2023 Australian World Championship Trials: Day 4 Finals Live Recap

2023 AUSTRALIAN WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP TRIALS

Here we go, people – Day four of the 2023 Australian World Championship Trials. The blue ribbon event of the men’s 100m freestyle is on tonight’s agenda, featuring multi-Olympic medalist Kyle Chalmers.

The 24-year-old already put up a controlled swim of 48.09 to land lane 4 but he’ll be joined by Jack Cartwright, Flynn Southam, Matt Temple and more in their bid for Fukuoka qualification.

The first event, however, is the women’s 200m back which will feature World Record holder Kaylee McKeown. 21-year-old McKeown ripped the fastest time in history with her 2:03.14 from just this past April. We’ll see her follow-up performance unfold this evening.

Plus we’ll see Ariarne Titmus in a follow-up to her 400m free gold and 200m free silver medals already captured here in Melbourne.

WOMEN’S 200 BACKSTROKE – FINAL

GOLD – Kaylee McKeown 2:03.70

SILVER – Jenna Forrester 2:10.37

BRONZE – Hannah Fredericks 2:10.84

World Record holder Kaylee McKeown was under her history-making pace at the beginning of tonight’s final as she obliterated the field en route to gold.

After a short delay at the start to replace another lane’s ledge, 21-year-old McKeown put up an eye-popping time of 2:03.70 to produce the 2nd fastest result of her career.

She beat the field by nearly 7 seconds as Jenna Forrester clocked 2:10.37 for silver and Hannah Fredericks hit 2:10.84 for bronze. McKeown was the sole competitor to get under the 2:10.07 Swimming Australia-mandated qualification time for next month’s World Championships.

Splitting 1:00.72/1:02.98, McKeown was just off her WR-setting mark of 2:03.14 notched at this year’s New South Wales State Open Championships. Her 2:03.70 tonight represents the 4th swiftest performance in history.

Top 5 Women’s LCM 200 Backstroke Performances All-Time

2:03.14 – Kaylee McKeown (AUS) 2023 2:03.35 – Regan Smith (USA) 2019 2:03.69 – Regan Smith (USA) 2019 2:07.70 – Kaylee McKeown (AUS) 2023 2:04.60 – Missy Franklin (USA) 2012

After the race McKeown said she was ‘really happy’ with that race but explained ‘her legs died in the last 15m’.

MEN’S 200 IM – FINAL

World Record: 1:54.00, Ryan Lochte (2011)

Commonwealth Record: 1:55.28, Duncan Scott (2021)

Australian Record: 1:55.72, Mitch Larkin (2019)

All Comers Record: 1:54.98, Michael Phelps (2007)

Swimming Australia QT: 1:57.74

World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 1:59.53

GOLD –

SILVER –

BRONZE –

WOMEN’S 200 BUTTERFLY – FINAL

World Record: 2:01.81, Liu Zige (2009)

Commonwealth Record: 2:03.41, Jessicah Schipper (2009)

Australian Record: 2:03.41, Jessicah Schipper (2009)

All Comers Record: 2:05.41, Madeline Groves (2015)

Swimming Australia QT: 2:07.89

World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 2:09.21

GOLD –

SILVER –

BRONZE –

MEN’S 100 FREESTYLE – FINAL

World Record: 46.86, David Popovici (2022)

Commonwealth Record: 47.04, Cameron McEvoy (2016)

(2016) Australian Record: 47.04, Cameron McEvoy (2016)

(2016) All Comers Record: 47.04, Cameron McEvoy (2016)

(2016) Swimming Australia QT: 47.96

World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 48.51

GOLD –

SILVER –

BRONZE –

WOMEN’S 50 BREASTSTROKE – FINAL

World Record: 29.30, Benedetta Pilato (2021)

Commonwealth Record: 29.72, Tatjana Schoenmaker (2021)

Australian Record: 30.15, Chelsea Hodges (2022)

All Comers Record: 30.15, Chelsea Hodges (2022)

GOLD –

SILVER –

BRONZE –

MEN’S 50 BACKSTROKE – FINAL

World Record: 23.71, Hunter Armstrong (2022)

Commonwealth Record: 24.04, Liam Tancock (2009)

Australian Record: 24.38, Isaac Cooper (2023)

All Comers Record: 24.38, Isaac Cooper (2023)

GOLD –

SILVER –

BRONZE –

WOMEN’S 800 FREESTYLE – FASTEST HEAT

World Record: 8:04.79, Katie Ledecky (2016)

Commonwealth Record: 8:13.59, Ariarne Titmus (2022)

(2022) Australian Record: 8:13.59, Ariarne Titmus (2022)

(2022) All Comers Record: 8:11.35, Katie Ledecky (2014)

Swimming Australia QT: 8:26.71

World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 8:37.90

GOLD –

SILVER –

BRONZE –