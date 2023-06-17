Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2023 Australian World Championship Trials: Day 5 Finals Live Recap

Comments: 35

2023 AUSTRALIAN WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP TRIALS

We’re headed into the penultimate night of racing at the 2023 Australian World Championship Trials with a collection of potentially explosive finals on our agenda for this evening.

Reigning Olympic champion and World Record holder Zac Stubblety-Cook will look to put his marker down in the 200m breaststroke while Bradley Woodward will look. to repeat his personal best-setting performance in the men’s 200m back.

Emma McKeon, Australia’s winningest Olympian of all time, held her own against the women’s 100m free field in the heats. But tonight she’ll try to once again hold off Shayna Jack, Mollie O’CallaghanMadi Wilson and more in her quest for another victory.

Wrapping up the night we’ll see the fastest heat of the men’s 1500m free which means we’re slated to see another duel between the 400m and 800m freestyle champion and runner-up here, Sam Short and Elijah Winnington.

WOMEN’S 200 BREASTSTROKE – FINAL

  • World Record: 2:18.95, Tatjana Schoenmaker (2021)
  • Commonwealth Record: 2:18.95, Tatjana Schoenmaker (2021)
  • Australian Record: 2:20.54, Leisel Jones (2006)
  • All Comers Record: 2:20.04, Rie Kaneto (2016)
  • Swimming Australia QT: 2:23.91
  • World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 2:25.91

GOLD – Abbey Harkin 2:23.93
SILVER – Mikayla Smith 2:26.08
BRONZE – Ella Ramsay 2:28.85

The women’s 200m breast event kicked off our night, with 24-year-old Abbey Harkin completing her sweep of the discipline at this competition.

The St. Peters Western standout captured this 2breast victory in a mark of 2:23.93, just .02 outside of the Swimming Australia-mandated qualification time of 2:23.91 needed for Fukuoka. However, her outing tonight checks in as the 2nd best effort of her career.

Harkin’s personal best rests at the 2:23.59 clocked at the 2021 Aussie Olympic Trials, meaning tonight’s result represents just the 2nd sub-2:24 time of her career. Harkin’s result renders her the swiftest Aussie woman of the this year, overtaking Kaylee McKeown‘s season-best of 2:24.18 clocked at April’s non-selection Australian National Championships.

Mikayla Smith snagged silver in 2:26.08 while 18-year-old Ella Ramsay bagged bronze in 2:28.85.

As a reminder, top breaststrokers Jenna Strauch and Chelsea Hodges are both missing from this competition due to injuries.

Post-race, Harkin stated, “I’m really happy with that. I was really emotional coming into this race, I don’t know why. Really missing my two main competitors. I’ve got to make the most of this year without having them here.”

MEN’S 200 BACKSTROKE – FINAL

  • World Record: 1:51.92, Aaron Piersol (2009)
  • Commonwealth Record: 1:53.17, Mitch Larkin (2015)
  • Australian Record: 1:53.17, Mitch Larkin (2015)
  • All Comers Record: 1:52.86, Ryosuke Irie (2009)
  • Swimming Australia QT: 1:57.12
  • World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 1:58.07

GOLD – 
SILVER – 
BRONZE – 

WOMEN’S 100 FREESTYLE – FINAL

  • World Record: 51.71, Sarah Sjostrom (2017)
  • Commonwealth Record: 51.96, Emma McKeon (2021)
  • Australian Record: 51.96, Emma McKeon (2021)
  • All Comers Record: 52.06, Cate Campbell (2016)
  • Swimming Australia QT: 53.61
  • World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 54.25

GOLD – 
SILVER – 
BRONZE – 

MEN’S 200 BREASTSTROKE – FINAL

GOLD – 
SILVER – 
BRONZE – 

WOMEN’S 50 BACKSTROKE – FINAL

  • World Record: 26.98, Liu Xiang (2018)
  • Commonwealth Record: 27.16, Kaylee McKeown (2021)
  • Australian Record: 27.16, Kaylee McKeown (2021)
  • All Comers Record: 27.16, Kaylee McKeown (2021)
  • World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 28.22

GOLD – 
SILVER – 
BRONZE – 

MEN’S 1500 FREESTYLE – FASTEST HEAT

  • World Record: 14:31.02, Sun Yang (2012)
  • Commonwealth Record: 14:34.56, Grant Hackett (2005)
  • Australian Record: 14:34.56, Grant Hackett (2005)
  • All Comers Record: 14:39.54, Mack Horton (2016)
  • Swimming Australia QT: 14:56.86
  • World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 15:04.64

GOLD – 
SILVER – 
BRONZE – 

Sunday Morning Grind
20 seconds ago

Oof JES a misfire this week

0
0
Reply
Troyy
1 minute ago

JES died coming home. No QT

2
0
Reply
Oceanian
Reply to  Troyy
47 seconds ago

A shame the piano hit him.

0
0
Reply
Steph
3 minutes ago

… what is is with the backstroke events at MSAC. So many problems

3
0
Reply
Sub13
3 minutes ago

Did they buy these ledges off Gumtree? There is a problem with a ledge every single back race

3
0
Reply
Sunday Morning Grind
4 minutes ago

Backstroke ledges relatively new? Come on…

Last edited 4 minutes ago by Sunday Morning Grind
0
0
Reply
Emily Se-Bom Lee
Reply to  Sunday Morning Grind
3 minutes ago

9 years old now

0
0
Reply
Oceanian
5 minutes ago

<itch Larkin is ‘at home’?? Didn’t you say he was in London the other day Matt?

1
0
Reply
Troyy
6 minutes ago

Should get two qualifiers in this one.

0
0
Reply
Chlorinetherapy
10 minutes ago

How many times is she going to say 0.2 instead of 0.02 over QT??

5
0
Reply
Oceanian
Reply to  Chlorinetherapy
7 minutes ago

She says some weird things. She was saying Smith (in 2nd place) was keeping leader Harkin ‘at bay’… Umm what?

Last edited 7 minutes ago by Oceanian
3
0
Reply
SNygans01
Reply to  Chlorinetherapy
6 minutes ago

Exactly – very ordinary.

0
0
Reply
Emily Se-Bom Lee
Reply to  Chlorinetherapy
4 minutes ago

yep – the venue and production quality are a significant downgrade compared to the last 2 years

Last edited 4 minutes ago by Emily Se-Bom Lee
1
0
Reply
Sub13
14 minutes ago

Harkin 2:23.93. Misses QT by 0.02.

I would bet my life that she is on the team.

9
0
Reply
AJ123
Reply to  Sub13
12 minutes ago

She won the 100 Breaststroke despite being outside the time. We need a Breaststroker for relays, so I imagine she’ll still be on the team

4
0
Reply
Emily Se-Bom Lee
Reply to  AJ123
11 minutes ago

she has the a cut, and the swimming australia QTs never apply to 100m swimmers because of relays

3
0
Reply
Sub13
Reply to  Emily Se-Bom Lee
10 minutes ago

Oh yeah she was always going, even if she didn’t hit the A cut in the 100. Would have been nice to get guaranteed selection but she knows she’ll be selected

1
0
Reply
commonwombat
Reply to  Sub13
10 minutes ago

She’s going ! It’s a stiff QT; one that Strauch would be comfortable with but was always going to be borderline for Harkin. Would’ve been curious had McKeown been in that race ….

1
0
Reply
Sub13
15 minutes ago

Harkin has a 1:08.7 first half. Don’t know how her 100 is only 1.4 faster than that.

6
0
Reply
Troyy
Reply to  Sub13
11 minutes ago

She was going for it. Out a second quicker than her PB split.

4
0
Reply
Troyy
19 minutes ago

I doubt Harkin will get the QT but it doesn’t really matter because they’ll take her anyway and she has the FINA A for both events already.

7
0
Reply
Troyy
23 minutes ago

Go out into the cold to get warmed up 😒

5
0
Reply
Oceanian
24 minutes ago

Meg Harrison? The names do ‘keep going’ don’t they Matt?…

2
0
Reply
dave
26 minutes ago

hey this meet is not nationals, it’s trials – no national titles are on offer.

2
-1
Reply
Oceanian
30 minutes ago

I'[m ready. Drink in hand for whenever Shane says ‘Fukuoka’, ‘echelon’ or ‘One itch’..

6
0
Reply
Retta Race
Author
Reply to  Oceanian
27 minutes ago

We need bingo cards!

5
0
Reply
Oceanian
Reply to  Oceanian
17 minutes ago

Does Shane have the night off? Maybe he’s calling rugby or sumthin.

Anyway I’m drinking every time Matt says ‘Meg Harrison’… *hic*

1
0
Reply
Oceanian
Reply to  Oceanian
11 minutes ago

Did he just say “Abbey de Harkin’? His tongue or brain seems to have lost it tonight.

1
0
Reply
Personal Best
Reply to  Oceanian
7 minutes ago

Heard that too… Da Harkin.

0
0
Reply
Peter
42 minutes ago

Cant see any country getting close to Australia in either womens free relay.

6
-2
Reply
Sub13
Reply to  Peter
33 minutes ago

Certainly not in the 100 but the 200 is far from a given. We’ve been burned twice in a row, and USA has young swimmers who will probably all drop time from last year and they haven’t even had trials yet.

7
0
Reply
Troyy
Reply to  Peter
30 minutes ago

That’s what people were saying in 2021 and the 4×2 that year was even stronger on paper.

6
0
Reply
Mark69
43 minutes ago

Retta, Emma isn’t going for another national title tonight. The nationals were in April. These are just trials.

6
-2
Reply
Retta Race
Author
Reply to  Mark69
26 minutes ago

Meet title, then…. you know what I meant.

4
-1
Reply
Mark69
Reply to  Retta Race
23 minutes ago

All you need to say is spot on the WC team.

0
-3
Reply

