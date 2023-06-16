2023 Australian World Championship Trials: Day 4 Finals Live Recap

2023 AUSTRALIAN WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP TRIALS
- Tuesday, June 13th – Sunday, June 18th
- Prelims at 10 a.m. local (8 p.m. previous day EDT)/Finals at 7 p.m. local (5 a.m. EDT)
- Melbourne Sports & Aquatic Center
- LCM (50m)
Here we go, people – Day four of the 2023 Australian World Championship Trials. The blue ribbon event of the men’s 100m freestyle is on tonight’s agenda, featuring multi-Olympic medalist Kyle Chalmers.
The 24-year-old already put up a controlled swim of 48.09 to land lane 4 but he’ll be joined by Jack Cartwright, Flynn Southam, Matt Temple and more in their bid for Fukuoka qualification.
The first event, however, is the women’s 200m back which will feature World Record holder Kaylee McKeown. 21-year-old McKeown ripped the fastest time in history with her 2:03.14 from just this past April. We’ll see her follow-up performance unfold this evening.
Plus we’ll see Ariarne Titmus in a follow-up to her 400m free gold and 200m free silver medals already captured here in Melbourne.
WOMEN’S 200 BACKSTROKE – FINAL
- World Record: 2:03.14, Kaylee McKeown (2023)
- Commonwealth Record: 2:03.14, Kaylee McKeown (2023)
- Australian Record: 2:03.14, Kaylee McKeown (2023)
- All Comers Record: 2:03.14, Kaylee McKeown (2023)
- Swimming Australia QT: 2:10.07
- World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 2:11.08
GOLD – Kaylee McKeown 2:03.70
SILVER – Jenna Forrester 2:10.37
BRONZE – Hannah Fredericks 2:10.84
World Record holder Kaylee McKeown was under her history-making pace at the beginning of tonight’s final as she obliterated the field en route to gold.
After a short delay at the start to replace another lane’s ledge, 21-year-old McKeown put up an eye-popping time of 2:03.70 to produce the 2nd fastest result of her career.
She beat the field by nearly 7 seconds as Jenna Forrester clocked 2:10.37 for silver and Hannah Fredericks hit 2:10.84 for bronze. McKeown was the sole competitor to get under the 2:10.07 Swimming Australia-mandated qualification time for next month’s World Championships.
Splitting 1:00.72/1:02.98, McKeown was just off her WR-setting mark of 2:03.14 notched at this year’s New South Wales State Open Championships. Her 2:03.70 tonight represents the 4th swiftest performance in history.
Top 5 Women’s LCM 200 Backstroke Performances All-Time
- 2:03.14 – Kaylee McKeown (AUS) 2023
- 2:03.35 – Regan Smith (USA) 2019
- 2:03.69 – Regan Smith (USA) 2019
- 2:07.70 – Kaylee McKeown (AUS) 2023
- 2:04.60 – Missy Franklin (USA) 2012
After the race McKeown said she was ‘really happy’ with that race but explained ‘her legs died in the last 15m’.
Assuming the current list on the SA website is correct(?), that makes him the 4th fastest Australian ever – moves him up from 10th. Very well done.
And Will Petric keeps improving, still only 18yo.
What was Brendan Smith’s 200 ability when he was in 4:10 form?
His PB is 1:58.57 so not far off.
His time coming in to this meet was 1:58.5
He went 1:58.57 in the olympic heats
Brendon Smith within A cut. Not bad
Neil equaling that time is HUGE
Neill hits the wall with literally not one-hundredth of a second to spare.
Neill hits the QT exactly! 1:57.74!
That is better than expected.
Tonight is going great so far.
TOMMY NEILL EQUALS QT!!!!!
Exactly on the QT 🤣