINA A for both events already.
Go out into the cold to get warmed up 😒
Meg Harrison? The names do ‘keep going’ don’t they Matt?…
hey this meet is not nationals, it’s trials – no national titles are on offer.
I'[m ready. Drink in hand for whenever Shane says ‘Fukuoka’, ‘echelon’ or ‘One itch’..
We need bingo cards!
Does Shane have the night off? Maybe he’s calling rugby or sumthin.
Anyway I’m drinking every time Matt says ‘Meg Harrison’… *hic*
Did he just say “Abbey de Harkin’? His tongue or brain seems to have lost it tonight.
Heard that too… Da Harkin.
Cant see any country getting close to Australia in either womens free relay.
Certainly not in the 100 but the 200 is far from a given. We’ve been burned twice in a row, and USA has young swimmers who will probably all drop time from last year and they haven’t even had trials yet.
That’s what people were saying in 2021 and the 4×2 that year was even stronger on paper.
Retta, Emma isn’t going for another national title tonight. The nationals were in April. These are just trials.
Meet title, then…. you know what I meant.
All you need to say is spot on the WC team.